Star Tracks - Friday, July 14, 2006
SHE'S THE BOSS
Beyoncé – who told Giant magazine that she kept her upcoming album B'Day under wraps from her manager father Mathew Knowles – puts her own spin on the power suit Thursday at BET's 106 and Park in New York City.
BREAK FOR LOVE
Later, Romijn gets wrapped around fiancé Jerry O'Connell at the Prada afterparty held at L.A.'s hotel hot spot Chateau Marmont. a
LEGEND OF THE FALLS
Sienna Miller and costar James Franco horse around on the Toronto set of their black comedy Camille before a solo Miller steals the Technicolor scene Thursday at Niagara Falls.
HIS KIND OF TOWN
Chicago is Usher's kind of town: The RampB singer – who just signed on to play toe-tapping lawyer Billy Flynn in the long-running Broadway musical – gives his endorsement at a Thursday performance of the show in New York City. "Being on Broadway allows you to connect to audiences in a whole new way," says the five-time Grammy winner, who begins his run Aug. 22.
LONDON CALLING
Justin Timberlake feels like something's heating up as he stages his comeback Thursday at London’s Hammersmith Palais to promote his upcoming album FutureSex/LoveSounds, which hits stores Sept. 12.
THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL
The Hills' Lauren Conrad puts the squeeze on her beau, reformed Laguna Beach bad boy Jason Wahler (who once proclaimed, "Relationships are worthless; they never work"), at New York City hot spot Plumm on Thursday.
BABY'S GOT BACK
This one's for Justin: Kate Bosworth shows off her sexy back in a Gucci frock at the London premiere of Superman Returns on Thursday.
LOIS & CLARK
Bosworth, who plays Lois Lane, reunites with her onscreen superhero, Brandon Routh, on the red carpet. As for beau Orlando Bloom, Bosworth dismissed talk of box-office rivalry between them, saying, "We're just very equally supportive of each other."
GRIN AND BARE IT
She was shut out of the Emmys' top categories for Desperate Housewives, but Eva Longoria finds plenty to smile about at the Los Angeles premiere of The Groomsmen on Wednesday.
SO HAPPY TOGETHER
After nearly four years of marriage, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar, who's been filming The Girl's Guide to Hunting amp Fishing, make it a club date at New York City hot spot Plumm on Wednesday.
BIG WHEELER
Snoop Dogg takes a bow at Tuesday's Third Annual General Motors All-Car Showdown in Hollywood. The rapper, who walked off with best interior for his pimped out 1966 Snoop Deville (it has three chandeliers!), was among winners including (from left) Cedric the Entertainer and the Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade, who was crowned King of Bling.
BIG FISH
Lindsay Lohan is golden – all the way down to her toes – as she steps out of Hollywood hot spot Koi on Wednesday.
HE'S TOO SEXY …
For himself. Constantine Maroulis works it on the red carpet Wednesday at a Moë handbag launch benefiting breast cancer research in New York City. The former Idol finalist kicks off a solo tour in Richmond, Va., on Aug. 1.
RUN, SHOP, HIDE!
Trailed by a bodyguard, Mary-Kate Olsen makes a dash for it during a Los Angeles shopping excursion Wednesday.