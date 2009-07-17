Star Tracks: Friday, July 17, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

DIVE RIGHT IN

Credit: Flynet

Zac Efron gets a knee up as he prepares to hit the water for a scuba lesson Thursday in Vancouver, Canada. The actor is reportedly learning to dive for his role in the movie The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud, a drama about a man dealing with the death of his younger brother.

TASTY DELIGHT

Credit: Axxelle/Bauer-Griffin

Gerard Butler certainly has a taste for Katherine Heigl as the costars get cheeky Thursday at the Los Angeles premiere of The Ugly Truth. The romantic comedy about a love-challenged TV producer (Heigl) and a sexist correspondent (Butler) opens July 24.

CUTTING IT CLOSE

Credit: Gardiner Anderson/Carlos Vila/Bauer-Griffin

Braving a bevy of eager fans, a stylish Rihanna debuts her razor-sharp new do – which features a buzzed-off look from side-to-side – after dining at Da Silvano restaurant in New York's West Village on Thursday.

TEE TIME

Credit: Starsurf/Splash News Online

Just a week after splitting with girlfriend Jessica Simpson, Tony Romo hits the green Thursday for the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Calif. The night before, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback cruised the casinos with four friends.

ICE QUEEN

Credit: Splash News Online

Jennifer Lopez beats the muggy Manhattan heat with an icy treat Thursday as she continues to shoot The Back-Up Plan in New York City. The singer-actress will soon be celebrating a big birthday when she turns 40 on July 24.

WILD RIDE

Credit: Winslow/Meinelt/Splash News Online

Look who's popping a wheelie! After spending a chilly day with his estranged wife Kate at the family compound, Jon Gosselin takes a solo spin on his ATV in Reading, Pa., on Thursday.

THEIR PROPOSAL

Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty

Charmed, she's sure! Taylor Swift enjoys being the center of attention between two serious fans sporting "Marry Me" T-shirts – referencing her hit song "Love Story" – backstage at the Country Thunder music festival Thursday in Twin Lakes, Wis.

LONG, HOT SUMMER

Credit: Tom Vickers/Splash News Online

Eva Longoria Parker goes to great lengths to stay cool in her hot pink maxidress for a reported business meeting in West Hollywood on Thursday.

MUFFIN TOP

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Tori Spelling indulges in a chocolate Crumbs cupcake at a trunk show hosted by Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna at the Sierra Mist Beach House in Malibu on Thursday.

SIGN OF APPROVAL

Credit: Scott Gries/PictureGroup

Clearly he's having a good time! Entourage star Adrian Grenier gives two thumbs up during an appearance on MTV's It's On with Alexa Chung Thursday in New York.

MAMA'S BOY

Credit: Cousart-Rios/ JFX

Toting her 7-month-old son Bronx Mowgli on her hip, Ashlee Simpson-Wentz cheerfully heads to a baby class in Encino, Calif., on Thursday.

DOWN UNDER THE HOOD

Credit: Scope Features/Pacific Coast News

Strolling through Sydney, Australia, Pink and on-again hubby Carey Hart keep their arms linked while reportedly making their way to a movie on Thursday.

RING TRUE

Credit: Fame Pictures

Mark Wahlberg laces up his boxing gloves – and bares his famous physique! – for his latest movie role, playing boxer "Irish" Mickey Ward in The Fighter, filming Thursday in Boston.

FITNESS CRAZE

Credit: INF

Even in workout gear, Shakira is chic on the streets of Paris while arriving at a gym on Thursday. The singer just released the new single "She Wolf."

TANK TOP

Credit: Caters News/ZUMA

It only looks like he's enlisting in the British military! David Hasselhoff rides into action while filming a television special with BBC Radio 1 deejay Scott Mills (not pictured) – which included a paintball battle – on Thursday in Leicestershire, England.

By People Staff