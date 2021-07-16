Jason Sudeikis and Marcus Mumford Hit the Ted Lasso Premiere in L.A., Plus Ciara, Gigi Hadid and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Updated July 16, 2021 01:49 PM

1 of 95

Team Ted

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jason Sudeikis and Marcus Mumford pose at Warner Bros. Television's Ted Lasso season 2 premiere in L.A. on July 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 95

Style On Point

Credit: DIggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Ciara dons a chic black-and-white look while heading to dinner at Catch restaurant in L.A. on July 15.

3 of 95

City Outing

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

New mom Gigi Hadid steps out for a walk in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on July 15.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 95

New Music

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

John Mayer and Dave Chappelle attend the Sob Rock listening party at San Vicente Bungalows on July 15 in West Hollywood.

Advertisement

5 of 95

Premiere Party

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

50 Cent and La La Anthony pose at the Power Book III: Raising Kanan global premiere and screening at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15 in N.Y.C.

6 of 95

A-list Arrival

Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty

South Korean actor Song Kang-ho poses during a photocall for the film Bi-Sang-Seon-Eon (Emergency Declaration) at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on July 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 95

Comedy Crew

Credit: Steve Cohn/Shutterstock

Zoe Lister-Jones, Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller pose at the How It Ends premiere in L.A. on July 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 95

Costar Cuties

Credit: Christopher Polk/Polk Imaging

Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham reunite at the Warner Bros. Television's Ted Lasso season 2 premiere at the Pacific Design Center in L.A. on July 15.

Advertisement

9 of 95

Big Kiss

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Josh Peck and John Stamos attend the Disney+ Turner & Hooch premiere at the Westfield Century City Mall on July 15 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 95

Guest Star

Credit: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt smiles outside of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on July 15 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 95

Comfy Casual

Credit: The Image Direct

Elizabeth Olsen steps out in a t-shirt, fanny pack, shorts and sneakers on July 15 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 95

Ones to Watch

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Emma Corrin and Nabhaan Rizwan celebrate the opening of Anna X at the Harold Pinter Theatre on July 15 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 95

Comfy Cute

Credit: The Image Direct

Blake Lively waves hello as she takes a stroll through N.Y.C. on July 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 95

Fly in Floral

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Mindy Kaling poses at the Netflix Never Have I Ever season 2 pop-up celebration on July 15 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 95

Carpet Couple

Credit: Kate Green/Getty

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan attend the Pre-amfAR gala lunch, hosted by the Red Sea International Film Festival, during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 15 in Antibes, France.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 95

Birthday Bash

Credit: American Dream

Tracy Morgan wishes SpongeBob SquarePants a happy birthday at the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park at American Dream in New Jersey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 95

Big Apple Energy

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Savannah Lee Smith joins Soapbox in N.Y.C. to kick off The Soapbox Giving Tour on July 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 95

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 95

Seeing Double

Credit: ALONE WOLF / MEGA

Demi Moore and daughter Rumer Willis enjoy some fun in the sun in Mykonos on July 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 95

'Happy & Healthy'

Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Olivia Rodrigo visits the White House to encourage her young fans to get COVID-19 vaccines on July 14 in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 95

Serving Looks

Credit: David Buchan/PrettyLittleThing/Shutterstock

Doja Cat and Winnie Harlow strike a pose at PrettyLittleThing's Winnie Harlow Edit Launch Party on July 14 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 95

Sweat It Out

Credit: The Image Direct

Sofia Richie works up a sweat on an afternoon hike on July 14 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 95

'Red' Carpet Moment

Credit: IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Suzanna Son and Bree Elrod pose with director Sean Baker at the photo call for Red Rocket at Cannes on July 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 95

'Fear' Premiere

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Gillian Jacobs strikes a pose at the L.A. premiere of Fear Street Part 3: 1666 on July 14

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 95

Smiles for Miles

Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Cynthia Erivo steps out in a denim and olive Alexander McQueen ensemble to celebrate Summer in the Hamptons with Saks at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill on July 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 95

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Chrishell Stause raises a glass at the launch of her Fun, Flirty Capsule Collection with DSW on July 14 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 95

Highly 'Amusing'

Credit: Courtesy of American Dream

Tracy Morgan stops by Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park in New Jersey to celebrate the birthday of Spongebob Squarepants.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 95

Flower Power

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Sharon Stone is stunning in a blue gown adorned with flowers at the A Feleségem története (The Story of My Wife) screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 14 in France.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 95

Scene Stealer

Credit: Euan Cherry/Splash News Online

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, along with Harrison Ford's double, are seen on the set of Indiana Jones 5 in Glasgow on July 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 95

Center Spotlight

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Jessica Alba takes the stage during the AT&T 5G immersive event on July 14 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 95

Sweet Smooch

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Chip and Joanna Gaines guest stars on Hoda Kotb's Today radio event at SiriusXM Studios on July 14 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 95

Touch Down in Toronto

Credit: The Image Direct

Mila Kunis heads to the set of her new movie Luckiest Girl Alive on July 13 in Toronto.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 95

Big Hug

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Nicolas Cage and Alex Wolff embrace at the Neon premiere of Pig on July 13 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 95

Big Heart

Credit: Vadim Ghirda/AP/Shutterstock

Maria Bakalova spreads love at the photocall for Women Do Cry at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 14 in France.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 95

Mom and Dad

Credit: MEGA

New parents Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes enjoy date night at Firefly restaurant in Studio City on July 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 95

Late Night Chat

Credit: BeautifulSignatureig/Shutterstock

Lorde wears a yellow cut-out dress and strappy sandals after tapping The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on July 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 95

Big Apple Besties

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen filming the series And Just Like That on July 13 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 95

Date Night

Credit: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

Sir Patrick Stewart and wife Sunny Ozell leave Craig's in West Hollywood after having dinner on July 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 95

Perfect Pair

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Amy Poehler joins Seth Meyers to film Really!?! with Seth and Amy  on Late Night with Seth Meyers on July 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 95

Drink Up

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Kate Holmes attends the evian Healthy Hydration is Step 1 breakfast at Bluemercury in N.Y.C. on July 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 95

Three's Company

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Lyna Khoudri, Wes Anderson and Timothée Chalamet attend The French Dispatch photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13 in France. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 95

All Smiles

Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty

Noomi Rapace poses at the Lamb photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13 in France.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 95

Lady in Red

Credit: MEGA

Issa Rae films for a new project on July 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 95

Team Lola

Credit: Christopher Polk/Polk Imaging

Zendaya, who plays Lola Bunny, arrives at the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere in L.A. on July 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 95

Dog Days

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Kristin Davis looks summery on the set of And Just Like That on July 12 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 95

On Air

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Andy Cohen hosts Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on July 12 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 95

Carpet Catch-up

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

LeBron James catches up with Don Cheadle on the Space Jam: A New Legacy world premiere purple carpet on July 12 at The Regal L.A. Live.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 95

On the Move

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Bill Murray poses at The French Dispatch photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13 in France.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 95

Costars in Costume

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

America Ferrera joins Anne Hathaway to film Caviar on July 12 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 95

Bold Lip

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Megan Fox is seen at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 12 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 95

Guest Stars

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Kristin Chenoweth and Marilu Henner pose with host Hoda Kotb during The Hoda Kotb Show on SiriusXM's Today Show Radio on July 12 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 95

Vegas Baby

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Host Andra Day performs during Vegas Magazine's cover party at The h.wood Group's grand opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on July 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 95

Dressed to the Nines

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Rachel Kirkconnell and Matt James hit the 2021 Sports Humanitarian Awards red carpet on July 12 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 95

Festival Fun

Credit: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Noomi Rapaces flashes a smile at Cannes Film Festival on July 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 95

Yes They 'Cannes'

Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty

Timothée Chalamet and Adrien Brody share a frame on July 12 at the screening of The French Dispatch at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 95

A Horse, of Course

Credit: The IMage Direct

Lucy Boynton shows off her riding skills on July 12 while filming Why Didn't They Ask the Evans in Surrey, England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 95

Fun in the Sun

Credit: MEGA

Bella Hadid and new boyfriend Marc Kalman (not pictured) soak up the sunshine at the Hotel du Cap Eden Roc in France on July 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 95

With a Wink and a Smile

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Model Coco Rocha has her hands full on July 12 at the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards 2021 at the Hotel Martinez in Cannes. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 95

Shine Bright

Jodie Turner-Smith sparkles at the Kering Women in Motion Awards Dinner on July 11 in Cannes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 95

Game On

Credit: Tom Cooper/Getty

JoJo Siwa takes part in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on July 11 in Denver. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 95

Crowd Pleaser 

Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Megan Thee Stallion wows the crowd with her performance at Hakkasan Nightclub on July 11 in Las Vegas. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 95

Model Behavior

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Bella Hadid stuns on the red carpet in a couture Schiaparelli gown at the Tre Piani (Three Floors) premiere on July 11 in Cannes. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 95

Sing It

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Doja Cat takes the stage in a cut-out top and skirt at E11EVEN on July 11 in Miami.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 95

Funky Furs

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna get cozy on a fire escape in neon looks while filming their music video on July 11 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 95

Got Your Back

Credit: Carl Timpone, David Benthal, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Grace Gummer and Drew Barrymore pose together at a summer celebration hosted by Gucci and the Saltzman family on July 10 in East Hampton. 