Star Tracks: Friday, July 22, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

RAISING THE BAR

Breaking Dawn star Kellan Lutz plays bartender Thursday at the Omni Hotel's Wired Cafe during Comic Con 2011 in San Diego, Calif.

FILM FORUM

It's show time! Angelina Jolie and her 3-year-old twin tots Knox and Vivienne make their way to a local movie theater for a Friday matinee in London's Richmond neighborhood.

COMIC STRIP

In town for a few laughs? Costars Amanda Seyfried and Justin Timberlake reunite at a press conference for their upcoming sci-fi flick In Time during the Comic-Con International convention Thursday in San Diego, Calif.

WATER WORKS

Newlyweds Vanessa Minnillo and Nick Lachey start married life with a splash Thursday, taking a dip in the ocean during a romantic getaway in St. Barts.

MANE EVENT

Giddy up, girlfriend! Minka Kelly takes the reins Thursday on the set of the revamped Charlie's Angels television series in Miami.

SPANISH FLY

Ryan Reynolds takes his superhero good looks to Madrid, where he premiered Green Lantern for Spanish audiences on Thursday.

SUNNY DELIGHT

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones continue their Mediterranean retreat with a beachside stroll in Portofino, Italy on Friday.

AWARD WORTHY

Antonio Banderas stops for a photo with Ricky Martin Thursday after picking up the Supernova award, which recognizes the actor as an important figure for Latin youth, during Univision's 8th annual Premios Juventud Awards in Miami.

LIVING SINGLE

He's single and ready to mingle! George Clooney steps out solo in Studio City, Calif., on Thursday night.

WIDE RECEIVER

After enjoying a peaceful night out, Hugh Jackman goes up in arms while promoting his upcoming action movie Real Steel Thursday at Comic-Con 2011 in San Diego, Calif.

'BREAKING' THROUGH

Also at Comic-Con: Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who stand their ground Thursday after a lively panel for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1.

WALK THIS WAY

Mom-to-be Alyssa Milano pairs a maxi dress – her pregnancy staple – with a white coat while out in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday.

KEEPING THE PEACE

Usher takes to the podium Wednesday during the World Leadership Conference amp Awards at Atlanta's Cobb Galleria. Hosted by the singer's New Look Foundation, the event brings together youth leaders from around the world.

FEELING BLUE

After putting on a show in New Jersey, Taylor Swift treats herself to some retail therapy Thursday in New York.

REPEAT PERFORMANCE

New mom Penélope Cruz proves she's still red hot while working her sexy Dolce amp Gabbana dress Thursday on the set of Bop Decameron in Rome, Italy.

IN THE PINK

January Jones partakes in her favorite pregnancy pastime – yoga! – in Los Angeles on Thursday.

