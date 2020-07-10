New Dads Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita Grab Coffee in L.A., Plus Olivia Palermo, Brad Pitt and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to    

By People Staff
July 10, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 99

Sleep No More

BACKGRID

New parents Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita are seen fueling up on coffee in Los Angeles on Thursday, two days after welcoming their first child together.

2 of 99

Easy Breezy

Gotham/GC Images

Olivia Palermo shows off her street style in New York City on Thursday. 

3 of 99

Making Moves

The Image Direct

Brad Pitt is seen leaving ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s home on his motorcycle on Thursday in Los Angeles. 

4 of 99

Takeout Time

SplashNews.com

Lily Allen picks up food to-go at Sambal Shiok Laksa Bar with some friends on Friday in London. 

5 of 99

What a Racquet

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gavin Rossdale grins as he hits the tennis court on Thursday in Los Angeles. 

6 of 99

Well Suited

Matthew Horwood/Getty

Prince Charles is all smiles at a visit to the Turnbull & Asser shirt factory, which pivoted production to making scrubs for the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic, on Thursday in Gloucester, England.

7 of 99

Happy Face

Backgrid

Jennifer Garner flashes a smile on Thursday while out for coffee in Brentwood. 

8 of 99

Speaking Up

The Image Direct

Kendrick Sampson takes the mic to address the crowd at a Black Lives Matter/Defund the Police
protest in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

9 of 99

Feeling Blue?

MEGA

Another day, another run for Shia LaBeouf, who takes a jog in his Pasadena neighborhood on Thursday.

10 of 99

Oh So Chic

MEGA

Kate Beckinsale looks stylish, pairing her outfit with a snakeskin patterned mask on Wednesday in L.A. 

11 of 99

Waiting on the World to Change

BACKGRID

John Mayer wears a mask as he heads to an appointment in L.A. on Wednesday. 

12 of 99

Supportive Sister

BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner wears a SKIMS face mask and all black for a dinner with Justine Skye and a few friends at Nobu in Malibu on Wednesday.

13 of 99

Grocery Date

Jeff Steinberg/SplashNews.com

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh wear masks and gloves while grocery shopping on Wednesday in L.A. 

14 of 99

Gotta Have Her Java

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in New York City on Wednesday for a coffee. 

15 of 99

Going Incognito

The Image Direct

Rachel McAdams wears a baseball cap, sunglasses and mask while heading to the store in L.A. on Wednesday. 

16 of 99

Hollywood Hike

SplashNews.com

Lindsey Vonn hits the hiking trail on Wednesday in L.A., wearing a cap, sports bra and leggings.

17 of 99

Leisurely Lunch

Splash News Online

Lourdes Leon meets up with friends in N.Y.C. on Wednesday to grab a bite to eat. 

18 of 99

Morning Musings

Backgrid

Zachary Quinto gets a little sunshine with his dog Skunk while out for their morning walk in L.A. on Wednesday.

19 of 99

Hit the Streets

The Image Direct

Kelly Bensimon jogs through N.Y.C. on Thursday wearing a white tank, black shorts and matching sneakers. 

20 of 99

Paw-fect Companion

BACKGRID

Kaia Gerber wears a matching athleisure set as she brings one of her tiny foster puppies on a juice run in Malibu on Tuesday. 

21 of 99

Do Good, Feel Wonderful

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Janelle Monáe wears a mask at the #WONDALUNCH Fresh Produce and Poultry Drive Thru Giveaway in Watts, California, on Tuesday. 

22 of 99

Peace Out

Kevin Winter/Getty

Ringo Starr, who turned 80 on Tuesday, flashes a peace sign while visiting his ‘Peace and Love’ sculpture in Beverly Hills. 

23 of 99

Talk It Out

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, speaks to guests while visiting The Half Moon public house on Wednesday in Windlesham, England. 

24 of 99

On the Go

BACKGRID

Ashley Benson wears her sunglasses, black leather jacket, black jeans and vans for a few errands in Los Angeles after leaving G-Eazy’s home on Tuesday. 

25 of 99

Think Pink

MEGA

Victoria's Secret model Sara Sampaio wears a pink sports bra and bike shorts to the gym on Tuesday in L.A. 

26 of 99

Total Shoe-In

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker stops by her new namesake boutique in New York City on its opening day on Tuesday

27 of 99

Walk About

The Image Direct

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo keep it casual on Tuesday for a walk in Los Angeles. 

28 of 99

Quick Pick

The Image Direct

Matt LeBlanc makes a quick take-out run on Tuesday in L.A.

29 of 99

Mom on the Move

BACKGRID

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger lets her bump lead the way on Tuesday during a walk in L.A.

30 of 99

No Camp? No Problem!

Michael Simon

Taye Diggs and his son Walker goof around in their backyard while enjoying their own Camp Chewy experience with Quaker Chewy bars on Monday.

31 of 99

Lunch Date

MEGA

Owen Wilson picks up groceries and a bite to eat at Erewhon Market on Monday in Los Angeles. 

32 of 99

Peace & Love

BACKGRID

Paris Jackson flashes a peace sign as she runs errands at Walgreens in L.A. on Monday.

33 of 99

Socially Distanced Ceremony

Cristiano Minichiello/AGF/Shutterstock

Director and actor Roberto Benigni attends the Nastro D’Argento Awards in Rome on Monday, where he took home the award for best supporting actor for his role in 2019’s live-action Pinocchio.

34 of 99

Game, Set, Match

BACKGRID

Pete Wentz plays a game of tennis on Monday in Los Angeles.

35 of 99

Showing Up

The Image Direct

Julianne Moore and husband Bart Freundlich take part in a Montauk, New York, Black Lives Matter protest on Monday.

36 of 99

Home Again

SplashNews.com

Israeli actress Gal Gadot wears a breezy summer dress while out for a stroll in Tel Aviv on Monday. 

37 of 99