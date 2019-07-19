Bachelorette Hannah Brown Jumps for Joy at Disneyland, Plus Tom Cruise, Busy Philipps & More

Disney Magic

The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown has a blast spending the day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Thursday.

Must-See Sequel

Tom Cruise makes a surprise appearance during 2019’s Comic-Con International to discuss Top Gun: Maverick on Thursday at the San Diego Convention Center.

Cloud 9

Busy Philipps attends C & The Moon’s first year celebration, wearing Reformation’s Nikita dress, on Thursday in Malibu, California.

Star Power

Janet Jackson hypes up the crowd during her performance at Jeddah World Fest on Thursday at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

All Aboard!

Rosa Salazar looks effortlessly cool in her all-black ensemble at the #IMDboat during day one of San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

Curtain Call

New Kids on the Block members Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood and Jonathan Knight celebrate the last night of their sold out Mixtape Tour.

Groovy Getup

Diane Kruger is seen leaving Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday wearing a ‘70s-inspired outfit.

Haus Warming

Lady Gaga is seen leaving her new beauty brand’s Haus Laboratories party, in a daring, all-black ensemble, at A.O.C. Restaurant on Wednesday in L.A.

Summer Love

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello cozy up on their way to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Icon Incognito

Lindsay Lohan touches down at the airport in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, wearing a bright red jacket, aviator sunglasses and jeans.

Dominating Duo

Offset and Cardi B share the stage during their performance of “Clout” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in L.A.

Hottie Who Hydrates

Matt Bomer makes his way to Kreation Organic Juicery in L.A. on Wednesday to escape the summer heat.

Dior Darling

Natalie Portman arrives in Shanghai, China to visit the Miss Dior: Love N’ Roses exhibition on Wednesday.

Power in Numbers

Bad Bunny, Residente and Ricky Martin join thousands of people in Puerto Rico to call for the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Roselló on Wednesday.

Audience Appreciation

Awkwafina shows love to the Live with Kelly and Ryan audience as she makes her way to the stage on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Sequel Scaries

James McAvoy hits the stage, during New Line Cinema’s 3rd annual ScareDiego, to talk about his new film IT Chapter Two at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 on Wednesday.

Sliding into Summer

Trading Spaces star Carter Oosterhouse enjoys the grand opening of Greensboro, North Carolina’s first all-inclusive playground, built as a partnership between Oosterhouse and his nonprofit, Carter’s Kids, and former NFL star Ricky Proehl’s charity, The P.O.W.E.R. of Play, at Proehlific Park on Thursday.

Supporting the Arts

Singer and founder MALUMA and his sister Manuela Londono attend his El Arte De Los Sueños Foundation cocktail party on Wednesday in Miami, Florida.

Family Function

Katherine Flynn joins her mom Jane Seymour at the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Brain Health Initiative in L.A. on Wednesday.

Disney Fan Forever

Jaleel White hits the red carpet for The Lion King’s Canadian premiere at the Scotiabank Theatre on Wednesday in Toronto, Canada.

Sun & Swim

Model Iskra Lawrence strikes a pose in her new Aerie bikini, during a photoshoot at the Jersey Shore, on Wednesday in New Jersey.

Season 1 Secrets

Gina Torres discusses her show Pearson on an episode of Build Series at Build Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Sizzling Summer

Diane Kruger steps out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday wearing a crop top and denim shorts.

Giving Back

Stars Boris Kodjoe, Ali Larter, Jonathan Bennet, and Emily Tosta volunteer at The Santa Monica Boys and Girls Club to raise awareness around summer hunger on Wednesday in Culver City, California.

Cast Love

Jennifer and Joel Grey join the classic Temptations from Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud for a group photo on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Cover Girl

Karlie Kloss heads to Vogue House to sign copies of the August issue of British Vogue, which will feature the model on the cover wearing Prada, on Wednesday in London.

Sneak Peek

Stars Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal visit the famed Hudson Theatre in N.Y.C. on Tuesday before their Broadway show, Sea Wall/A Life, begins performances on July 26.

Sweet Salutations

Jordan Sparks greets fans outside of Build Studio on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Sister Act

Vanessa and Laura Marano visit Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show to discuss their show Saving Zoë at the Z100 Studio on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Stars in the City

Katie Holmes is seen walking home in a gray t-shirt and jeans after running errands in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Discussions that Matter

Mahershala Ali participates in a conversation with U.S. lawmakers about religious persecution on Capitol Hill, hosted by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Congressional Caucus and the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Broadway Buddies

Chrissy Metz poses backstage with Waitress cast members Shoshana Bean and Erich Bergen at Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Tuesday in New York City.

Hats & Highlights

Chrissy Teigen steps out of Meche hair salon looking summer ready on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California.

Kicking Back

Real Housewives of New York stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan stop by Build Series to talk about the show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Late Night Chat

Awkwafina talks with host Stephen Colbert about her new movie, The Farewell, on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C.

Suited for Summer

Tom Hiddleston looks sharp during a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

All About Athleisure

Ashlee Simpson steps out in a burgundy Adidas jacket and black leggings on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

And the Nominees Are... 

Presenters Ken Jeong and D’Arcy Carden announce the 2019 Emmy Nominations at Saban Media Center on Tuesday in Hollywood.

Great Host

Riz Ahmed hosts The Great Hack screening and reception at the Science Museum on Tuesday in London.

Here for Hip Hop 

Usher and Jermaine Dupri pose together at WE tv’s Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta season 3 celebration of episode 91, Power, Influence & Hip Hop: The Remarkable Rise of So So Def, on Tuesday in West Hollwood.

Must-See Documentary

David Crosby is joined by Whoopi Goldberg and his wife Jan Dance at the David Crosby: Remember My Name N.Y.C. screening, hosted by Sony Picture Classics and The Cinema Society, at The Roxy Cinema on Tuesday.

Coach Classics

Actress Logan Browning arrives in a summery dress and blue cut-out shoes at the Coach Art of Signature collection event on Tuesday in L.A.

Fine Dining

Christina Hendricks pairs a statement dress with a denim jacket at the Madewell x Christy Dawn launch dinner, which took place at Plant Food + Wine in Venice, California, on Tuesday.

Tasteful Turn Up

A$AP Ferg and contemporary graffiti artist Felipe Pantone attend the 2019 Hennessy V.S. Limited Edition by Felipe Pantone launch event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Smile & Wave

Chance the Rapper greets the audience during his guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Coming Soon

Actor Ben Platt and CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King get together before watching an early screening of the limited series, The Politicians, hosted by Netflix, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Self Love

Orange Is the New Black actress Jackie Cruz stars in Schick Hydro Silk’s new Feelin’ Myself Island campaign.

Polka Dot Princess

Jenna Dewan brings the color on Tuesday to the Baby2Baby Back-to-School Celebration presented by Shutterfly at Casita Hollywood.

Check It Out

Taye Diggs helps deliver a donation to the 2019 Annual AdoptAClassroom.org Donation Drive from Burlington on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Dressed to Impress

Gigi Hadid is a vision in bronze on Tuesday while heading to an event in New York City.

Recognize Him?

Kevin James is barely recognizable on Tuesday while shooting scenes for Hubie Halloween in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

Blue Belle

Emily Deschanel smiles for the cameras while arriving to Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Cheers to That!

Moët Nectar Impérial Rosé celebrates Tristan Mack Wilds’ 30th birthday at Lavo in New York City.

California Casual

Katherine Schwarzenegger is all smiles while running errands in L.A. on Monday.

Don't Be a Stranger

Natalia Dyer stops by Build Studio to chat about season 3 of Stranger Things on Monday in N.Y.C.

Music Meets Fashion

Lil Wayne arrives in his flyest gear to the American Eagle Fall ’19 Campaign party to celebrate his collaboration with the fashion brand, AE x Young Money, on Monday in N.Y.C.

Star Studded

Also at the AE x Young Money celebration: Corinne Foxx, Kathryn Gallagher, Ireland Baldwin, Sailor Brinkley Cook and Nina Agdal get their squad together to pose for photos during the festivities.

Bold & Beautiful

Keke Palmer sips on a refreshing Slurpee from 7-Eleven after hosting Good Morning America on Monday in N.Y.C.

New Couple Alert? 

Ryan Seacrest strolls down the streets of N.Y.C. with a mystery woman by his side on Wednesday.

Power Padding

Shailene Woodley wears a jacket with chic shoulder pads and matching pants as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A. 

La Vie en Rose

Rosalía wows the crowd in pink Spandex shorts and a ruffled pink crop top during her Summer Series at Somerset House performance on Monday in London.

Taking a Stand

U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe chats with host Seth Meyers about the fight for equal pay during Monday’s episode of Late Night in N.Y.C.

Good Sport

Nikki Bella wears a bold red lip to the 34th Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular gala at The Compound in Inglewood, California, on Monday.

'Spectacular' Soirée

Nick Swisher and wife Joanna Garcia Swisher get glammed up for the 34th Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular gala on Monday.

Crowd Pleaser

Michael Bolton takes the stage during the Thurn & Taxis Castle Festival on Monday in Regensburg, Germany.

Cover Star

Host Felicity Jones steps out in a blue velvet dress for the #MovingLove screening co-hosted by Derek Blasberg and Love magazine editor-in-chief Katie Grand on Monday in London. 

