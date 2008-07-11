Star Tracks - Friday, July 11, 2008
JUST SMILE
Lindsay Lohan gets a welcomed visit from gal pal Samantha Ronson Thursday while taking a break from filming on the North Hollywood set of her comedy, Labor Pains.
HOOP DREAMS
He's a baller! Getting chummy on the court, Hills star Brody Jenner puts on his friendliest game face Thursday while shooting hoops at a public park in Los Angeles.
CROSSING GUARD
She may not be on the set of Gossip Girl – but Leighton Meester, who plays Upper East Side princess Blair Waldorf, still gets her way as she stops traffic (literally!) while out with costar Nicole Fiscella (not pictured) Thursday in New York.
GOTTA DANCE
Miley Cyrus (in character as Hannah Montana) is the life of the dance party as shooting continues on the set of the Hannah Montana movie Thursday in Malibu.
BIRTHDAY BOY
He may be at work, but Adrian Grenier still finds time to celebrate his 32nd birthday with his Entourage castmates – Jerry Ferrara, Kevin Dillon and Kevin Connolly – between takes Thursday at West Hollywood's Urth Caffé.
FEVER PITCH
The Bachelorette's DeAnna Pappas takes aim Thursday, delivering the first pitch before Los Angeles Dodgers lost 5-4 to the Florida Marlins at Dodger Stadium, where she stepped out with fiancé Jesse Csincsak and dished details about their upcoming nuptials.
FLOWER POWER
Katy Perry's career is in full bloom Thursday during a taping of MTV's FNMTV in Hollywood. The "I Kissed a Girl" singer performed her No. 1 single on the show – scheduled to air on July 18 – while guests like LL Cool J and Chris Daughtry (not pictured) also dropped by.
'POP' STARS
Celeb sibs Nicky and Paris Hilton share a few laughs as they leave the Pop Factory opening party Thursday in Los Angeles.
ALL ABOARD
Eva Longoria soaks up the sun in her bright bikini while yachting Thursday with husband Tony Parker (not pictured) and pals in Portofino, Italy. The actress has been touring Europe during her hiatus from Desperate Housewives.
BABY STEPS
Lindsay Lohan carries her prosthetic baby weight well while filming continues Thursday on the L.A. set of her comedy Labor Pains.
BELLE OF THE 'BALL'
Alicia Keys glams up for a good cause Thursday at the Black Ball in London. The singer attended the charity event as the global ambassador for Keep a Child Alive, a nonprofit organization fighting the spread of HIV and AIDS in Africa.
EXIT STRATEGY
Mischa Barton puts her best wedge-heeled foot forward as she arrives at the Black Ball in London on Thursday.
SALES PITCH
Smell good and do good! Antonio Banderas gives a close up of his new fragrance, Blue Seduction for Women, during a launch event Thursday in New York City. For each gift set purchased, one dollar will be donated to the nonprofit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
LADIES WHO LUNCH
Back in Los Angeles from their Italian getaway, Ellen DeGeneres and fiancée Portia de Rossi step out for lunch Thursday at macrobiotic bistro M Café de Chaya.
SHOCK VALUE
In yet another colorful ensemble, America Ferrera makes an eye-popping discovery Wednesday while filming Ugly Betty in New York City.