Star Tracks - Friday, July 18, 2008
JAZZ HANDS!
A well-accessorized Miley Cyrus feels the rhythm while performing Friday on Good Morning America in New York City. The Hannah Montana star, who's stirred more controversy with a crop of semi-suggestive photos circulating the Internet, is in the midst of filming a big-screen version of her hit show.
GREAT EXPECTATIONS?
With pregnancy rumors swirling, Jennifer Garner steps out solo on a sunny Thursday after visiting a friend in Santa Monica.
SHINE ON
Fresh from L.A., where she won raves for her work on Labor Pains, Lindsay Lohan and gal pal Samantha Ronson stay in step – in matching fedoras! – while out in New York City on Wednesday.
MOD SQUAD
LOUNGE ACT
Ashlee Simpson-Wentz lounges around with husband Pete Wentz before his band Fall Out Boy entertained the masses at Victoria's Secret's PINKapalooza concert Thursday at the Santa Monica Pier. The singer took in the show from backstage – beaming and rubbing her belly the entire night.
HE GOT SERVED
It's a picnic! Lance Bass serves up some delicious food – just a side dish to his fun day in the sun at a Pink Taco barbecue Thursday at the DKNY Jeans Beach House in Malibu, Calif.
SUPPER STOP
After mingling at the Magic Kingdom earlier in the week, Mariah Carey gets a helping hand from husband Nick Cannon, who wears his sentiments on his shirt (it reads, "Stop Hating"), for a dinner date at Nobu Malibu on Thursday.
FREE SPIRITS
Khloe Kardashian enjoys a little partying Thursday before she's due to report to jail for violating probation following her DUI arrest. The reality star stuck close to sister Kim at Matt Leinart's 2nd annual Celebrity Bowling Night at the Lucky Strike Lanes in Hollywood.
HOME COMING
Sienna Miller, who spent a sun-filled – and scandalous – holiday on the Amalfi coast with Balthazar Getty, finds herself wrapped up in the cooler temperatures Thursday in London.
RAISING THE BAR
A glittering Taylor Swift rises to the occasion while performing Wednesday at the Country Thunder USA music festival at Shadow Hill Ranch in Twin Lakes, Wis. Carrie Underwood, Jessica Simpson and Sara Evans are also performing at the four-day event.
SHOWING HER STRIPES
Heidi Klum definitely won't have a problem spotting her luggage on the baggage carousel! The Project Runway host – and Emmy nominee – makes a bold statement Wednesday as she leaves her New York City apartment.
UP IN STITCHES
Mandy Moore can't help but feel the aloha spirit as she poses with Stitch of Disney's animated flick Lilo and Stitch Thursday during a visit to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Theme Park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
MOVING ALONG
John Mayer, who offered a walking tour of his neighborhood the day before, keeps things moving Wednesday in New York City before heading to Ohio for his next tour stop.
SITTING PRETTY
Hilary Duff catches up on her reading while getting a mani-pedi Thursday at a North Hollywood nail salon. Next up for the singer-actress: playing a sexy high school student in the comedy Stay Cool.
CALLING AHEAD
Not missing a beat, Kanye West stays connected as he heads to a waiting SUV Thursday outside his West Village apartment in New York City on Thursday.
DRINK UP
An upbeat Kirsten Dunst enjoys a fruit boost while talking and strolling through New York's East Village neighborhood on Thursday.