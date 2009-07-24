Star Tracks: Friday, July 24, 2009
HEAD & SHOULDERS
Look, dad, no hands! David Beckham's 4-year-old son Cruz gets animated atop his shoulders during a trip to The Grove shopping center in West Hollywood on Thursday. Earlier in the week, the soccer star made his return to the Los Angeles Galaxy.
BACK IN BLACK
Megan Fox shows some skin in a black cutout sheath – and works her smoldering stare – Thursday at Comic-Con party for her horror flick Jennifer's Body in San Diego, Calif. The film hits theaters Sept. 18.
SEEING A PATTERN
Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie continues her parade of bold style choices, showing off her toned legs in a patterned jumper while leaving a studio in Los Angeles on Thursday.
BIRTHDAY GIRL
Celebrating her big 4-0, Jennifer Lopez closes in on her cake during a party in her honor on the New York City set of The Back-Up Plan on Thursday, the night before her actual birthday.
Toast to Lopez's big day with 40 shots of the singer-actress through the years!
SUNNY-SIDE UP
An upbeat Jessica Simpson finds a bright spot in her day while running errands Thursday in West Hollywood. The singer has been maintaining a low profile and spending time with friends and family since her recent split from quarterback Tony Romo.
MILKING IT
She's shaking things up! Lindsay Lohan serves up sweet treats to fans at West Hollywood's Millions of Milkshakes on Thursday. The actress has a shake named after her, the "Lindsay," which includes berries topped with whipped cream.
WHAT ARE THE ODDS?
Things look dicey between a joking Katy Perry and an equally silly Matt Lauer during the singer's appearance Friday morning in the Today show's concert series in New York City.
HIP STAR
Va va voom! Scarlett Johansson is the epitome of old-school glamour in a sophisticated cream Prada dress at the opening night of the L.A. Shorts Fest in West Hollywood on Thursday.
SWING TOWN
Victoria Beckham kicks up her heels – and catches a breeze – while filming a television ad in London's Notting Hill neighborhood on Thursday.
'TWILIGHT' TRINITY
Kristen Stewart gets to live every Twilighter's fantasy: posing in between hunky costars Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson at Comic-Con 2009 in San Diego on Thursday. At the press conference, which Pattinson called "terrifying," the New Moon stars talked about the upcoming sequel (due out Nov. 20).
SPARKLE VISION
A DRY RUN
After taking a scuba lesson to prepare for his role in The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud, Zac Efron makes landfall, walking around the film's Vancouver set on Wednesday.
FEELING THE 'LOVE'
Flashing her signature smile, Julia Roberts exits her trailer on the New York set of Eat, Pray, Love, her new film based on Elizabeth Gilbert's bestselling memoir. Costarring Javier Bardem (not pictured), the film is slated for a 2011 release.
GAME FACE
Chace Crawford gets his game on, playing the new Nintendo Wii Sports Resort in New York's Times Square on Thursday. The Gossip Girl star, who celebrated his 24th birthday last weekend, has started filming the third season of his show, which returns to the CW Sept. 14.
GOOD CHEER
Angelina Jolie shares a smile with a young Iraqi boy during a visit on behalf of the U.N. Refugee Agency Thursday to Baghdad where the actress spent time with displaced families.