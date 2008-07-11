Star Tracks - Friday, July 11, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

JUST SMILE

Credit: Respicio-Young/ JFXonline

Lindsay Lohan gets a welcomed visit from gal pal Samantha Ronson Thursday while taking a break from filming on the North Hollywood set of her comedy, Labor Pains.

HOOP DREAMS

Credit: WENN

He's a baller! Getting chummy on the court, Hills star Brody Jenner puts on his friendliest game face Thursday while shooting hoops at a public park in Los Angeles.

CROSSING GUARD

Credit: Hector Vallenilla/ Pacific Coast News

She may not be on the set of Gossip Girl – but Leighton Meester, who plays Upper East Side princess Blair Waldorf, still gets her way as she stops traffic (literally!) while out with costar Nicole Fiscella (not pictured) Thursday in New York.

GOTTA DANCE

Credit: Barnsley-Jones/ Pacific Coast News

Miley Cyrus (in character as Hannah Montana) is the life of the dance party as shooting continues on the set of the Hannah Montana movie Thursday in Malibu.

BIRTHDAY BOY

Credit: Michael Wright/WENN

He may be at work, but Adrian Grenier still finds time to celebrate his 32nd birthday with his Entourage castmates – Jerry Ferrara, Kevin Dillon and Kevin Connolly – between takes Thursday at West Hollywood's Urth Caffé.

FEVER PITCH

Credit: Jeff Gross/Getty

The Bachelorette's DeAnna Pappas takes aim Thursday, delivering the first pitch before Los Angeles Dodgers lost 5-4 to the Florida Marlins at Dodger Stadium, where she stepped out with fiancé Jesse Csincsak and dished details about their upcoming nuptials.

FLOWER POWER

Credit: Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Katy Perry's career is in full bloom Thursday during a taping of MTV's FNMTV in Hollywood. The "I Kissed a Girl" singer performed her No. 1 single on the show – scheduled to air on July 18 – while guests like LL Cool J and Chris Daughtry (not pictured) also dropped by.

'POP' STARS

Credit: WENN

Celeb sibs Nicky and Paris Hilton share a few laughs as they leave the Pop Factory opening party Thursday in Los Angeles.

ALL ABOARD

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Eva Longoria soaks up the sun in her bright bikini while yachting Thursday with husband Tony Parker (not pictured) and pals in Portofino, Italy. The actress has been touring Europe during her hiatus from Desperate Housewives.

BABY STEPS

Credit: Richard Beetham / Splash News Online

Lindsay Lohan carries her prosthetic baby weight well while filming continues Thursday on the L.A. set of her comedy Labor Pains.

BELLE OF THE 'BALL'

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

Alicia Keys glams up for a good cause Thursday at the Black Ball in London. The singer attended the charity event as the global ambassador for Keep a Child Alive, a nonprofit organization fighting the spread of HIV and AIDS in Africa.

EXIT STRATEGY

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Mischa Barton puts her best wedge-heeled foot forward as she arrives at the Black Ball in London on Thursday.

SALES PITCH

Credit: Peter Kramer/AP

Smell good and do good! Antonio Banderas gives a close up of his new fragrance, Blue Seduction for Women, during a launch event Thursday in New York City. For each gift set purchased, one dollar will be donated to the nonprofit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

LADIES WHO LUNCH

Credit: DAVE V/ZFI/ Bauer-GRiffin

Back in Los Angeles from their Italian getaway, Ellen DeGeneres and fiancée Portia de Rossi step out for lunch Thursday at macrobiotic bistro M Café de Chaya.

SHOCK VALUE

Credit: Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto

In yet another colorful ensemble, America Ferrera makes an eye-popping discovery Wednesday while filming Ugly Betty in New York City.

