Adriana Lima Smizes Like the World Is Watching, Plus Solange Knowles, Yara Shahidi & More

July 27, 2018 06:00 AM
<p>Smize like the world is watching! Adriana Lima shoots for Puma in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
SPORTY SUPERMODEL

Smize like the world is watching! Adriana Lima shoots for Puma in New York City. 

Christopher Peterson/Splash News ONline
<p>Solange Knowles makes her way through LAX Airport on Thursday.</p>
FLYING HIGH

Solange Knowles makes her way through LAX Airport on Thursday.

GC Images
<p>A smiling Yara Shahidi is spotted at work on an N.Y.C. photo shoot.&nbsp;</p>
RADIANT WAYS 

A smiling Yara Shahidi is spotted at work on an N.Y.C. photo shoot. 

Splash News Online
<p>Alice Eve celebrates the opening of&nbsp;Jonathan Simkhai&#8217;s west coast flagship store in L.A. on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
FASHION FIRST

Alice Eve celebrates the opening of Jonathan Simkhai's west coast flagship store in L.A. on Thursday. 

Marc Patrick/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>Penn Badgley discusses his return to TV, on Lifetime&#8217;s <em>You</em>, during the Summer TCA tour on Thursday in L.A.</p>
IT HAD TO BE YOU

Penn Badgley discusses his return to TV, on Lifetime's You, during the Summer TCA tour on Thursday in L.A.

Jesse Grant/Getty
<p>Lauren Cohan arrives at the <i>Good Morning America</i> studios in New York City on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
WALKING THE WALK 

Lauren Cohan arrives at the Good Morning America studios in New York City on Thursday. 

REX/Shutterstock
<p><em>Orange Is the New Black</em>&#8216;s Taylor Schilling, Dascha Polanco and Kate Mulgrew celebrate after Polanco throws the first ceremonial pitch during a Chicago Cubs game.</p>
HOORAY!

Orange Is the New Black's Taylor Schilling, Dascha Polanco and Kate Mulgrew celebrate after Polanco throws the first ceremonial pitch during a Chicago Cubs game.

Courtesy
<p>Pregnant Kate Upton, who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Verlander, grabs a bite to eat in West Hollywood.&nbsp;</p>
BUMPIN' ON

Pregnant Kate Upton, who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Verlander, grabs a bite to eat in West Hollywood. 

BACKGRID
<p><em>Glow</em> star Betty Gilpin attends a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversation event for her Netflix show on Wednesday.</p>
ALWAYS GLOWING

Glow star Betty Gilpin attends a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversation event for her Netflix show on Wednesday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Avril Lavigne and boyfriend Phillip Sarofim walk hand-in-hand while leaving Madeo restaurant in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.</p>
HAND TO HOLD

Avril Lavigne and boyfriend Phillip Sarofim walk hand-in-hand while leaving Madeo restaurant in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Mega
<p>John Oliver gets playful while attending a TV panel for HBO&#8217;s <em>Last Week Tonight</em> on Wednesday.</p>
SIGN LANGUAGE

John Oliver gets playful while attending a TV panel for HBO's Last Week Tonight on Wednesday.

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>John Cho stops by SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
WHY SO SIRIUS?

John Cho stops by SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Manny Carabel/Getty
<p>Olympian fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad heads to the BUILD Brunch on Wednesday.</p>
LADIES WHO BRUNCH

Olympian fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad heads to the BUILD Brunch on Wednesday.

Michael Loccisano/Getty
<p>In her off-duty look, Charlize Theron is spotted at LAX Airport on Wednesday.</p>
TAKING FLIGHT

In her off-duty look, Charlize Theron is spotted at LAX Airport on Wednesday.

REX/Shutterstock
<p>Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis are picture-perfect at the L.A. premiere of<em> The Spy Who Dumped Me</em> on Wednesday.</p>
CHEEK TO CHEEK

Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis are picture-perfect at the L.A. premiere of The Spy Who Dumped Me on Wednesday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty
<p>Jeff Goldblum speaks at National Geographic&#8217;s TCA Summer Press Tour event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
NATIONAL TREASURE 

Jeff Goldblum speaks at National Geographic's TCA Summer Press Tour event in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>On Wednesday, Henry Cavill chats with a fan outside of the L.A. <i>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</i>&nbsp;studios.&nbsp;</p>
SUPER FAN

On Wednesday, Henry Cavill chats with a fan outside of the L.A. Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios. 

BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Gillian Jacobs and Brittany Snow enjoy the Jonathan Simkhai west coast flagship opening party Wednesday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
BEST COAST 

Gillian Jacobs and Brittany Snow enjoy the Jonathan Simkhai west coast flagship opening party Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Marc Patrick/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>On Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Diane Lane joins Oceana in encouraging members of Congress to pass the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act.&nbsp;</p>
SHARK TALK 

On Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Diane Lane joins Oceana in encouraging members of Congress to pass the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act. 

Shannon Finney/Getty
<p>Amy Poehler and host Seth Meyers perform a sketch on Wednesday&#8217;s <i>Late Night</i>.&nbsp;</p>
ANCHORED DOWN 

Amy Poehler and host Seth Meyers perform a sketch on Wednesday's Late Night.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty
<p>An ageless Sharon Stone arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of <i>The Spy Who Dumped Me</i>.</p>
AT PEACE 

An ageless Sharon Stone arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Spy Who Dumped Me.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Taylor Schilling, Kate Mulgrew and Dascha Polanco hang at Refinery29&#8217;s 29Rooms event in Chicago.&nbsp;</p>
MAKING ROOM 

Taylor Schilling, Kate Mulgrew and Dascha Polanco hang at Refinery29's 29Rooms event in Chicago. 

Jeff Schear/Getty
<p>Alanna Arrington, Winnie Harlow and Ansel Elgort pose at the launch of Polo Red Rush in New York City on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
COOL KIDS

Alanna Arrington, Winnie Harlow and Ansel Elgort pose at the launch of Polo Red Rush in New York City on Wednesday. 

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Jourdan Dunn leaves a Thursday Glacau water event in London.&nbsp;</p>
HYDRATION STATION 

Jourdan Dunn leaves a Thursday Glacau water event in London. 

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>Kelly Rowland and Taraji P. Henson cozy up at Refinery29&#8217;s 29Rooms: Turn it Into Art in Chicago.&nbsp;</p>
PEAS IN A POD 

Kelly Rowland and Taraji P. Henson cozy up at Refinery29's 29Rooms: Turn it Into Art in Chicago. 

Robin Marchant/Getty
<p>Jennifer Garner speaks onstage at the HBO Summer TCA event, where she opened up about <em>Camping</em>, on Wednesday.</p>
IT'S SHOW TIME

Jennifer Garner speaks onstage at the HBO Summer TCA event, where she opened up about Camping, on Wednesday.

FilmMagic
<p>Ireland Baldwin and cousin Alaia step out in N.Y.C. as their moves are documented by a videographer on Wednesday.</p>
GIRLS ON FILM

Ireland Baldwin and cousin Alaia step out in N.Y.C. as their moves are documented by a videographer on Wednesday.

Splash News Online
<p>Supermodel Elle Macpherson looks stunning in an all-white ensemble on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
WHITE OUT

Supermodel Elle Macpherson looks stunning in an all-white ensemble on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

GC Images
<p><em>Dancing with the Stars</em> pro Cheryl Burke stops by <em>Extra</em> on Wednesday.</p>
STRIKE A POSE

Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke stops by Extra on Wednesday.

Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>Amy Adams discusses her upcoming show, <em>Sharp Objects</em>, at the HBO Summer TCA event on Wednesday.</p>
LOOKING SHARP

Amy Adams discusses her upcoming show, Sharp Objects, at the HBO Summer TCA event on Wednesday.

FilmMagic
<p>Adrien Brody and friend&nbsp;Natasha Poly soak up the sun after leaving Club 55 in Saint Tropez.</p>
COOL FOR THE SUMMER

Adrien Brody and friend Natasha Poly soak up the sun after leaving Club 55 in Saint Tropez.

Splash News Online
<p>Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin go all out for their workout session at Dogpound Gym on Tuesday.</p>
MAJOR GAINS

Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin go all out for their workout session at Dogpound Gym on Tuesday.

MEGA
<p>Hayley Atwell stops by the SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday.</p>
ON AIR

Hayley Atwell stops by the SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>A cheesin&#8217; Dylan Sprouse attends&nbsp;a Sony Pictures Classics &amp; Cinema Society screening of <em>Puzzle</em> at The Roxy Cinema.</p>
SMILING SPROUSE

A cheesin' Dylan Sprouse attends a Sony Pictures Classics & Cinema Society screening of Puzzle at The Roxy Cinema.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
<p>Camila Cabello celebrates the launch of L&#8217;Oreal Paris&#8217; Havana makeup collection on Tuesday.</p>
FINALLY REFRESHED

Camila Cabello celebrates the launch of L'Oreal Paris' Havana makeup collection on Tuesday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty
<p>Bae watch! Hugh Jackman (and his fit physique!) exits the ocean at Bondi Beach after a morning swim in Sydney, Australia.</p>
LIFE'S A BEACH

Bae watch! Hugh Jackman (and his fit physique!) exits the ocean at Bondi Beach after a morning swim in Sydney, Australia.

Splash News
<p>Bradley Whitford makes a sweet new friend at the National Geographic TCA Party in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
FLUFFY FRIEND

Bradley Whitford makes a sweet new friend at the National Geographic TCA Party in L.A. on Tuesday.

Frank Micelotta/National Geographic/PictureGroup/Shutterstock
<p>Brad Pitt gets playful in between takes for his latest film<em>, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood</em>, in L.A.</p>
ACTING OUT

Brad Pitt gets playful in between takes for his latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in L.A.

DUNKIND/BACKGRID
<p>Angela Bassett commands the room while making her way to<em> The Late Late Show</em> on Tuesday.</p>
ALL EYES ON YOU

Angela Bassett commands the room while making her way to The Late Late Show on Tuesday.

Terence Patrick/CBS
<p>Blake Lively rocks a black pixie wig while filming scenes for <em>The Rhythm Section</em> in Ireland.</p>
WHO'S THAT GIRL?

Blake Lively rocks a black pixie wig while filming scenes for The Rhythm Section in Ireland.

Splash News
<p>On Tuesday, LeAnn Rimes performs on Hallmark&#8217;s <em>Home &amp; Family</em> during the show&#8217;s month-long &#8220;Christmas In July&#8221; celebration.</p>
BELT IT OUT

On Tuesday, LeAnn Rimes performs on Hallmark's Home & Family during the show's month-long "Christmas In July" celebration.

Paul Archuleta/Getty
<p>A day with the mothers-in-law! Joe Jonas and fianc&eacute;e Sophie Turner take their moms out to lunch in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
MOMS' THE WORD

A day with the mothers-in-law! Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner take their moms out to lunch in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

MEGA
<p>On Tuesday, Tina Fey and husband Jeff Richmond visit Lauren Ambrose and Harry Hadden-Paton backstage at &#8220;My Fair Lady.&#8221;</p>
THAT'S FAIR

On Tuesday, Tina Fey and husband Jeff Richmond visit Lauren Ambrose and Harry Hadden-Paton backstage at "My Fair Lady."

Adam Nemser/Startraks
<p>Tony Shalhoub gets comfortable in the hot seat on <em>Late Night</em>&#8216;s Tuesday episode.</p>
SAY ANYTHING

Tony Shalhoub gets comfortable in the hot seat on Late Night's Tuesday episode.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty
<p>Jessica Alba teams up with Staples this Back to School season to prepare students for the upcoming year.</p>
BACK TO SCHOOL

Jessica Alba teams up with Staples this Back to School season to prepare students for the upcoming year.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Mark Wahlberg takes the stage while attending the&nbsp;LEAP Foundation on Tuesday.</p>
TAKE A LEAP

Mark Wahlberg takes the stage while attending the LEAP Foundation on Tuesday.

Greg Doherty/Getty
<p>Malin Akerman and Jonas Karlsson are caught mid-conversation furing a photo call for the upcoming film, <em>Part of My Heart</em> on Tuesday.</p>
FULL OF HEART

Malin Akerman and Jonas Karlsson are caught mid-conversation furing a photo call for the upcoming film, Part of My Heart on Tuesday.

IBL/Shutterstock
<p>Will Smith keeps the peace in N.Y.C.</p>
TAKE YOUR PIC

Will Smith keeps the peace in N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p><em>The Daily Show</em> host Trevor Noah goes on a morning bike ride in N.Y.C.</p>
RIDE ON

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah goes on a morning bike ride in N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p>Katy Perry snaps a selfie with a superfan during her Wednesday appearance at Westfield Carousel in Australia.</p>
SELFIE LOVE

Katy Perry snaps a selfie with a superfan during her Wednesday appearance at Westfield Carousel in Australia.

Paul Kane/WireImage
<p>Bindi Irwin rings in her 20th birthday with her mom, brother and boyfriend on Tuesday at the Australia Zoo.</p>
BIRTHDAY GIRL

Bindi Irwin rings in her 20th birthday with her mom, brother and boyfriend on Tuesday at the Australia Zoo.

MEGA
<p><em>Trading Spaces&#8217;&nbsp;</em>Carter Oosterhouse and a group of kids enjoy one of two playgrounds built in the Louisville area through the star&#8217;s non-profit, Carter&#8217;s Kids.</p>
READY TO PLAY

Trading Spaces' Carter Oosterhouse and a group of kids enjoy one of two playgrounds built in the Louisville area through the star's non-profit, Carter's Kids.

Hannah Goodwin
<p>Rebecca Ferguson and host James Corden give their undivided attention to guest Dominic Cooper on <em>The Late Late Show</em> on Monday.</p>
GOOD POINT

Rebecca Ferguson and host James Corden give their undivided attention to guest Dominic Cooper on The Late Late Show on Monday.

Terence Patrick/CBS
<p>Elton John and Prince Harry take their seats as they field questions at the AIDS 2018 Conference on Tuesday.</p>
SPEAKING OUT 

Elton John and Prince Harry take their seats as they field questions at the AIDS 2018 Conference on Tuesday.

Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock
<p><em>Boys&#8217;</em> best friends!&nbsp;<em>The Boys in the Band</em>&#8216;s Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington, Brian Hutchinson, Andrew Rannells and Charlie Carver attend the 20th Anniversary of Broadway Barks &mdash; an animal rescue initiative founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore and produced by BC/EFA &mdash; at Shubert Alley in N.Y.C.</p>
GOING TO THE DOGS

Boys' best friends! The Boys in the Band's Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington, Brian Hutchinson, Andrew Rannells and Charlie Carver attend the 20th Anniversary of Broadway Barks — an animal rescue initiative founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore and produced by BC/EFA — at Shubert Alley in N.Y.C.

Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan/Getty
<p>Gloria Estefan can&#8217;t stop smiling as the&nbsp;Spanish Minister of Culture Jose Guirao awards the performer the Golden Medal to the Merit in Fine Arts on Monday in Madrid, Spain.</p>
HEAVY MEDAL

Gloria Estefan can't stop smiling as the Spanish Minister of Culture Jose Guirao awards the performer the Golden Medal to the Merit in Fine Arts on Monday in Madrid, Spain.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty
<p>We&#8217;re in the presence of comedy royalty! <em>2 Dope Queens</em> stars Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams pose for pics ahead of their TimesTalks conversation on Monday.</p>
DOPE DUO

We're in the presence of comedy royalty! 2 Dope Queens stars Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams pose for pics ahead of their TimesTalks conversation on Monday.

Griffin Lipson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Nick Offerman practices on the field before throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the Chicago Cubs and&nbsp;Arizona Diamondbacks game on Monday.</p>
HAVING A BALL

Nick Offerman practices on the field before throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks game on Monday.

David Banks/Getty
<p>Sporting head-to-toe workout gear, Jennifer Garner hydrates in L.A. on Monday.</p>
WORK IT OUT

Sporting head-to-toe workout gear, Jennifer Garner hydrates in L.A. on Monday.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Janet Jackson is a sartorial superstar as she films her new music video for &#8220;Made for Now&#8221; in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on Monday.</p>
'MADE' IN BROOKLYN 

Janet Jackson is a sartorial superstar as she films her new music video for "Made for Now" in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on Monday.

Pacific Coast News
<p>Hailee Steinfeld partners up with Post-it Brand to inspire students to &#8220;make dreams stick&#8221; on Monday.</p>
THE WRITE STUFF

Hailee Steinfeld partners up with Post-it Brand to inspire students to "make dreams stick" on Monday.

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Post-it Brand/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Charlize Theron commands the room on the second day of the AIDS conference on Tuesday.</p>
LET'S DISCUSS

Charlize Theron commands the room on the second day of the AIDS conference on Tuesday.

Shutterstock
<p>Brad Pitt is in the driver&#8217;s seat while filming scenes for <em>Once Upon a Time</em> in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
DRIVING BY

Brad Pitt is in the driver's seat while filming scenes for Once Upon a Time in L.A. on Tuesday.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Can you handle this much hotness? Look-alike brothers Alexander and Bill Skarsgard&nbsp;attend Flaunt and Ermenegildo Zegna&#8217;s celebration of The Prelude Issue, on Monday in L.A.</p>
OH, BROTHER

Can you handle this much hotness? Look-alike brothers Alexander and Bill Skarsgard attend Flaunt and Ermenegildo Zegna's celebration of The Prelude Issue, on Monday in L.A.

Rachel Murray/Getty
<p>Orlando Bloom sure has something to say while hanging with Stella McCartney and Liv Tyler at Abbey Road Studios on Monday.</p>
OH HEY!

Orlando Bloom sure has something to say while hanging with Stella McCartney and Liv Tyler at Abbey Road Studios on Monday.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
<p>Nico Tortorella, Sutton Foster and Peter Hermann are all smiles as they attend TV Land&#8217;s <em>Younger</em> screening and cast conversation on Monday.</p>
THREE'S COMPANY

Nico Tortorella, Sutton Foster and Peter Hermann are all smiles as they attend TV Land's Younger screening and cast conversation on Monday.

Gary Gershoff/Getty
<p>Paris Hilton channels her inner model at the Tezenis show in Verona, Italy on Tuesday.</p>
STRUT YOUR STUFF

Paris Hilton channels her inner model at the Tezenis show in Verona, Italy on Tuesday.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty
<p>Parker Posey is on top of the world while celebrating the release of her memoir, <em>You&#8217;re On An Airplane</em>, in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
LIFT ME UP

Parker Posey is on top of the world while celebrating the release of her memoir, You're On An Airplane, in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Paul McCartney has nothing but love for photographers as he arrives at Abbey Road Studios on Monday.</p>
ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE

Paul McCartney has nothing but love for photographers as he arrives at Abbey Road Studios on Monday.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
<p>Looking dapper as ever, Justin Theroux heads to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em> on Monday.</p>
SUIT & TIE

Looking dapper as ever, Justin Theroux heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday.

REX/Shutterstock
<p>Armie Hammer, Paul Schneider and Josh Charles attend the after party for the opening night of Broadway&#8217;s &#8220;Straight White Men&#8221; on Monday.</p>
WHY SO SERIOUS?

Armie Hammer, Paul Schneider and Josh Charles attend the after party for the opening night of Broadway's "Straight White Men" on Monday.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>It&#8217;s a <em>Damages</em> reunion! Glenn Close takes a super-quick nap at <em>The Wife</em>&#8216;s premiere red carpet while her co-star, Rose Byrne, laughs.</p>
RED CARPET REUNION

It's a Damages reunion! Glenn Close takes a super-quick nap at The Wife's premiere red carpet while her co-star, Rose Byrne, laughs.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma, who are expecting their first child together, fuel up during a walk in L.A.</p>
WALK THE WALK

Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma, who are expecting their first child together, fuel up during a walk in L.A.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Hugh Laurie is unrecognizable as he films scenes for <em>David Copperfield</em>.</p>
WHO'S THAT GUY?

Hugh Laurie is unrecognizable as he films scenes for David Copperfield.

Splash News Online
<p>Jane Lynch keeps things casual in L.A. on Monday.</p>
NO SHADE

Jane Lynch keeps things casual in L.A. on Monday.

GC Images
<p>Kelly Macdonald stops by BUILD Studios on Monday.</p>
BUILD ME UP

Kelly Macdonald stops by BUILD Studios on Monday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Rosanna Arquette throws up the peace sign ahead of her interview on SiriusXM&#8217;s &#8220;Radio Andy&#8221; on Monday.</p>
GOING LIVE

Rosanna Arquette throws up the peace sign ahead of her interview on SiriusXM's "

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>The cast of <em>Magnum P.I.&nbsp;</em>&mdash;&nbsp;Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton and Stephen Hill&nbsp;&mdash; kicks off production in Honolulu, Hawaii.</p>
GETTING LEI'D

The cast of Magnum P.I. — Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton and Stephen Hill — kicks off production in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Norman Shapiro/CBS
<p>Angela Bassett takes a look back at the premiere of&nbsp;<em>Mission: Impossible &mdash;&nbsp;Fallout</em> on Sunday.</p>
A LOOK BACK

Angela Bassett takes a look back at the premiere of Mission: Impossible — Fallout on Sunday.

James Devaney/Getty
<p>Emily Ratajkowski and husband&nbsp;Sebastian Bear-McClard revel in vacation life on Miami Beach.</p>
NEWLYWED VIBES

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard revel in vacation life on Miami Beach.

AM/Splash
<p>Niecy Nash, Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae come together at HBO&#8217;s <em>Insecure</em> Block Party on Saturday.</p>
OH WHAT FUN

Niecy Nash, Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae come together at HBO’s Insecure Block Party on Saturday.

FilmMagic
<p>With two cups of coffee in hand, Lucy Hale fuels up in L.A.</p>
CAFFEINE RUSH

With two cups of coffee in hand, Lucy Hale fuels up in L.A.

Splash News
<p>Nicole Scherzinger, dressed in a cut-out bathing suit, soaks up the sun in St. Tropez with biyfruend Grigor Dimitrov (not pictured) on Sunday.</p>
CUT IT OUT

Nicole Scherzinger, dressed in a cut-out bathing suit, soaks up the sun in St. Tropez with biyfruend Grigor Dimitrov (not pictured) on Sunday.

E-Press/Splash
<p>Jake Myers, Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill attend the <em>Mission: Impossible &#8211; Fallout</em> premiere on Sunday.</p>
HAPPY TO BE HERE

Jake Myers, Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill attend the Mission: Impossible – Fallout premiere on Sunday.

Michael Loccisano/Getty
<p>Jason Momoa makes his grand entrance at Comic-Con on Saturday.</p>
WITH ARMS WIDE OPEN

Jason Momoa makes his grand entrance at Comic-Con on Saturday.

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>Prince Harry meets with attendees ahead of the Aids2018 conference on Monday.</p>
DOING GOOD

Prince Harry meets with attendees ahead of the Aids2018 conference on Monday.

Robin Utrecht/REX/Shutterstock
<p>All peace! Halsey playfully sticks out her tongue at the L.A. premiere of <em>Teen Titans Go! To The Movies</em> on Sunday.</p>
STICK IT OUT

All peace! Halsey playfully sticks out her tongue at the L.A. premiere of Teen Titans Go! To The Movies on Sunday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty
<p>Also at the <em>Teen Titans</em> premiere: Patton Oswalt, wife Meredith Salenger and the comedian&#8217;s daughter, Alice.</p>
LET'S GO TO THE MOVIES

Also at the Teen Titans premiere: Patton Oswalt, wife Meredith Salenger and the comedian’s daughter, Alice.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Johnny Depp casts a spell while onstage at Comic-Con&#8217;s <em>Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald</em> panel on Saturday.</p>
FANTASTIC DAY

Johnny Depp casts a spell while onstage at Comic-Con’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald panel on Saturday.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty
<p>Gal Gadot and <em>Wonder Woman 1984</em> co-star Chris Pine can&#8217;t contain their laughter on Saturday at the film&#8217;s Comic-Con panel.</p>
CANDID CAMERA

Gal Gadot and Wonder Woman 1984 co-star Chris Pine can’t contain their laughter on Saturday at the film’s Comic-Con panel.

<p>All eyes are on Hillary Clinton as she takes the stage at OZY Fest on Saturday in N.Y.C.</p>
HEAR ME OUT

All eyes are on Hillary Clinton as she takes the stage at OZY Fest on Saturday in N.Y.C.

Brad Barket/Getty
<p>Taylor Swift, Charli XCX and Camila Cabello &#8220;shake it off&#8221; during the songstress&#8217;s New Jersey show on Sunday.</p>
TERRIFIC TRIO

Taylor Swift, Charli XCX and Camila Cabello “shake it off” during the songstress’s New Jersey show on Sunday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p><em>Aquaman</em>&nbsp;costars Nicole Kidman and Amber Heard share a laugh at&nbsp;Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
GIGGLE FEST

Aquaman costars Nicole Kidman and Amber Heard share a laugh at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday. 

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
<p>Patty Jenkins, Chris Pine, Elizabeth Banks, Gal Gadot and Chris Pratt gather at the&nbsp;Warner Bros. presentation during Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
SAY CHEESE!

Patty Jenkins, Chris Pine, Elizabeth Banks, Gal Gadot and Chris Pratt gather at the Warner Bros. presentation during Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday. 

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji celebrate their hit HBO show (season 3 premieres Aug. 12) at <em>Insecure</em> Fest in L.A. on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
SO NOT INSECURE

Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji celebrate their hit HBO show (season 3 premieres Aug. 12) at Insecure Fest in L.A. on Saturday. 

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Reese Witherspoon and&nbsp;Laura Dern take their friendship off the set of <em>Big Little Lies</em>, stopping by hotspot Craig&#8217;s in West, Hollywood, California, on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
LADIES' NIGHT OUT

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern take their friendship off the set of Big Little Lies, stopping by hotspot Craig’s in West, Hollywood, California, on Saturday. 

Photographer Group/ SplashNews.com
<p>Ryan Reynolds&#8217; good looks are on display during the&nbsp;<em>Deadpool</em> panel at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
BEARDED FELLA 

Ryan Reynolds’ good looks are on display during the Deadpool panel at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday. 

REX/Shutterstock
<p>Taylor Swift pops up in New York City before her Reputation Stadium Tour concert on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
BRAIDED BEAUTY

Taylor Swift pops up in New York City before her Reputation Stadium Tour concert on Friday. 

Robert Kamau/GC Images
<p>Gigi Hadid steps out in New York City on Friday.</p>
EMPIRE STATE OF MIND

Gigi Hadid steps out in New York City on Friday.

James Devaney/GC Images
<p>Heidi Klum accessorized a blue dress with a blue bag in New York City on Friday.</p>
ALL ABOUT BLUE

Heidi Klum accessorized a blue dress with a blue bag in New York City on Friday.

RTNY/starmaxinc.com/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson made quite the group at Comic-Con in San Diego on Friday.</p>
SILLY SQUAD

Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson made quite the group at Comic-Con in San Diego on Friday.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
<p>Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean, Danai Gurira and Lauren Cohan represented their show Walking Dead at Comic-Con in San Diego on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
GET CLOSER!

Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean, Danai Gurira and Lauren Cohan represented their show Walking Dead at Comic-Con in San Diego on Friday. 

Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic
<p>Mario Lopez is in a good mood as he navigates through the <em>Extra</em> set in crutches after tearing his Achilles tendon.</p>
BREAK A LEG

Mario Lopez is in a good mood as he navigates through the Extra set in crutches after tearing his Achilles tendon.

Splash
<p>Ronda Rousey walks the Kids&#8217; Choice Sports Awards red carpet with husband Travis Bowne and her stepsons.</p>
WE ARE FAMILY

Ronda Rousey walks the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards red carpet with husband Travis Bowne and her stepsons.

<p>Lily James and Amanda Seyfried can&#8217;t contain their laughter while promoting their new film, <em>Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,</em> at BUILD Studios on Thursday.</p>
LAUGHING MATTERS

Lily James and Amanda Seyfried can’t contain their laughter while promoting their new film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, at BUILD Studios on Thursday.

Kristina Bumphrey/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Gigi Hadid sports a bright, shoulder-baring tip in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
THE BRIGHT STUFF

Gigi Hadid sports a bright, shoulder-baring tip in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Gotham/GC
<p>A bikini-clad Rita Ora steps off a boat in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday.</p>
BAE WATCH

A bikini-clad Rita Ora steps off a boat in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday.

Splash
<p><em>Harry Potter</em> alumnus Tom Felton and Mika Watkins put their Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gaming skills to the test during Comic-Con on Thursday.</p>
GAME ON

Harry Potter alumnus Tom Felton and Mika Watkins put their Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gaming skills to the test during Comic-Con on Thursday.

Charley Gallay/Getty
<p>New couple Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers aren&#8217;t shy when it comes to PDA at the Kids&#8217; Choice Sports Awards on Thursday.</p>
KISS ME

New couple Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers aren’t shy when it comes to PDA at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Michael Strahan, Lindsey Vonn, Leroy Brown, P. K. Subban and Shaun White squeeze in for a group photo while attending the Kids&#8217; Choice Sports Awards.</p>
SPORTY SELFIE

Michael Strahan, Lindsey Vonn, Leroy Brown, P. K. Subban and Shaun White squeeze in for a group photo while attending the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards.

Presley Ann/VMN18/Getty
<p>So cute! Ciara has a fun-filled day with her husband, Russell Wilson, and her kids, Future and Sienna, at the Nickelodeon Kids&#8217; Choice Sports Awards.</p>
FAMILY FUN DAY

So cute! Ciara has a fun-filled day with her husband, Russell Wilson, and her kids, Future and Sienna, at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Aging like fine wine! Broadway superstar Kristin Chenoweth celebrates her 50th birthday on Thursday at N.Y.C.&#8217;s Black Tap.</p>
BIRTHDAY GIRL

Aging like fine wine! Broadway superstar Kristin Chenoweth celebrates her 50th birthday on Thursday at N.Y.C.’s Black Tap.

Startraks
<p>Common meets with an adorable group of students at an N.Y.C. elementary school.</p>
COMMON SENSE

Common meets with an adorable group of students at an N.Y.C. elementary school.

Getty
<p>Michael Phelps, wife Nicole and their son, Boomer, clock in some family time at the Nickelodeon Kids&#8217; Choice Sports Awards on Thursday.</p>
KIDS' NIGHT

Michael Phelps, wife Nicole and their son, Boomer, clock in some family time at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>Congrats are in order for Olivia Munn who took home the IMDb &#8220;Fan Favorite&#8221; STARmeter Award on the #IMDboat during Comic-Con on Thursday.</p>
FAN LOVE

Congrats are in order for Olivia Munn who took home the IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award on the #IMDboat during Comic-Con on Thursday.

<p>PEOPLE Pet Vet Evan Antin makes friends with ducklings while celebrating Dawn&#8217;s 40 years of helping to save wildlife at the International Bird Rescue on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
PEOPLE Pet Vet Evan Antin makes friends with ducklings while celebrating Dawn’s 40 years of helping to save wildlife at the International Bird Rescue on Thursday.

Earl Gibson III/Getty
<p>Justin Theroux enjoys a chill day in N.Y.C. with his dog, Kuma.</p>
pinterest
Justin Theroux enjoys a chill day in N.Y.C. with his dog, Kuma.

Elder Ordonez/Splash
<p>Emily Ratajkowski heads to lunch in N.Y.C.&#8217;s Soho neighborhood.</p>
pinterest
Emily Ratajkowski heads to lunch in N.Y.C.’s Soho neighborhood.

<p>Aaron Paul enlists the help of daughter Story, who is dressed in <em>Breaking Bad</em> garb, at a Comic-Con panel on Thursday.</p>
BREAKING BABY

Aaron Paul enlists the help of daughter Story, who is dressed in Breaking Bad garb, at a Comic-Con panel on Thursday.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Cedric the Entertainer gets kisses from wife Lorna Wells and daughter Tiara during his Walk of Fame ceremony.</p>
FEEL THE LOVE

Cedric the Entertainer gets kisses from wife Lorna Wells and daughter Tiara during his Walk of Fame ceremony.

MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Naomi Watts makes her way back home following a lunch date in N.Y.C.</p>
CITY SLICKER

Naomi Watts makes her way back home following a lunch date in N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p>Kristin Chenoweth greets guests while visiting BUILD Studios on Thursday.</p>
HELLO THERE

Kristin Chenoweth greets guests while visiting BUILD Studios on Thursday.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty
<p>Naomi Campbell treats N.Y.C. streets like her personal runway on Thursday.</p>
WALK THE WALK

Naomi Campbell treats N.Y.C. streets like her personal runway on Thursday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Paul Rudd and costar Evangeline Lilly come together at the Thursday photo call for <em>Ant-Man and The Wasp</em> in Rome, Italy.</p>
HEROES AMONG US

Paul Rudd and costar Evangeline Lilly come together at the Thursday photo call for Ant-Man and The Wasp in Rome, Italy.

Franco Origlia/Getty
<p>Joe Manganiello has an important message to tell the world during the #IMDboat at Comic-Con on Thursday.</p>
SAY IT PROUDLY

Joe Manganiello has an important message to tell the world during the #IMDboat at Comic-Con on Thursday.

Rich Polk/Getty
<p>Jodie Whittaker is all smiles as she heads to the <em>Doctor Who</em> panel during Comic-Con on Thursday.</p>
ROUND OF APPLAUSE

Jodie Whittaker is all smiles as she heads to the Doctor Who panel during Comic-Con on Thursday.

Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Gemma Arterton rocks a color-blocked look at the London screening of <em>The Escape</em>&nbsp;on Thursday.</p>
LET'S GET AWAY

Gemma Arterton rocks a color-blocked look at the London screening of The Escape on Thursday.

PA Images/INSTARimages
<p>A casually dressed Doutzen Kroes is spotted out and about in Amsterdam on Thursday.</p>
MODEL BEHAVIOR

A casually dressed Doutzen Kroes is spotted out and about in Amsterdam on Thursday.

Shutterstock
<p>Olivia Munn and Keegan-Michael Key have some fun at the #IMDboat at Comic-Con on Thursday.</p>
AT THE MIC

Olivia Munn and Keegan-Michael Key have some fun at the #IMDboat at Comic-Con on Thursday.

Rich Polk/Getty
<p>Sterling K. Brown may have been at a <em>The Predator</em> panel at Comic-Con, but the actor had Wakanda and <em>Black Panther</em> in mind.</p>
WAKANDA FOREVER

Sterling K. Brown may have been at a The Predator panel at Comic-Con, but the actor had Wakanda and Black Panther in mind.

Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty
<p>Kate Hudson, who is expecting her third child, bumps around town with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on Tuesday.</p>
BUMPIN' ALONG

Kate Hudson, who is expecting her third child, bumps around town with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on Tuesday.

MEGA
<p><em>Glow</em> actress Alison Brie finds her match in billboard form at the ESPYS on Wednesday.</p>
YOU GLOW, GIRL

Glow actress Alison Brie finds her match in billboard form at the ESPYS on Wednesday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Amanda Seyfried! The <em>Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again</em> star and <em>Tonight Show</em> host Jimmy Fallon play the &#8220;Google Translates Songs&#8221; game on Wednesday.</p>
SPOTLIGHT ON ...

Amanda Seyfried! The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon play the “Google Translates Songs” game on Wednesday.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers can&#8217;t get enough of each other on the ESPYS red carpet on Wednesday.</p>
LOOK OF LOVE

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers can’t get enough of each other on the ESPYS red carpet on Wednesday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p><em>UnREAL</em> stars Contance Zimmer and Craig Bierko fall in puppy love at BUILD Studios, where they discussed their hit show, on Wednesday.</p>
DOG DAY AFTERNOON

UnREAL stars Contance Zimmer and Craig Bierko fall in puppy love at BUILD Studios, where they discussed their hit show, on Wednesday.

Desiree Navarro/WireImage
<p>Analeigh Tipton arrives at the <em>Broken Star</em> premiere in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
STARRY NIGHT

Analeigh Tipton arrives at the Broken Star premiere in L.A. on Wednesday.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
<p>Parents night out! Russell Wilson enlists wife Ciara as his date at the ESPYS on Wednesday.</p>
CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Parents night out! Russell Wilson enlists wife Ciara as his date at the ESPYS on Wednesday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>All eyes are on Beck as he performs on <em>The Late Show</em> on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
ROCKIN' OUT

All eyes are on Beck as he performs on The Late Show on Wednesday. 

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
<p><em>Watch What Happens Live</em> host Andy Cohen puts his toned arms on full display following a gym sesh in N.Y.C.</p>
SUN'S OUT, GUNS OUT

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen puts his toned arms on full display following a gym sesh in N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p>Following <a href="https://people.com/tv/kylie-jenner-travis-scott-kardashian-curse/">the release of her joint <em>GQ</em> cover</a> with boyfriend Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner is all smiles in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
HOT MAMA

Following the release of her joint GQ cover with boyfriend Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner is all smiles in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
<p>Lacey Chabert gets festive while celebrating &#8220;Christmas in July&#8221; during a Wednesday visit to Hallmark&#8217;s <em>Home &amp; Family</em>.</p>
ON HOLIDAY

Lacey Chabert gets festive while celebrating “Christmas in July” during a Wednesday visit to Hallmark’s Home & Family.

Paul Archuleta/Getty
<p>Patricia Velasquez and Linda Cardellini attend the second annual ScareDiego event in San Diego, California on Wednesday.</p>
SCARY STUFF

Patricia Velasquez and Linda Cardellini attend the second annual ScareDiego event in San Diego, California on Wednesday.

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Janelle Mon&aacute;e shares positive vibes only while celebrating the success of her Dirty Computer Tour at an afterparty on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
SIGN LANGUAGE

Janelle Monáe shares positive vibes only while celebrating the success of her Dirty Computer Tour at an afterparty on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>With her phone in hand, Nathalie Emmanuel &mdash; who plays Missandei in HBO&#8217;s <em>Game of Thrones&nbsp;&mdash;&nbsp;</em>walks with a friend in N.Y.C.&#8217;s Soho neighborhood.</p>
GAME OF PHONES

With her phone in hand, Nathalie Emmanuel — who plays Missandei in HBO’s Game of Thrones — walks with a friend in N.Y.C.’s Soho neighborhood.

Splash News
<p>Ryan Murphy poses with journalist Ronan Farrow at a conversation with the <em>American Horror Story</em> creator in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.</p>
TELLING ALL

Ryan Murphy poses with journalist Ronan Farrow at a conversation with the American Horror Story creator in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty
<p>Ruby Rose strikes a pose while shopping in L.A.</p>
STRAIGHT POSIN'

Ruby Rose strikes a pose while shopping in L.A.

WENN
<p>Ashley Olsen goes for an all-black outfit in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
BACK IN BLACK

Ashley Olsen goes for an all-black outfit in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
<p>Taylor Swift puts a fun spin on double denim while out and about in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
BLUE JEAN BABY

Taylor Swift puts a fun spin on double denim while out and about in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Edward Opi/Splash News
<p>Tom Cruise and Simon Pegg discuss their upcoming film, <em>Mission: Impossible&nbsp;&mdash; Fallout</em>, during a press conference on Wednesday in Tokyo.</p>
TALK ABOUT IT

Tom Cruise and Simon Pegg discuss their upcoming film, Mission: Impossible — Fallout, during a press conference on Wednesday in Tokyo.

Christopher Jue/Getty
<p>Prince Harry heads to the&nbsp;RFU Injured Players Foundation&#8217;s annual Client Forum in London on Wednesday.</p>
A ROYAL VISIT

Prince Harry heads to the RFU Injured Players Foundation’s annual Client Forum in London on Wednesday.

PA Images/INSTARimages
<p>Melissa McCarthy gives a furry friend a lift while filming scenes for her upcoming film, <i>Super Intelligence</i>, on Wednesday in Atlanta.</p>
PAW-SOME PAIR

Melissa McCarthy gives a furry friend a lift while filming scenes for her upcoming film, Super Intelligence, on Wednesday in Atlanta.

BACKGRID
<p>Matt Bomer multitasks with an important phone call while on a coffee run in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
WALK IT, TALK IT

Matt Bomer multitasks with an important phone call while on a coffee run in New York City on Wednesday.

Splash News
<p>Luis Fonsi, the mastermind behind &#8220;Despacito,&#8221; strikes a pose at the&nbsp;Gala Global Gift presentation on Wednesday in Ibiza, Spain.</p>
GOOD VIBES

Luis Fonsi, the mastermind behind “Despacito,” strikes a pose at the Gala Global Gift presentation on Wednesday in Ibiza, Spain.

Victor Spinelli/Getty
<p>Lily James stops traffic in a one-shouldered floral top and pink pants while leaving the ABC Studios in New York on Wednesday.</p>
TICKLED PINK

Lily James stops traffic in a one-shouldered floral top and pink pants while leaving the ABC Studios in New York on Wednesday.

Felipe Ramales/Splash News
<p>David Spade gets connects during a visit to &#8220;Sway in the Morning&#8221; at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.</p>
RADIO HEAD

David Spade gets connects during a visit to “Sway in the Morning” at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.

Matthew Eisman/Getty
<p>A triumphant Billy Joel gets ready to tickle the ivories at a press conference on Wednesday to celebrate having performed 100 times during his career at Madison Square Garden.</p>
PIANO MAN

A triumphant Billy Joel gets ready to tickle the ivories at a press conference on Wednesday to celebrate having performed 100 times during his career at Madison Square Garden.

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty
<p>Jennifer Lopez and longtime boyfriend Alex Rodriguez attend the 89th MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.</p>
IN THIS TOGETHER

Jennifer Lopez and longtime boyfriend Alex Rodriguez attend the 89th MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Rob Carr/Getty
<p>Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn kicked off her morning after the ESPYS with McDonald&rsquo;s breakfast at the Variety Sports &amp; Entertainment Breakfast.</p>
LADY IN RED

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn kicked off her morning after the ESPYS with McDonald’s breakfast at the Variety Sports & Entertainment Breakfast.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Sporting a spiderweb-print button-down shirt, Jonah Hill is all smiles as he makes his way to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em> on Tuesday.</p>
TANGLED UP

Sporting a spiderweb-print button-down shirt, Jonah Hill is all smiles as he makes his way to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Olivia Palermo and husband Johannes Huebl attend a special screening of <em>The Equalizer 2</em> at The Roxy Hotel in New York.</p>
COUPLE'S NIGHT OUT

Olivia Palermo and husband Johannes Huebl attend a special screening of The Equalizer 2 at The Roxy Hotel in New York.

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty
<p>Sam Smith connects with his audience during a performance at the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday in New Orleans.</p>
MIC DROP

Sam Smith connects with his audience during a performance at the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday in New Orleans.

Erika Goldring/Getty
<p>Minka Kelly spends a fun-filled day with her pup, Fred, at a park on Tuesday.</p>
PUPPY LOVE

Minka Kelly spends a fun-filled day with her pup, Fred, at a park on Tuesday.

MEGA
<p>Lucy Hale lets photographers know she&#8217;s having a lovely Tuesday out and about in L.A.</p>
A-OK

Lucy Hale lets photographers know she’s having a lovely Tuesday out and about in L.A.

BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson beams from ear to ear during a Tuesday photo call for <em>The X Factor</em> in London.</p>
WHITE OUT

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson beams from ear to ear during a Tuesday photo call for The X Factor in London.

PA Images/INSTARimages
<p>Victoria Justice is a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow bikini while kicking back at the Revolve Summer Event in Bermuda on Tuesday.</p>
FLOAT ON

Victoria Justice is a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow bikini while kicking back at the Revolve Summer Event in Bermuda on Tuesday.

Zach Hilty/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>Aly Raisman is all smiles as she arrives at the Heroes at The ESPYS pre-party &mdash; with her cover of <i>ESPN Magazine </i>in hand! &mdash; on Tuesday in Los Angeles.</p>
COVER GIRL

Aly Raisman is all smiles as she arrives at the Heroes at The ESPYS pre-party — with her cover of ESPN Magazine in hand! — on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
