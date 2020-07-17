Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Have a Date in Malibu, Plus Kehlani, Prince Charles and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Nice Ride
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union mask up for Audi Presents: Summer Drive-in Concert featuring Kehlani at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu on Thursday night.
Gearing Up
Also there on Thursday night, the woman of the hour, Kehlani, who takes the stage at the Audi Presents: Summer Drive-in Concert.
Funny Faces
Prince Charles shares a joke with cadets after the Graduation Ceremony of the Queens Squadron and Sovereigns Review at RAF College Cranwell in eastern England on Thursday.
London Lady
Kate Moss is all dressed up on Thursday for an outing in London.
Happy Hour
Winnie Harlow enjoys a glass of wine on the go on Thursday night at Il Pastaio restaurant in Beverly Hills.
Beachy Keen
Jane Krakowski heads to the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Thursday, with her surfboard in her vintage red Mercedes convertible.
Mad for Plaid
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas (not pictured) spend the day at a park with Joe's family in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Color Blocked
Another day, another stylish dog walk for Olivia Palermo, who takes her pup for a stroll on Thursday in N.Y.C.
City Limits
Dua Lipa makes her way through N.Y.C.'s NoHo neighborhood on Thursday.
Green Machine
Colin Jost hits the beach on Thursday, enjoying some surfing in The Hamptons, New York.
Craft Corner
Vanessa Hudgens heads to the gym in a retro The Craft T-shirt on Thursday in L.A.
Hands Full
Another day, another dog walk for Lucy Hale, who totes her pup and coffee in L.A. on Thursday.
No Sweat
Jaimie Alexander and a pal take five on Thursday while out in Los Angeles.
Dinner and a Movie
Michael B. Jordan gets a bite to eat at A Night at the Drive-In, hosted by Amazon Studios and Outlier Society and featuring Black Panther and Creed, at the Paramount Drive-In in L.A. on Wednesday.
Power to the People
Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne get close as they attend a Black Lives Matter protest outside of District Attorney Jackie Lacey's office on Wednesday in L.A.
Out & About
Brian Austin Green flashes a smile while out picking up coffee from Starbucks in Malibu on Wednesday.
Puppy Love
Naomi Watts takes new rescue pup Izzy shopping in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday.
Lovers' Lane
New parents Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita hold hands on their way to run errands on Wednesday in L.A.
Pajama Party
Kourtney Kardashian heads to dinner with TikToker Addison Rae in chic pajamas on Wednesday night in Malibu.
Sweet Treat
Dax Shepard and Ryan Hansen dig into pints of Planet Oat Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts during their socially distanced picnic in L.A.
Mama-to-Be
Katherine Schwarzenegger takes a walk in Santa Monica on Wednesday wearing leggings that snuggly wrap around her growing baby bump.
If the Shoe Fits
Sarah Jessica Parker visits her newly-opened SJP Collection flagship store in New York City on Wednesday.
Street Style
Katie Holmes looks chic in an all-black ensemble as she steps out on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Spot On
Sienna Miller wears a colorful leopard-print mask as she grabs a to-go coffee in the Hamptons on Wednesday.
Something to Smile About
Jordana Brewster flashes a big grin while walking her dog on Wednesday in Santa Monica.
Staying Safe
Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster wear face masks and sunglasses while out on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
Staying Active
Laura Dern enjoys an afternoon walk on Tuesday in Santa Monica.
Afternoon Shop
Kristen Stewart runs errands on Tuesday in L.A.
Cart to Heart
Serena Williams joins Instacart as they launch their #GiveFromTheCart Challenge to benefit Feeding America and fight rising food insecurity on Wednesday.
'Grateful' Guy
Pete Wentz flashes a peace sign as he picks up groceries in a Grateful Dead T-shirt on Tuesday in L.A.
Lady in Lilac
Camila Mendes shows off her summer style in a purple crop top and high-waisted shorts on Tuesday in L.A.
Run Along
Colton Underwood pounds the pavement solo in Huntington Beach, California, on Tuesday.
Blue Belle
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, smiles during a reopening visit to the Youth Action Wiltshire Oxenwood Outdoor Activity Centre on Tuesday in Marlborough, England.
Laugh In
Kyle Richards puts on a happy face during a walk through her Beverly Hills neighborhood on Tuesday.
Bumping Along
Joe Jonas and pregnant wife Sophie Turner twin in matching masks as they head to meet friends for lunch on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Cover Girl Cool
Olivia Culpo steps out with her adorable new puppy Oliver Sprinkles to celebrate her 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover on Monday in Los Angeles.
Snack Attack
Chris Pine grabs a bag of sunflower seeds from his car during a visit to Be Hive of Healing Integrative Medical & Dental Center on Monday in Agoura Hills, California.
Puppy Parent
Malin Åkerman takes her dog for a walk on Monday in L.A.
Making Moves
Lucy Hale is seen out and about in L.A. on Monday.
Staying Hydrated
Zachary Quinto loads up on flavored water in L.A. on Monday.
On the Record
New mom Iggy Azalea turns the sidewalk into a catwalk on Sunday while making her way to a Los Angeles recording studio.
Ride Along
Armie Hammer heads out for the first time since announcing his separation from wife Elizabeth Chambers, taking his dog for a ride in L.A. on Monday.
Keeping It Country
Nelly gets the crowd going on Sunday night in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of "Country
Grammar" at Live Nation's first-ever U.S. drive-in concert series, Live From The Drive-In, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
What's Cookin'?
Mom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger takes five on Thursday while shooting a Rubbermaid 'Prep School' Instagram Live cooking demo in L.A.
Grocery Gal
Jordana Brewster showcases her signature style on Monday during a run to a grocery store in Brentwood, California.
Acing It
Pete Wentz returns to the tennis court for a workout in L.A. on Monday.
Mind the Bend
Julianne Hough gets moving while filming at-home classes for her fitness movement KINRGY for FitOn.
Guitar Hero
Brad Paisley performs at Live Nation's first-ever U.S. drive-in concert series, Live From The Drive-In, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri, on Friday night.
Ladies Who Lunch
Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Dylan Meyer wear their masks for a lunch outing at Kitsune in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Power Up
Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, on Sunday.
David Beckham pays a socially distanced visit to Sir Tom Moore — who completed dozens of laps in his backyard garden in the spring to raise nearly $40 million for the U.K.'s National Health Service — to announce he's been chosen to captain the England Lionhearts squad of everyday heroes on Thursday in Bedfordshire, England.
Park It
A solo Henry Golding totes his chair and bag for a picnic in a Los Angeles park on Sunday.
View from the Top
Don Lemon, Tim Malone and their pups score sweet seats at The Hamptons drive-in premiere of National Geographic's Rebuilding Paradise on Sunday night.
Check It Out
Model Candice Swanepoel dons her mask and a jumpsuit for a Sunday stroll in N.Y.C.
Swing Time
Sweden's Prince Daniel enjoys a little R&R, playing in the Victoria golf tournament at the Ekerum golf resort in Borgholm, Sweden, on Monday.
Flower Power
Sandra Lee leaves The Archetype restaurant in Napa Valley, California, after grabbing a bite over the weekend.
Sunday Stroll
Malin Akerman masks up in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Sun Soaked
Jennifer Lopez, in a MaskClub Tie Dye Spiral face mask, works up a sweat on a ElliptiGo Bike in Miami over the weekend.
Beach Day
Ireland Baldwin enjoys a beach day in Malibu with her boyfriend and friends on Sunday.
On the Go
Palm Springs star Camila Mendes goes on a coffee run and wearing a face mask on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Off-Duty Angel
Alessandra Ambrósio dons her summer attire in Los Angeles over the weekend.
Casual Chic
Emily Ratajkowski is spotted out and about in New York City over the weekend.
Blonde Ambition
Kim Petras — whose new music video for Kygo collaboration "Broken Glass" is out now — performs her infectious song "Malibu" on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Magical Outing
Emma Watson goes shopping in London with a friend on Friday.
Waverider
Christian Bale enjoys a bodyboarding session in Malibu, California, on Friday.
Bright Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale steps out for a shopping trip in Los Angeles on Friday, wearing an orange cardigan and animal-print pants.