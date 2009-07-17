Star Tracks: Friday, July 17, 2009
DIVE RIGHT IN
Zac Efron gets a knee up as he prepares to hit the water for a scuba lesson Thursday in Vancouver, Canada. The actor is reportedly learning to dive for his role in the movie The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud, a drama about a man dealing with the death of his younger brother.
TASTY DELIGHT
Gerard Butler certainly has a taste for Katherine Heigl as the costars get cheeky Thursday at the Los Angeles premiere of The Ugly Truth. The romantic comedy about a love-challenged TV producer (Heigl) and a sexist correspondent (Butler) opens July 24.
CUTTING IT CLOSE
Braving a bevy of eager fans, a stylish Rihanna debuts her razor-sharp new do – which features a buzzed-off look from side-to-side – after dining at Da Silvano restaurant in New York's West Village on Thursday.
TEE TIME
Just a week after splitting with girlfriend Jessica Simpson, Tony Romo hits the green Thursday for the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Calif. The night before, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback cruised the casinos with four friends.
ICE QUEEN
Jennifer Lopez beats the muggy Manhattan heat with an icy treat Thursday as she continues to shoot The Back-Up Plan in New York City. The singer-actress will soon be celebrating a big birthday when she turns 40 on July 24.
WILD RIDE
Look who's popping a wheelie! After spending a chilly day with his estranged wife Kate at the family compound, Jon Gosselin takes a solo spin on his ATV in Reading, Pa., on Thursday.
THEIR PROPOSAL
Charmed, she's sure! Taylor Swift enjoys being the center of attention between two serious fans sporting "Marry Me" T-shirts – referencing her hit song "Love Story" – backstage at the Country Thunder music festival Thursday in Twin Lakes, Wis.
LONG, HOT SUMMER
Eva Longoria Parker goes to great lengths to stay cool in her hot pink maxidress for a reported business meeting in West Hollywood on Thursday.
MUFFIN TOP
Tori Spelling indulges in a chocolate Crumbs cupcake at a trunk show hosted by Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna at the Sierra Mist Beach House in Malibu on Thursday.
SIGN OF APPROVAL
Clearly he's having a good time! Entourage star Adrian Grenier gives two thumbs up during an appearance on MTV's It's On with Alexa Chung Thursday in New York.
MAMA'S BOY
Toting her 7-month-old son Bronx Mowgli on her hip, Ashlee Simpson-Wentz cheerfully heads to a baby class in Encino, Calif., on Thursday.
DOWN UNDER THE HOOD
Strolling through Sydney, Australia, Pink and on-again hubby Carey Hart keep their arms linked while reportedly making their way to a movie on Thursday.
RING TRUE
Mark Wahlberg laces up his boxing gloves – and bares his famous physique! – for his latest movie role, playing boxer "Irish" Mickey Ward in The Fighter, filming Thursday in Boston.
FITNESS CRAZE
Even in workout gear, Shakira is chic on the streets of Paris while arriving at a gym on Thursday. The singer just released the new single "She Wolf."
TANK TOP
It only looks like he's enlisting in the British military! David Hasselhoff rides into action while filming a television special with BBC Radio 1 deejay Scott Mills (not pictured) – which included a paintball battle – on Thursday in Leicestershire, England.