Star Tracks - Friday, July 25, 2008
SHOW STOPPER
A casually chic Jennifer Lopez spends her 39th birthday on Broadway – well, in the audience. The singer and husband Marc Anthony (not pictured) took in the Tony-winning musical In the Heights Thursday, enjoying what Anthony dubbed a "nice quiet evening together."
JUMP SEAT
Nicole Richie is taking a leap – out of her car! The actress arrives Thursday for a yoga class in Los Angeles.
PHONE A FRIEND
Carrie Underwood tops off a phone call with a big grin while out Thursday in Beverly Hills. The singer lunched at Il Fornaio – and followed her meal with a little shopping.
SHIRTING THE ISSUE
She may have ended her engagement – but Salma Hayek holds her head up and makes a cute and casual style statement Thursday in Santa Monica.
BAND OF BROTHERS
Guy Ritchie keeps his actors – (from left) Jeremy Piven, Gerard Butler and Ludacris – close at hand while promoting his new movie RocknRolla Thursday at Comic-Con in San Diego. At the conference, the director told PEOPLE things were going well with wife Madonna.
TASTY DELIGHT
Is she working up an appetite? Kristin Cavallari shows off her great legs at the opening of Brother Jimmy's BBQ Thursday in New York.
WALKING TALL
A newly single Paula Abdul takes the high road Thursday night – in tall, stacked heels – for the Hollywood premiere of the new comedy Swing Vote.
FIERCE FACTOR
Project Runway winner Christian Siriano puts his fiercest face forward Thursday at a photography exhibit from America's Next Top Model judge Nigel Barker in New York City. The designer, whose just-released collection for Bluefly.com has already sold out, had some choice words for season five contestant Blayne Walsh, telling the New York Post that his catchphrase "girlicious" is "stupid."
BATHING BEAUTY
Now that's a string bikini! Carmen Electra – who recently said she feels "ready" to have kids – shows off her famous curves Thursday while hanging out at the DKNY Jeans Beach House in Malibu.
B.M.O.C.
Chace Crawford is prepped and ready to go! The Gossip Girl cutie, who recently celebrated his 23rd birthday with his costars, reports to work Thursday in Long Island City, N.Y.
HAVING A FIT
Marcia Cross finds a sweet look – and perfect fit – for her 17-month-old girls while shopping at a Beverly Hills Gap for Kids on Thursday.
SPINNING HIS WHEELS
Patrick Dempsey – who recently unveiled his Patrick Dempsey Unscripted cologne – is all geared up Thursday for a bike ride around Brentwood, Calif.
DESIGNING WOMAN
A radiant-in-red Jessica Simpson leaves New York City's Ritz-Carlton hotel Thursday. The newly anointed country singer recently announced that she'll be launching a line of dresses next spring.
OUTREACH PROGRAM
Pete Wentz keeps his fans closer than arm's length during a taping of MTV's FNMTV on Wednesday in Hollywood. As for his own allegiances, the singer recently blogged about how much he loves another rocker: John Mayer.
ROCKER CHIC
Fergie is a sweet child o' rock in black eyeliner and latex pants as she works the stage with Slash at the former Guns N' Roses axeman's 43rd birthday bash at The Mirage Hotel and Casino's Bare Pool Lounge.
FEELING GREEN
Kim Kardashian makes an eco-conscious fashion statement while running errands Wednesday in Los Angeles. As for running onto the dancefloor, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told Ryan Seacrest on his radio show Thursday that she "would be honored if [Dancing with the Stars] asked me" to join the next season.