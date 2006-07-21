Star Tracks - Friday, July 21, 2006

BOOTY CALL

Credit: Steinberg/Svitojus/INFGoff

Ashlee Simpson's ankle boots are made for walking as she heads out of her New York City hotel on Thursday, a day after she performed at a Victoria's Secret pajama party in the Big Apple.

DADDY'S GIRL

Credit: Retna

Mischa Barton gets a toast from her British father Richard at a London fete on Thursday. The actress has been spending the summer in the city studying acting at the prestigious Royal Academy for the Dramatic Arts.

'VICE' SQUAD

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell suit up at the Los Angeles premiere of Miami Vice on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Farrell stopped by the Tonight Show, where the actor thanked the audience for applauding when host Jay Leno commented that Farrell (who spent a stint in rehab last December) looked good and healthy.

PRIDE OF THE IRISH

Credit: TSUNI/GAMMA; CHRIS PIZZELLO/AP

Flag bearer Farrell shows off his true colors at the Miami Vice premiere, where he autographed his country's flag before sending it back into the crowd.

REVVING UP

Credit: Flynet

After visiting hurricane-damaged New Orleans last week, Brad Pitt allows himself some RampR on Tuesday and motors over to Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica on his custom Ducati. The actor will start his first job since the birth of 2-month-old Shiloh, Ocean's Thirteen, next week.

SIX PACK

Credit: Paul Morigi/WireImage

Janet Jackson shows off her ab-fabulous body during an interview stop at the XM Satellite Radio studios in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

'PROJECT' BABY

Credit: X17

An expectant Heidi Klum, who's pregnant with her third child (with singer husband Seal), takes some time out for herself during a Beverly Hills shopping trip on Thursday.

EUROPEAN VACATION

Credit: isifa/Getty

Czech-born supermodel Petra Nemcova (and her parents) plays tour guide for beau James Blunt in Prague. The British singer recently wrapped up a series of European concert dates in the city.

SHORT LEASH

Credit: Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEImages

Pink takes the lead from her bulldog after performing on the Late Show on Thursday. The "Stupid Girls" singer is currently in the middle of a world tour.

COMIC RELIEF

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Melting the hearts of geeks everywhere, Rosario Dawson makes the scene at the Comic-Con convention in San Diego on Thursday. The Clerks II actress promoted her own comic-book series, O.C.T.: Occult Crimes Taskforce.

SHE'S STILL STANDING

Credit: Amy Graves/WireImage

Carmen Electra – who announced her separation from her rock star husband Dave Navarro this week – puts on a smile while hanging out with Eva Mendes at Allure's summer cocktail party in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

X-RATED VISION

Credit: David Lodge/FilmMagic

Christina Aguilera is transparent at her invite-only concert at London's Koko Club on Thursday. The singer's video "Ain't No Other Man" has its premiere on TRL today.

SOLID AS A ROCK

Credit: LDP Images

What breakup? Sienna Miller and her visiting beau Jude Law show a united front while shopping Wednesday in Toronto, where the actress – who dashed rumors of a hookup with costar James Franco – has been filming Camille.

PICTURE THIS

Credit: INFGOFF

Jessica Simpson causes fandemonium as she leaves her New York City hotel on Thursday. The singer has been in town promoting her new single "A Public Affair."

CHEF'S SPECIAL

Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Danger Mouse (left) and Cee-Lo of Gnarls Barkley serve up "Crazy" tunes as they kick off their 15-city concert tour Tuesday at the Fillmore in San Francisco.

TO-DO LIST

Credit: X17

Lindsay Lohan has plenty of living to do, but that doesn't stop her from getting a jumpstart on reading 101 Things to Do Before You Die on the Pasadena set of Georgia Rule on Wednesday.

KOI COUPLE

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

David Spade and Heather Locklear are in sync after dining at Koi in Hollywood on Wednesday. Last weekend she helped him celebrate his 42nd birthday with famous pals including Lindsay Lohan and Chris Rock – and gave him a $5,000 gold-and-diamond skull necklace.

