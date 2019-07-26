SJP Gets Stylish in N.Y.C., Plus Jennifer Lopez, Ansel Elgort & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
July 26, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 90

Sunshine Day

Splash News Online

Sarah Jessica Parker shows off some cool frames on Thursday while out in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 90

That's the Key

City of Miami Beach/Splash

Birthday girl Jennifer Lopez receives the key to Miami Beach from Mayor Dan Gelber ahead of her 50th birthday celebration there on Wednesday.

3 of 90

In Print

Splash

Jamie Dornan hits the Cancun, Mexico, set of Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar on Thursday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 90

Turn About

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Laura Harrier attends the Balance, Not Symmetry premiere at Curzon Soho in London on Thursday.

Advertisement

5 of 90

Big Win

Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty

An ecstatic Amber Heard has her arm in the air on Thursday at the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy.

6 of 90

Group Shot

Jesse Grant/Getty

Lodge 49‘s Dan Carey, Peter Ocko, Wyatt Russell, Sonya Cassidy, Jim Gavin and Paul Giamatti attend the AMC Networks portion of the Summer 2019 TCA Press Tour on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 90

In the Shadows

Splash News Online

Another day, another scene for Ansel Elgort on the New York City set of West Side Story on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 90

Shoulder On

BFA

Andie MacDowell stands tall on Wednesday night at the Tamara Mellon x A.L.C. collaboration celebration dinner in L.A. 

Advertisement

9 of 90

Teen Queen

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Barbara Ferreira visits the Build Series to discuss the HBO series Euphoria at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 90

Pooch Smooch

Christopher Peterson/Splash

Liev Schreiber gives his dog a kiss on Wednesday before biking around N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 90

Man with the Mic

Paras Griffin/Getty

Usher smiles during the Usher New Look Foundation Summit 20th Anniversary VIP Fundraiser at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 90

Triple Threat

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer and Marsha Stephanie Blake attend Wednesday night’s New York City premiere of Luce at the Whitby Hotel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 90

Harry Hugs

Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry plays with 1-year-old Noah Nicholson during a Thursday visit to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 90

Taxi, Please!

Peter Parker/Splash

A smiling Bella Hadid grabs a cab on Wednesday night in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 90

Party On

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Adam DeVine and Thomas Middleditch get together at the Warner Media Entertainment TCA Party in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 90

Label Makers

Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage

JAY-Z and Meek Mill celebrate the formation of Mill’s record label Dream Chasers on Tuesday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 90

Good Skin

Paul Bruinooge/PMC

Danielle Macdonald and Jamie Bell attend Allusionist Picture House and The Cinema Society’s special screening of Skin at The Roxy Cinema in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 90

Get Your Kicks

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Jenn Lyon, Niecy Nash, Suleka Mathew, Judy Reyes, Jason Antoon and Karrueche Tran get goofy at WarnerMedia’s A Midsummer Daydream TCA afterparty at Spring Place in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 90

Street Stylin'

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Ciara stands tall in Los Angeles on Wednesday while making her way to a studio.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 90

Seeing a Pattern

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Taron Egerton hits the stage on Wednesday during the Midsummer Party hosted by Elton John and David Furnish to raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation at the Villa Dorane in Antibes, France.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 90

Sing Thing

Jeff Hahne/Getty

Carly Rae Jepsen performs at The Fillmore in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 90

Wheely Good Time

ENT/Splash

Guess who? It’s Justin Bieber, who takes his bike for a spin on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 90

Friends First

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Flo Rida and Nelly attend the Nelly & Friends concert afterparty at Gold Room on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 90

Milk Money

Harmony Gerber/Getty

Mario Lopez and his son Dominic hit the carpet at the California Milk Processor Board’s launch of the #BonesLoveMilk Skate Team in Huntington Beach, California, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 90

Tiny Tim

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Host Jimmy Fallon holds a Timothée Chalamet puppet during Tuesday night’s taping of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 90

Petal Power

Christopher Peterson/Splash

Naomi Watts is a vision of summer style while out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 90

So in Step

Splash

Brothers Joe and Nick Jonas stick together during a Wednesday walk around N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 90

Slip Up

Splash

Meanwhile, Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas heads out solo in New York City on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 90

Comfort Classics

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

David Furnish and Elton John coordinate on Wednesday at their Midsummer Party for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in Antibes, France.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 90

Famous Faces

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Margot Robbie and Austin Butler host the Levi’s and RAD dinner for Youngcare in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 90

Father-Son Bonding

Anna Webber/Getty

John Owen Lowe and dad Rob Lowe hang out at Netflix’s The Politician L.A. Tastemaker event at San Vicente Bungalows on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 90

Campaign Trail

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Also there: costars January Jones and Dylan McDermott.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 90

Take Five

Jose Perez/INSTAR

Ansel Elgort has a moment on Tuesday on the New York City set of West Side Story.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 90

It's an Honor

Athena Pictures/Splash

Catherine Zeta-Jones, with husband Michael Douglas and son Dylan, receives the honorary freedom of the city and country of Swansea during a ceremony at the Guildhall in Swansea, Wales, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 90

On the Run

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jack Quaid quickly makes his way into Tuesday night’s taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 90

Piece of Cake

A Carlile/MEGA

Say ‘bees’! Newly engaged Bindi Irwin celebrates her 21st birthday with her mom Terri and brother Robert outside of Brisbane, Australia, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 90

Bump in the Night

Michael Kovac/Getty

Ant and Christina Anstead — expecting their first child together — attend Tuesday’s premiere of Discovery’s Serengeti at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 90

Seeing Double

Splash

Bella Thorne continues her street style parade on Tuesday afternoon in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 90

Getting 'Sirius'

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Wendy Williams smiles for the cameras at a SiriusXM Town Hall in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 90

Filming Fun

Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Awkwafina films scenes for the Comedy Central show Nora From Queens in New York City on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 90

Travel Trio

Instar

Selena Gomez hits the ground running during a European vacation with friends in Capri, Italy, on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 90

Talking It Up

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Jamie Bell attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: Skin at The Robin Williams Center on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 90

Jean Therapy

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC

Courteney Cox keeps it casual during a walk around L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 90

Popping In

Dominik Bindl/Getty

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher attend the Build Series to discuss their new show Cash Pad at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 90

Build Me Up

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Hunter Schafer makes her way into the Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 90

Cozy Costars

Dave Benett/WireImage

Idris Elba and Helen Mirren share a hug on Tuesday at the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw screening at The Curzon Mayfair in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 90

London Look

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Also at Tuesday’s screening: costar Jason Statham.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 90

Pleasure to Meet You

Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA/Getty

Prince Harry greets the woman of the hour at Dr. Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting at Windsor Castle in England on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 90

Gray Day

Splash News Online

Kristen Stewart pounds the pavement in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 90

Brunch Beauty

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Kate Walsh goes neon for Tuesday’s SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic brunch at Palihouse in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 90

Full Court Press

Amy Sussman/Getty

Jennifer Coyle, Kaley Cuoco, Patrick Schumacker, Lake Bell and Justin Halpern speak onstage at the DC Universe panel during the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 90

Blue Crush

Monica Schipper/Getty

Karlie Kloss attends “Good Girls Do Good: A Female Empowerment Panel” at Macy’s Herald Square in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 90

Windy City Realness

Complex

DeRay McKesson and Lena Waithe hit the carpet over the weekend at Complex‘s first-ever ComplexCon Chicago.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 90

Suit Yourself

GC Images

Bella Thorne dons her take on a blue suit for a Tuesday outing in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 90

Lip Service

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Chris Pratt plants a kiss on his dinosaur costar at the Universal Studios Hollywood Host Jurassic World – The Ride grand opening celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on Monday in California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 90

A-List Arrival

Zack Whitford/BFA.com

Costars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio arrive at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 90

Date Night

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Joining them at Monday night’s big premiere: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 90

Party People

Kevin Winter/Getty

Also celebrating Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Monday night: Mike Moh and Timothy Olyphant, who hang at the afterparty at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 90

Dinner à Deux

SplashNews.com

Newlyweds David Foster and Katharine McPhee grab dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 90

Global Guys

Buda Mendes/Getty

Singer Luis Fonsi, who will perform at the upcoming opening ceremony of Lima 2019 Pan American Games, and official tournament mascot Milco pose for photos during a press conference on Monday at the Lima Convention Centre in Peru.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 90

Fighting the Good Fight

Jason Mendez/Getty

Lucy Lawless makes a visit to Build Studio on Monday in N.Y.C. to discuss her new crime-comedy series, My Life Is Murder.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 90

Magic Mic

Shutterstock

John Mayer takes the stage on the Philadelphia stop of his 2019 world tour at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 90

In Memory

The Image Direct

Shannen Doherty is seen arriving in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday to film Riverdale’s season 4 premiere episode, which will include a tribute to her friend, late actor Luke Perry.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 90

Under My Umbrella

BACKGRID

Derek Hough helps promote Operation Smile with Lay’s in New York City’s Times Square on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 90

Beat the Heat

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Busy Philipps remembers to stay hydrated while out on Monday in the hot, L.A. summer sun.

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 90

Happy Faces

Cindy Ord/Getty

Fred Armisen, Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler and Rachel Dratch attend Monday’s opening night afterparty for Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees at A.O.C. L aile ou la Cuisse restaurant in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

67 of 90