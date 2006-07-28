Star Tracks - Friday, July 28, 2006
THE KISS OFF
With Vanessa Minnillo (right) cheering him on, Jesse Metcalfe claims victory Thursday after a kissing contest with his John Tucker Must Die costars (from left) Brittany Snow, Ashanti and Arielle Kebbel on MTV's TRL.
ONE AT A TIME
Before her show time, Minnillo and Nick Lachey part ways separately at the singer's Manhattan hotel.
NO WORRIES
Lindsay Lohan is happy to be in the trusted care of boyfriend Harry Morton as the two head to Beverly Hills restaurant the Ivy on Thursday. Just the day before she was both hospitalized (for dehydration) and then chastised by her studio boss James G. Robinson for "unprofessional" behavior.
BIG BROTHER
Still in "vice" mode, Colin Farrell takes a protective stance with his younger sister Claudine at the London after-party for the European premiere of Miami Vice on Thursday.
HAVING A BALL
Eyes up! Gisele Bundchen and her pooch are on the ball during a stroll along the Malibu shore on Wednesday.
A WORK OF ART
After her appearance (and checkup) on the Late Show, Scarlett Johansson gets tied up in a black-and-white Peter Som frock Wednesday for the New York City screening of her Woody Allen comedy Scoop at the Museum of Modern Art.
ON THE ROAD AGAIN
A new day, another ride! Matthew McConaughey and Jake Gyllenhaal get pumped for another cycling trip through the Malibu hills on Wednesday.
REST STOP
Later, Gyllenhaal puts the brakes on his two-wheeler before strapping in to go the distance.
BACK TO THE MIC
Two months after giving birth (to Kingston), new mom Gwen Stefani heads back to a Hollywood recording studio to face the music on Thursday.
DRAMA QUEEN
Susan Sarandon perfects her icy glare as Queen Narcissa while filming a scene for the movie Enchanted in New York City on Wednesday.
LUCK BE A LADY
Drew Barrymore takes a gamble on her upcoming poker-themed movie Lucky You at the film's press conference Thursday at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.
BACHELOR PARTY
Kid Rock spends his final hours as a single man kicking back with pals in Saint-Tropez on Thursday. Bride-to-be Pam Anderson is expected to join him in the South of France for their Saturday nuptials, which she says will take place "on a boat, on a beach and … a club."
SOUNDS OF SUMMER
John Stamos shows off his best licks Wednesday during a jam with the Beach Boys in Atlanta. ER's newest cast member has a long history with the band – he was a guest drummer in the group's 1988 video, "Kokomo."
DOUBLE VISION
Eyes in the back of his head? How else can you explain Johnny Depp's emergency pair of shades (hanging off his belt) as he heads to the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City on Thursday.
MIAMI HEAT
Anna Kournikova tries to stay cool while showing off her love for The Boss during a night on the town Wednesday in Miami Beach.