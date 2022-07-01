George Clooney Speaks in Vienna, Plus Sterling K. Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Andrew Garfield and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff July 01, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 80

Affecting Change

Credit: Action Press/MediaPunch

George Clooney takes the stage on June 30 at the 4Gamechangers Day event in Vienna, Austria.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 80

A Hero's Welcome

Credit: Christian Thompson/Disney Resorts

Black Panther's Sterling K. Brown meets the hero himself on June 30 during a trip to Disneyland's Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California. 

3 of 80

Flower Child

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kelsea Ballerini is summer-ready while heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on June 30.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 80

Beachy Keen

Credit: Backgrid

Andrew Garfield looks ready to catch a wave in Malibu, California, on June 30.

Advertisement

5 of 80

Theater Buff

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

Danai Gurira stuns at the opening night of Richard III, a production of The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park, in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on June 30. 

6 of 80

Book It!

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Hilary Duff reads to kids during Epic!'s Go Anywhere Summer Kickoff Celebration supporting St. Jude at The Grove in L.A. on June 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 80

Strum-thing Good

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Keith Urban performs on Today in N.Y.C. on June 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 80

Hair Apparent

Credit: The IMage Direct

Chris Pine gets into character on the Los Angeles set of his new project, Poolman, on June 30. 

Advertisement

9 of 80

Such a Surprise

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Guess who's back! Guest star Milo Ventimiglia joins Rachel Brosnahan on the N.Y.C. set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on June 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 80

Feeling Sporty

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Mel C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice, and Nicola Coughlan hang out in the Pimm's No. 1 hospitality suite at Wimbledon in London on June 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 80

Birthday Buddies

Credit: Courtesy

DJ Cassidy celebrates his birthday with pal Anthony Anderson during an intimate dinner party at Herb Alpert's Vibrato in Bel Air on June 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 80

Match Made in Heaven

Russell Wilson and Ciara walk arm-in-arm on the Wimbledon grounds in London on June 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 80

The Crowd Goes Wild

Credit: Francesco Prandoni/Getty

Maluma gets the crowd going at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan on June 29. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 80

For the Record

Credit: Splash News Online

Cardi B leaves a recording studio in N.Y.C. on June 29. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 80

Launch Party

Credit: Presley Ann/Getty

Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner Collection on June 29 in Santa Monica, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 80

Out and About

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dave Bautista enjoys a sunny stroll around L.A. on June 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 80

Star Power

Credit: Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

Mom-to-be Zawe Ashton and Freida Pinto go glam at the premiere of Mr. Malcom's List, hosted by Bleecker Street, in N.Y.C. on June 29. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 80

Sweet Tribute

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Paul Walter Hauser shows love for late costar Ray Liotta at the premiere of Black Bird in L.A. on June 29. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 80

Pals Who Pose

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Greg Kinnear and Taron Egerton attend the premiere of Apple TV+'s Black Bird on June 29. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 80

Vacay Bae

Credit: EliotPress/MEGA

Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz stroll around Saint-Tropez, France, on June 29. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 80

Pretty in Pink

Naomie Harris is a vision on June 29 while arriving to the Grand Prix Ball 2022 at The Hurlingham Club in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 80

Giddy Up

Credit: The Image Direct

Ryan Gosling films quite the scene on June 29 on the Venice, California, set of the upcoming Barbie movie. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 80

Dog Days

Zachary Quinto takes his pup for a walk around N.Y.C. on June 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 80

Take a Bite

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Eva Longoria digs into a sweet treat at Bam Bar while in town for the Taormina Film Fest in Italy on June 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 80

In the Club

Canelo Alvarez hits the green at the Icons Series Inaugural Event & Press Conference at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, on June 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 80

Making Waves

Carolyn Murphy shows off her moves during a trip to Hawaii with MOTHER Denim in celebration of the brand's Surfs Up! collection. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 80

Orange You Glad?

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross is seeing double on June 29 at the UK launch of her PATTERN Beauty in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 80

Live from L.A.

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Simu Liu makes his way into Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on June 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 80

Strong Women

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Sofia Carson and Diane Warren show their strength on June 29 at the Taormina Film Fest in Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 80

Happy to Be Here

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Maya Hawke greets the crowd on June 28 during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 80

Moon Men

Credit: Christopher Polk/AMC/Shutterstock

Dominic Monaghan, Kadeem Hardison and Joe Manganiello get together on June 28 at the afterparty for the premiere of AMC's Moonhaven in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 80

Fluffed Up

Credit: Christopher Polk/AMC/Shutterstock

Emma McDonald brings the volume with her dress at the Moonhaven premiere in L.A. on June 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 80

Booking It

Credit: Osmo

LeVar Burton reads his children's book The Rhino Who Swallowed a Storm to kids at the Milne Rec Center in New Orleans on June 28 as part of his new role as Chief Reading Officer for Osmo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 80

Casually Cool

Credit: MEGA

Seth Rogen gets into character on June 27 on the Los Angeles set of his new series, Platonic. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 80

Guitar Hero

Credit: Josh Mellin

Phoebe Bridgers brings her tunes to the Glastonbury festival in England on June 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 80

Stage Right

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Shawn Mendes hits the high notes on June 27 during the opening night of his world tour in Portland, Oregon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 80

Make It a Date

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell get all dressed up for the BFI Chair's Dinner awarding BFI Fellowships to James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson at Claridge's in London on June 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 80

Proud Parents

Credit: Katy Beth Barber

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill step out to support daughter Gracie on June 27 at the Broadway Sings Taylor Swift show at N.Y.C.'s Sony Hall. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 80

Back at It

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Eva Longoria hits the red carpet at the Taormina Film Fest in Italy on June 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 80

Cute Crew

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Steve Carell finds himself again flanked by Minions as he promotes Minions: The Rise of Gru atop N.Y.C.'s Empire State Building on June 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 80

Thinking Pink

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are a perfect match at the premiere of his documentary, Life in Pink, in N.Y.C. on June 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 80

Shoulder On

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Heidi Klum has a seriously stylish moment while out in N.Y.C. on June 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 80

Cute Cuddles

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/WagmorPets/Shutterstock

Jenna Dewan has the sweetest plus-one at the Wagmor Pets 1st Annual The Pet Gala in L.A. on June 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 80

Happy Faces

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin coordinate in shades of gray for the Only Murders in the Building season 2 premiere in Los Angeles on June 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 80

Get Your Kicks

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Also at the Only Murders season 2 premiere on June 27: new castmate Amy Schumer. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 80

Neon Dream

Credit: The image direct

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling keep the laughs coming on the Venice, California, set of the Barbie movie on June 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 80

Made in the Shade

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Elizabeth Olsen makes her way to Good Morning America in New York City's Times Square on June 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 80

Under Cover

Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Bella Hadid attempts to go incognito outside the Marc Jacobs show on June 27 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 80

Let's Talk

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty

Beanie Feldstein sits down for a chat with Seth Meyers on Late Night in N.Y.C. on June 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 80

Beach Bum

Credit: Splash News online

Megan Thee Stallion kicks back on a yacht near Ibiza, Spain, on June 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 80

Rolling Along

Credit: Backgrid

Margot Robbie and America Ferrera have a blast on the set of the Barbie movie in Venice, California, on June 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 80

Cute Kisses

Credit: The Image Direct

Meanwhile, their costar Ryan Gosling gets puppy kisses while running errands in L.A. on June 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 80

His Land

Credit: Courtesy

Maluma takes over Resorts World Las Vegas for his Maluma Land concert experience in Las Vegas on June 25. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 80

All in the Family

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Ben Stiller and daughter Ella walk the red carpet at the Nantucket Film Festival in Massachusetts on June 25. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 80

The Bright Stuff

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Lil Rel Howery attends the Hennessy Never Stop Never Settle Society Soirée at the Gathering Spot in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 80

Big Helper

Credit: Reed Hoffmann/AP/Shutterstock

Paul Rudd steps right up on June 24 during the Big Slick celebrity softball game to benefit the Cancer Center at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 80

Child's Play

Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty

Taika Waititi and daughters Matewa Kiritapu and Te Hinekahu attend the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 80

Bleeding Heart

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kendrick Lamar performs with a Tiffany & Co. crown of thorns on June 26 while at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 80

Right on Time

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jo Koy and Tiffany Haddish attend Sean "Diddy" Combs' BET Lifetime Achievement afterparty powered by Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka and DeLeon Tequila on June 26 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 80

Shine On

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Also at Diddy's party on June 26, Kate Beckinsale, who brings the sparkle.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 80

Concert Queen

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Billie Eilish performs on the main stage at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, on June 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 80

Set Dressing

Credit: The Image Direct

Sienna Miller and Scarlett Johansson are all dressed up on the London set of My Mother's Wedding on June 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 80

One Cool Couple

Credit: Maree Williams/Getty

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky get all dressed up for the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 80

Colorful Crew

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Danny Trejo, Steve Carell, Michelle Yeoh, Taraji P. Henson and Dolph Lundgren attend Illumination and Universal Pictures' Minions: The Rise of Gru premiere in L.A. on June 25. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 80

Guitar Hero

Credit: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Hella Mega tour at London Stadium in England on June 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 80

Sweet Life

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Lauren Conrad partners with Planet Oat to launch the Planet Oat marketplace pop-up
in N.Y.C. on June 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

67 of 80

Strike a Pose

Credit: Laurent Viteur/WireImage

Lourdes Leon walks the runway during the Marine Serre Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25 in France.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

68 of 80

Speaking Out

Credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty for The Recording Academy

Nick Cannon speaks onstage at Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together at The Grammy Museum on June 25 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

69 of 80

Rock Legends

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Paul McCartney headlines Glastonbury Festival with surprise appearances from Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen on June 25 in Somerset, England.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

70 of 80

Best Foot Forward

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty for Create & Cultivate

Winnie Harlow wears all white to the Create & Cultivate Conference on June 25 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

71 of 80

Lovely Ladies

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty for Tao Group Hospitality

Lori Harvey attends Bella Hadid's Celebration for Kin Euphorics X Tao Launch at The Fleur Room on June 24 in L.A.

Advertisement
Adve