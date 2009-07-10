Star Tracks: Friday, July 10, 2009
UPSIDE DOWN
Look, one arm! Fun dad Hugh Jackman gives daughter Ava a unique perspective of the sprinklers on Thursday, the day before her 4th birthday, at a playground in New York City's West Village.
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE
Walking away from a wreck looking like a million bucks is all in a day's work! A stylish Jennifer Aniston films a car scene for her new movie The Bounty (costarring Gerard Butler) in New York City on Thursday.
BUBBLICIOUS
Kim Kardashian rocks a zebra-print minidress and white blazer for hosting duties at Greenhouse nightclub in New York City Thursday night. The reality star was in town to help Three-O Vodka launch their new bubble-flavored liquor at the Soho hotspot.
BUDDY SYSTEM
The Real Housewives of New York City's Jill Zarin and Kelly Killoren Bensimon pal around at the Three-O Vodka liquor launch bash at New York City's Greenhouse nightclub on Thursday. Bravo recently announced that their hit show would be back for a third season next year, but wouldn't confirm which of the stars would return.
COURTING THE PRESS
A smiling Paris Hilton has her day in court! Arriving at a Miami federal courthouse Friday, the reality TV star prepares to take the stand in her own defense in a lawsuit claiming she didn’t sufficiently promote her 2006 sorority flick, Pledge This!
WHO'S THE BOSS?
Entourage star Jeremy Piven and his onscreen assistant Rex Lee (a.k.a. Lloyd) strike a pose for the season six premiere of their HBO comedy at Paramount Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday.
LEG UP
Taking a page out of sister Jessica's style book, Ashlee Simpson-Wentz sports short shorts while toting chubby-cheeked 7-month-old son Bronx to a baby class in Van Nuys, Calif.
SKIRTING THE ISSUE
On a break from shooting her comedy How Do You Know?, Reese Witherspoon patterns herself as a chic shopper Thursday in Brentwood, Calif.
DESIGNER DUO
Leighton Meester and Blake Lively have everything to smile about while shooting scenes for the third season of Gossip Girl in New York on Thursday. The CW show returns Sept. 14.
WATER WORKS
Hope they're wearing sunscreen! Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore show off their hot beach bodies while vacationing with friends in the Caribbean.
DOUBLE LOAD
Splitting carrying duties, Rebecca Romijn and husband Jerry O'Connell take their 6-month-old twin daughters, Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip, out for a walk in Calabasas, Calif., on Wednesday.
KEEPING THE PEACE
George Clooney chats with a police officer Thursday while touring L'Aquila, Italy, the town hardest hit by an earthquake in April. The actor, who has a house on Lake Como in the northern part of the country, is in Italy for the G8 Summit.
FLIGHT OF FANCY
They sure know how to fly in style! Victoria Beckham and husband David Beckham could go from the jetway to the runway on Thursday as they arrive in London after a trip to the Seychelles islands.
JAVA ENABLED
Ashley Olsen takes her coffee to go while out and about in West Hollywood on Thursday.
PRETTY IN PINK
Darling mother-daughter duo Tori Spelling and Stella, 13 months, roll through Malibu, Calif., where they did some shopping on Thursday. The twosome – along with dad Dean McDermott and son Liam, 2 (not pictured) – are appearing all summer on their Oxygen reality show, Tori amp Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood.