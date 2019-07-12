Michael Strahan Gets Goofy with his Daughters at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, Plus David Beckham, Diane Kruger & More
Slime Time
Host Michael Strahan brings his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia as dates to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday in Los Angeles.
I 'Spy'...
Sebastian Stan wraps an arm around costar Jessica Chastain while filming their upcoming spy thriller 355 on Monday in Paris.
Petite Pause
Also seen on the 355 set: Diane Kruger smiling during a quick break.
Screen Time
Emily Ratajkowski is seen on her phone while out and about in New York City on Thursday.
A 'Royally' Good View
David Beckham is all smiles from the Royal Box on Centre Court on Day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Thursday.
Kids' Club
Ciara’s daughter Sienna Princess and son Future Zahir steal the show on the red carpet ahead of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday in L.A.
Power Players
Russell Wilson and wife Ciara pose with U.S. women’s national soccer team co-captain Megan Rapinoe and girlfriend Sue Bird at the 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
"Don't Blame Me"
Taylor Swift shrugs her shoulders during her performance at Amazon Music’s Prime Day concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Friendly Feast
Kourtney Kardashian and pal Winnie Harlow leave Craig’s restaurant hand-in-hand after grabbing dinner with Kardashian’s ex Luka Sabbat on Wednesday in West Hollywood.
London Calling
Rita Ora steps out in a high-collared gold choker in London on Wednesday.
Supportive Spouse
Dwyane Wade grins as wife Gabrielle Union strikes a pose on the red carpet at the 2019 ESPYS on Wednesday in L.A.
Call to Action
Also at the 2019 ESPYs: Sandra Bullock calls for equal pay for the U.S. women’s national soccer team.
Couture Couple
Newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra prove once again they’re a match made in fashion heaven as they’re snapped leaving The Peninsula Paris Hotel where they stayed during Couture Week.
Tasteful & Timeless
Brand ambassador Patrick Dempsey hosts TAG Heuer’s celebration of 50 years of the iconic Monaco Timepiece on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Major Milestone
Noomi Rapace and Nicholas Hoult attend the American Friends of Covent Garden Celebrates 50 years of the Royal Opera House and the Royal Ballet, at Jean Georges Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
Seeking Sunglasses
Beanie Feldstein laughs as she shields her eyes from the sun at Leandra Medine and Kate Spade New York’s No Agenda Summer Celebration at The William Vale in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
Opening Night
Lenny Kravitz and fashion designer Pam Hogg embrace at the launch of his U.K. Photography exhibition, Lenny Kravitz & Dom Pérignon: Assemblage, on Wednesday in London.
Making Moves
Mila Kunis spreads positive vibes with a shirt that reads “Follow Your Path” while out and about in L.A. on Wednesday.
Quality Conversation
George Clooney chats animatedly with pal Ben Weiss as they head to dinner in Lake Como, Italy on Wednesday.
ERYS Energy
Jaden Smith pumps up the crowd during his Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Premiere Pals
Costars Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani enjoy a few laughs during the premiere of 20th Century Fox’s Stuber at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on Wednesday in L.A.
Spin Session
Chantel Jeffries DJs at LIV night club on Wednesday in Miami.
Twitter Takeover
Castmates Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen and Florence Kasumba speak onstage during Twitter’s fan event for Disney’s The Lion King on Wednesday at The Annex in Hollywood.
Star Power
Adam Lambert of Queen + Adam Lambert kicks off their Rhapsody Tour opener at Rogers Arena on Wednesday in Vancouver, Canada.
Pedal Power
Kendall Jenner keeps it moving through the waters of Mykonos, Greece, during a getaway with friends on Wednesday.
We Are the Champions
The members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team celebrate their recent World Cup victory during a ticker tape parade and ceremony in New York City on Wednesday.
To a Tee
In a Rolling Stones T-shirt and denim shorts, Miranda Lambert pounds the pavement on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Christmas in July
Danica McKellar, Happy the Dog and Santa Claus come together in Hollywood on Wednesday to celebrate 10 Years of the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas and McKellar’s new holiday special, Christmas at Dollywood.
Show of Strength
Brandi Chastain poses with statue of herself during an unveiling of a statue honoring the United States win at the 1999 Women’s World Cup in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday.
Premiere Plaid
Donald Glover, a.k.a. Simba, playfully points to the crowd at the world premiere of Disney’s The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday in Hollywood.
Disney Darlings
Also at The Lion King premiere, Chloe and Halle Bailey — the new Little Mermaid — snap selfies with fans.
Seeing Double
Lindsey Vonn poses with a cake with her face on it at Red Bull’s Celebration of Lindsey Vonn at Liaison Restaurant on Tuesday in L.A.
Gronk Family Fun
Rob Gronkowski and his brothers Gordie and Chris get silly at the ESPYs official pre-party in L.A. on Tuesday.
Honoring Tradition
Prince Charles receives a traditional Gurkha Kukri knife to cut a birthday cake as he visits the Battalion during the 25th anniversary of their formation to present operational medals at Sir John Moore Barracks on Tuesday in Folkestone, England.
Staten Style
Marisa Tomei wears a country-inspired ensemble while filming Judd Apatow’s Staten Island on Tuesday in New York City.
First Stop
Wiz Khalifa takes the stage on Tuesday during the opening night of his The Decent Exposure tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre in Atlanta.
Beauty in Blue
Jenna Coleman reaches peak summer elegance in her off-the-shoulder gown at BVLGARI’s Splendida Tubereuse Mystique event on Tuesday in Cernobbio, Italy.
Proud Partners
Shaquille O’Neal poses with an Epson printer to celebrate his new partnership with the company at the Sheraton Grand Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Editor-at-Large
Tilda Swinton poses with Cressida Bonas at her intimate “In Conversation” discussion event, celebrating her guest editor role for the Aperture Magazine Orlando issue, at Teatulia on Tuesday in London.
Fitness & Fuel
Lily Collins grabs some groceries after a workout session in L.A. on Tuesday.
Got the Goods
Martha Stewart and Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette pose together at STORY at Macy’s event with DICK’S Sporting Goods and Miracle-Gro on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
'Blazing' Hot
Emily Ratajkowski steps out in a bandeau top and oversized blazer on a toasty Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Peaceful Pools
Headliner Bebe Rexha throws up a peace sign at an Isle of MTV festival photo call on Tuesday in Malta.
'Priceless' Pose
Alex Rodriguez partners with Mastercard to Start Something Priceless and help support Stand Up to Cancer by using his Mastercard while dining out on Tuesday in Cleveland.
Vintage Vibes
Ashlee Simpson steps out in a Bob Marley T-shirt and a Chanel choker on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Green Machine
Billie Eilish lights up the night during her concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.
King Cuties
Justin Baldoni and daughter Maiya attend the Ocean Spray x The Lion King premiere at the Dolby Theatre in L.A. on Tuesday.
Star Selfie
U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe poses for a photo with a fan on Tuesday on her way into Good Morning America in N.Y.C.
Dressed to Impress
Angelina Jolie and Jacqueline Bisset leave a Paris hotel together on Tuesday.
Funny Faces
Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi pull out their pouts at The Jenny McCarthy Show at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Suit Yourself
On Tuesday, Beverly Hills, 90210‘s Jason Priestley donates a suit to the 10th Annual Moores Suit Drive at the Moores flagship clothing store in Toronto.
Dog Days
Andy Cohen shows his Cardinals pride during a walk with his pup Wacha on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
One Cool Car
David Hasselhoff hangs with KITT, the car from his old series Knight Rider, during a stop at Good Morning America in New York City on Tuesday.
Silly Spouses
Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin playfully pose for photographers as they stroll through N.Y.C. on Monday.
Keeping Up with Kendall
Kendall Jenner cools off in a yellow bikini at the beach in Mykonos, Greece, on Monday.
Morning Pick-Me-Up
Liam Hemsworth grabs two iced coffees to go while out in sunny L.A., on Monday.
Chandelier Swinger
Pink wows the crowd with an aerial stunt while performing at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany, on Monday.
So Long
Awkwafina looks chic in a polka-dot dress at The Farewell screening at Metrograph on Monday in N.Y.C.
Armed with Love
Dylan Sprouse wraps an arm around girlfriend Barbara Palvin at The Farewell premiere and afterparty on Monday in N.Y.C.
Hey, Hi, Hello!
Tracy Morgan enthusiastically waves to fans outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A.
Celebs in the Stands
Tessa Thompson and Ruth Wilson attend day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Monday in London.
Cozy Costars
Damson Idris plants a kiss on costar Michael Hyatt’s hand at the Snowfall premiere afterparty on Monday in L.A.
His Little Lion Cub
Mario Lopez and Gia enjoyed some daddy and daughter swinging and snacking on McDonald’s Happy Meals at The Lion King Premiere After Party in Hollywood.
Costume Change
Daniel Radcliffe is spotted in character on the set of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt while filming in N.Y.C. on Monday.