SJP Gets Stylish in N.Y.C., Plus Jennifer Lopez, Ansel Elgort & More

Sunshine Day
Sarah Jessica Parker shows off some cool frames on Thursday while out in N.Y.C.
That's the Key
Birthday girl Jennifer Lopez receives the key to Miami Beach from Mayor Dan Gelber ahead of her 50th birthday celebration there on Wednesday.
In Print
Jamie Dornan hits the Cancun, Mexico, set of Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar on Thursday.
Turn About
Laura Harrier attends the Balance, Not Symmetry premiere at Curzon Soho in London on Thursday.
Big Win
An ecstatic Amber Heard has her arm in the air on Thursday at the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy.
Group Shot
Lodge 49‘s Dan Carey, Peter Ocko, Wyatt Russell, Sonya Cassidy, Jim Gavin and Paul Giamatti attend the AMC Networks portion of the Summer 2019 TCA Press Tour on Thursday in L.A.
In the Shadows
Another day, another scene for Ansel Elgort on the New York City set of West Side Story on Thursday.
Shoulder On
Andie MacDowell stands tall on Wednesday night at the Tamara Mellon x A.L.C. collaboration celebration dinner in L.A.
Teen Queen
Barbara Ferreira visits the Build Series to discuss the HBO series Euphoria at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Pooch Smooch
Liev Schreiber gives his dog a kiss on Wednesday before biking around N.Y.C.
Man with the Mic
Usher smiles during the Usher New Look Foundation Summit 20th Anniversary VIP Fundraiser at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta on Wednesday.
Triple Threat
Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer and Marsha Stephanie Blake attend Wednesday night’s New York City premiere of Luce at the Whitby Hotel.
Harry Hugs
Prince Harry plays with 1-year-old Noah Nicholson during a Thursday visit to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.
Taxi, Please!
A smiling Bella Hadid grabs a cab on Wednesday night in New York City.
Party On
Adam DeVine and Thomas Middleditch get together at the Warner Media Entertainment TCA Party in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
Label Makers
JAY-Z and Meek Mill celebrate the formation of Mill’s record label Dream Chasers on Tuesday in New York City.
Good Skin
Danielle Macdonald and Jamie Bell attend Allusionist Picture House and The Cinema Society’s special screening of Skin at The Roxy Cinema in N.Y.C.
Get Your Kicks
Jenn Lyon, Niecy Nash, Suleka Mathew, Judy Reyes, Jason Antoon and Karrueche Tran get goofy at WarnerMedia’s A Midsummer Daydream TCA afterparty at Spring Place in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night.
Street Stylin'
Ciara stands tall in Los Angeles on Wednesday while making her way to a studio.
Seeing a Pattern
Taron Egerton hits the stage on Wednesday during the Midsummer Party hosted by Elton John and David Furnish to raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation at the Villa Dorane in Antibes, France.
Sing Thing
Carly Rae Jepsen performs at The Fillmore in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday night.
Wheely Good Time
Guess who? It’s Justin Bieber, who takes his bike for a spin on Wednesday in L.A.
Friends First
Flo Rida and Nelly attend the Nelly & Friends concert afterparty at Gold Room on Wednesday in Atlanta.
Milk Money
Mario Lopez and his son Dominic hit the carpet at the California Milk Processor Board’s launch of the #BonesLoveMilk Skate Team in Huntington Beach, California, on Wednesday.
Tiny Tim
Host Jimmy Fallon holds a Timothée Chalamet puppet during Tuesday night’s taping of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.
Petal Power
Naomi Watts is a vision of summer style while out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
So in Step
Brothers Joe and Nick Jonas stick together during a Wednesday walk around N.Y.C.
Slip Up
Meanwhile, Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas heads out solo in New York City on Wednesday.
Comfort Classics
David Furnish and Elton John coordinate on Wednesday at their Midsummer Party for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in Antibes, France.
Famous Faces
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Margot Robbie and Austin Butler host the Levi’s and RAD dinner for Youngcare in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.
Father-Son Bonding
John Owen Lowe and dad Rob Lowe hang out at Netflix’s The Politician L.A. Tastemaker event at San Vicente Bungalows on Tuesday.
Campaign Trail
Also there: costars January Jones and Dylan McDermott.
Take Five
Ansel Elgort has a moment on Tuesday on the New York City set of West Side Story.
It's an Honor
Catherine Zeta-Jones, with husband Michael Douglas and son Dylan, receives the honorary freedom of the city and country of Swansea during a ceremony at the Guildhall in Swansea, Wales, on Wednesday.
On the Run
Jack Quaid quickly makes his way into Tuesday night’s taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.
Piece of Cake
Say ‘bees’! Newly engaged Bindi Irwin celebrates her 21st birthday with her mom Terri and brother Robert outside of Brisbane, Australia, on Wednesday.
Bump in the Night
Ant and Christina Anstead — expecting their first child together — attend Tuesday’s premiere of Discovery’s Serengeti at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in L.A.
Seeing Double
Bella Thorne continues her street style parade on Tuesday afternoon in N.Y.C.
Getting 'Sirius'
Wendy Williams smiles for the cameras at a SiriusXM Town Hall in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Filming Fun
Awkwafina films scenes for the Comedy Central show Nora From Queens in New York City on Wednesday.
Travel Trio
Selena Gomez hits the ground running during a European vacation with friends in Capri, Italy, on Tuesday.
Talking It Up
Jamie Bell attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: Skin at The Robin Williams Center on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Jean Therapy
Courteney Cox keeps it casual during a walk around L.A. on Tuesday.
Popping In
Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher attend the Build Series to discuss their new show Cash Pad at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Build Me Up
Hunter Schafer makes her way into the Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Cozy Costars
Idris Elba and Helen Mirren share a hug on Tuesday at the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw screening at The Curzon Mayfair in London.
London Look
Also at Tuesday’s screening: costar Jason Statham.
Pleasure to Meet You
Prince Harry greets the woman of the hour at Dr. Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting at Windsor Castle in England on Tuesday.
Gray Day
Kristen Stewart pounds the pavement in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Brunch Beauty
Kate Walsh goes neon for Tuesday’s SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic brunch at Palihouse in Los Angeles.
Full Court Press
Jennifer Coyle, Kaley Cuoco, Patrick Schumacker, Lake Bell and Justin Halpern speak onstage at the DC Universe panel during the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday.
Blue Crush
Karlie Kloss attends “Good Girls Do Good: A Female Empowerment Panel” at Macy’s Herald Square in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Windy City Realness
DeRay McKesson and Lena Waithe hit the carpet over the weekend at Complex‘s first-ever ComplexCon Chicago.
Suit Yourself
Bella Thorne dons her take on a blue suit for a Tuesday outing in N.Y.C.
Lip Service
Chris Pratt plants a kiss on his dinosaur costar at the Universal Studios Hollywood Host Jurassic World – The Ride grand opening celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on Monday in California.
A-List Arrival
Costars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio arrive at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Monday.
Date Night
Joining them at Monday night’s big premiere: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.
Party People
Also celebrating Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Monday night: Mike Moh and Timothy Olyphant, who hang at the afterparty at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
Dinner à Deux
Newlyweds David Foster and Katharine McPhee grab dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Monday.
Global Guys
Singer Luis Fonsi, who will perform at the upcoming opening ceremony of Lima 2019 Pan American Games, and official tournament mascot Milco pose for photos during a press conference on Monday at the Lima Convention Centre in Peru.
Fighting the Good Fight
Lucy Lawless makes a visit to Build Studio on Monday in N.Y.C. to discuss her new crime-comedy series, My Life Is Murder.
Magic Mic
John Mayer takes the stage on the Philadelphia stop of his 2019 world tour at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday.
In Memory
Shannen Doherty is seen arriving in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday to film Riverdale’s season 4 premiere episode, which will include a tribute to her friend, late actor Luke Perry.
Under My Umbrella
Derek Hough helps promote Operation Smile with Lay’s in New York City’s Times Square on Monday.
Beat the Heat
Busy Philipps remembers to stay hydrated while out on Monday in the hot, L.A. summer sun.
Happy Faces
Fred Armisen, Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler and Rachel Dratch attend Monday’s opening night afterparty for Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees at A.O.C. L aile ou la Cuisse restaurant in N.Y.C.