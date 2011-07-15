Star Tracks: Friday, July 15, 2011
LUNCH LINKS
A beaming Halle Berry maintains a handy connection with boyfriend Olivier Martinez in L.A., where the couple grabbed lunch at the Little Door on Thursday.
HEAR, HEAR
Talk about adorable ogres! Kourtney Kardashian and her little man, 19-month-old son Mason, are all ears Thursday, showing off their stylish souvenirs after seeing Shrek the Musical Thursday at L.A.'s Pantages Theatre.
A GLASS ACT
Kristin Cavallari puts her fab figure on full display Thursday, modeling a cobalt-blue glass bikini for the Diesel and Skyy Vodka runway show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim in Miami.
FIST PUMPED!
Ryan Gosling gets amped during a walk with his dog on Thursday in New York City. The actor will soon bring that energy to the big screen in Crazy, Stupid, Love, out July 29.
A 'SIRIUS' MAN
Joe Jonas signs off Thursday, leaving his mark after a visit to the SiriusXM Studio in New York City.
SHOP GIRLS
Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres sport matching smiles during a shopping trip to L.A.'s Jean de Merry showroom Thursday.
TO HAVE & TO HOLD
Back from their honeymoon, Kate Moss and her new hubby Jamie Hince stay in touch at London's White Cube Gallery on Thursday.
HELPING HANDS
Mommy-to-be Jenna Fischer gets some touching support from pals Rachael Harris and Angela Kinsey on Thursday at the L.A. premiere of her new film, A Little Help.
GLAM FAM
Sisters Mary-Kate, Elizabeth and Ashley Olsen stick together Wednesday at Barneys New York, where the stylish trio celebrated the launch of the twins' The Row handbag collection.
JUST 'FRIENDS'
Days after hooking her up with a marine, Justin Timberlake joins Mila Kunis in Cancun, Mexico, where the cuddly costars promoted their July 22 rom-com Friends With Benefits.
A '70S SHOW
Ashlee Simpson works her favorite topper into another retro ensemble Thursday at Los Angeles International Airport.
LEASH ON LIFE
A multi-tasking Hugh Jackman and his pampered pooch Dali step out for a stroll in Toronto Thursday, where the actor is currently starring in his one-man show, Hugh Jackman in Concert.
YOGA BEARING
After Mad Men racked up 19 Emmy nods, January Jones continues her mom-to-be fitness routine Thursday with a workout in Silver Lake, Calif.
JUST BEAT IT
Following a date night with new love Delta Goodrem, Nick Jonas returns to making music Thursday while serving as an instructor during Grammy Camp at the University of Southern California in L.A.
SAY YELLOW
Hilary Swank comes equipped with her own spotlight – a canary-yellow Tory Burch frock! – on Thursday at the 2011 Giffoni Film Festival for young people in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy.