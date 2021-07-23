Matt Damon Triumphantly Arrives at JFK Airport in N.YC., Plus Terry Crews, Kate Beckinsale and More

By People Staff
Updated July 23, 2021 11:44 AM

Matt Damon triumphantly arrives at JFK Airport in N.Y.C. on July 22.

Terry Crews poses at the counsellor dinner opening of the One Young World Summit in the Antiquarium of Munich Residenz in Germany on July 22.

Kate Beckinsale wears a summery white dress and gold heels to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 22 in N.Y.C.

NE-YO and wife Crystal Renay take daughter Isabella Rose to Disneyland in Anaheim on July 22.

Mindy Kaling makes a guest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on July 22 in N.Y.C.

Jennifer Lopez jet sets out of L.A. for her 52nd birthday celebration with friends on July 22.

Pitbull lights up the stage at Premios Juventud 2021 at Watsco Center on July 22 in Coral Gables, Florida.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello stroll through N.Y.C. on July 22.

Hayley Atwell and Lianne La Havas attend a traditional Omakase dining experience, hosted by Omega, to celebrate the opening of the Olympic Games at Nobu Hotel on July 22 in London.

George Clinton and Snoop Dogg hang at Clinton's 80th birthday party in Los Angeles on Thursday night. 

Leighton Meester crushes the waves at the beach in Malibu on July 21. 

Elizabeth Olsen attends the Filming Italy Festival at Forte Village Resort on July 22 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.

Kat Graham debuts Galactica, her newest merchandise collection for fans, created by Alessio Filippelli with the message of inclusivity on July 22.

Remy Ma and Gabrielle Union are seen on the set of The Perfect Find in Harlem on July 21.

Margot Robbie greets fans outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 21 in L.A.

Prince Charles drinks a pint as he and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visit the Duke of York Public House in Devon to join author Sir Michael Morpurgo at a lunch during day three of their visit to Devon and Cornwall on July 21 in Iddesleigh, England.

Nicole Richie, Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry attend Baby2Baby Back2School, presented by Stitch Fix Kids and Epic, on July 21 in L.A.

Tiffany Haddish performs at The Savoy Entertainment Center in Inglewood, California on July 21.

Adam Lambert and Kat Graham attend VIP Night of The DiscOasis at the South Coast Botanic Garden with Groovemaster Nile Rodgers on July 21 in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

Joaquin Phoenix is spotted filming Disappointment Blvd. in full costume in Montreal, Canada on July 21.

Arnold Schwarzenegger rides his bike through L.A. on July 21. 

Florence Pugh looks radiant in red visiting Studio 7 by Cartier at Saatchi Gallery in London on July 21.

John Cena, dressed as Peacemaker from The Suicide Squad, is seen outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 21 in L.A.

Mila Kunis claps as the cast of Luckiest Girl Alive wraps filming for the day in Toronto on July 20.

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness pick up a couple of pizza pies in the Hamptons on July 20.

Christopher Meloni and Dash Mihok are seen filming Law and Order: Organized Crime in downtown Manhattan on July 20 in N.Y.C.

Henry Golding is in great spirits outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 20 in L.A.

Halle Berry is seen on the set of The Mothership before filming with fellow actor John Ortiz on July 20 in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Jason Sudeikis and a pair of cute pups guest star on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on July 20.

Naomi Watts attends the Mytheresa x Naomi Watts x Gucci Westman event at The Wolffer private residence in Sagaponack, New York on July 20.

Ashley Park is seen on the set of Emily in Paris on July 20 in Paris.

Norman Lear and honoree Marla Gibbs attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony on July 20 in Hollywood.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes arrive at JFK International Airport in N.Y.C. on July 20.

Christopher Walken films scenes for the new BBC and Amazon Prime series The Offenders in Bristol on July 19.

Lindsey Vonn and new flame Diego Osorio take a walk through Soho after finishing a workout in N.Y.C. on July 20.

Anna Kendrick films scenes for her upcoming movie Alice, Darling in Toronto on July 19.

Larsa Pippen wears a zebra-printed two piece as she hits the beach in Miami on July 20.

Chris Pratt is spotted on the set of Amazon's conspiracy-thriller series The Terminal List at Lake Arrowhead in California on July 20.

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker film And Just Like That on July 20 in N.Y.C.

Joshua Jackson guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 19 in N.Y.C.

Ciara stuns in a low-cut blazer dress and strappy heels on the set of a photoshoot in L.A. on July 17.

Bridget Moynahan arrives on the set of And Just Like That on July 19 in N.Y.C.

Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert are seen holding hands on their way to the gym in L.A. on July 18.

Kate Moss wears all black to a party in Mayfair, London on July 19.

Lily Allen arrives at BBC Studios in London on July 19.

Rita Ora and Kate Beckinsale attend Amazon Studios' Jolt special screening on July 19 in L.A.

Sistine, Sophia Rose and Scarlet Rose Stallone attend the L.A. special screening of Lionsgate's Midnight In The Switchgrass at Regal LA Live on July 19 in L.A.

Alex Wolff and Nolan River attend the Old world premiere, presented by Universal Pictures, at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 19 in N.Y.C.

Kesha takes a dip in the water at the beach with friends on July 18 in L.A.

Eiza González grabs coffee in a cropped white tee and lavender leggings on July 19 in L.A.

Zión Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Smith, Jordan Alexander, Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown are seen filming Gossip Girl on Fifth Avenue in N.Y.C. on July 19.

Soleil Moon Frye celebrates Elizabeth Gilpin's memoir Stolen, which comes out July 20 by Grand Central Publishing.

Garcelle Beauvais soaks up some sun in an orange swimsuit at the beach on July 16 in Miami. 

Cher is seen out and about while on vacation in Portofino, Italy on July 18.

Jean Dujardin shows off his moves during the OSS 117: From Africa with Love photo call at the Cannes Film Festival on July 17. 

Kelsea Ballerini takes the stage at Faster Horses Festival on July 17 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. 

Katharine McPhee steps out for lunch with husband David Foster and pal Mohammed Hadid at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills on July 16.

Gucci Mane performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium on July 17 at Georgia State University in Atlanta. 

Daisy Edgar-Jones wears a patterned two-piece set at the South Bank Sky Arts awards at The Savoy Hotel in London on July 19. 

Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham attend The Hollywood Reporter and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso season 2 preview, sponsored by Heineken, at Ross House on July 17 in L.A.

Christie Brinkley raises a glass at the Haute Living Celebration at Gurney's Montauk on July 17. 

Newlyweds Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani perform a duet together at the Country Thunder Music Festival in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin on July 18. 

Whitney Peak and Jordan Alexander get into the holiday spirit on the set of Gossip Girl on July 16 in N.Y.C. 

Nina Agdal teaches her workout class at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York with Lightbox Jewelry on July 17.

Rosamund Pike attends the screening of OSS 117: From Africa with Love on the final day of the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France.

Dressed to the Nines