George Clooney Speaks in Vienna, Plus Sterling K. Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Andrew Garfield and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Affecting Change
George Clooney takes the stage on June 30 at the 4Gamechangers Day event in Vienna, Austria.
A Hero's Welcome
Black Panther's Sterling K. Brown meets the hero himself on June 30 during a trip to Disneyland's Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California.
Flower Child
Kelsea Ballerini is summer-ready while heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on June 30.
Beachy Keen
Andrew Garfield looks ready to catch a wave in Malibu, California, on June 30.
Theater Buff
Danai Gurira stuns at the opening night of Richard III, a production of The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park, in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on June 30.
Book It!
Hilary Duff reads to kids during Epic!'s Go Anywhere Summer Kickoff Celebration supporting St. Jude at The Grove in L.A. on June 30.
Strum-thing Good
Keith Urban performs on Today in N.Y.C. on June 30.
Hair Apparent
Chris Pine gets into character on the Los Angeles set of his new project, Poolman, on June 30.
Such a Surprise
Guess who's back! Guest star Milo Ventimiglia joins Rachel Brosnahan on the N.Y.C. set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on June 30.
Feeling Sporty
Mel C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice, and Nicola Coughlan hang out in the Pimm's No. 1 hospitality suite at Wimbledon in London on June 30.
Birthday Buddies
DJ Cassidy celebrates his birthday with pal Anthony Anderson during an intimate dinner party at Herb Alpert's Vibrato in Bel Air on June 27.
Match Made in Heaven
Russell Wilson and Ciara walk arm-in-arm on the Wimbledon grounds in London on June 30.
The Crowd Goes Wild
Maluma gets the crowd going at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan on June 29.
For the Record
Cardi B leaves a recording studio in N.Y.C. on June 29.
Launch Party
Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner Collection on June 29 in Santa Monica, California.
Out and About
Dave Bautista enjoys a sunny stroll around L.A. on June 29.
Star Power
Mom-to-be Zawe Ashton and Freida Pinto go glam at the premiere of Mr. Malcom's List, hosted by Bleecker Street, in N.Y.C. on June 29.
Sweet Tribute
Paul Walter Hauser shows love for late costar Ray Liotta at the premiere of Black Bird in L.A. on June 29.
Pals Who Pose
Greg Kinnear and Taron Egerton attend the premiere of Apple TV+'s Black Bird on June 29.
Vacay Bae
Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz stroll around Saint-Tropez, France, on June 29.
Pretty in Pink
Naomie Harris is a vision on June 29 while arriving to the Grand Prix Ball 2022 at The Hurlingham Club in London.
Giddy Up
Ryan Gosling films quite the scene on June 29 on the Venice, California, set of the upcoming Barbie movie.
Dog Days
Zachary Quinto takes his pup for a walk around N.Y.C. on June 28.
Take a Bite
Eva Longoria digs into a sweet treat at Bam Bar while in town for the Taormina Film Fest in Italy on June 29.
In the Club
Canelo Alvarez hits the green at the Icons Series Inaugural Event & Press Conference at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, on June 29.
Making Waves
Carolyn Murphy shows off her moves during a trip to Hawaii with MOTHER Denim in celebration of the brand's Surfs Up! collection.
Orange You Glad?
Tracee Ellis Ross is seeing double on June 29 at the UK launch of her PATTERN Beauty in London.
Live from L.A.
Simu Liu makes his way into Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on June 28.
Strong Women
Sofia Carson and Diane Warren show their strength on June 29 at the Taormina Film Fest in Italy.
Happy to Be Here
Maya Hawke greets the crowd on June 28 during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Moon Men
Dominic Monaghan, Kadeem Hardison and Joe Manganiello get together on June 28 at the afterparty for the premiere of AMC's Moonhaven in L.A.
Fluffed Up
Emma McDonald brings the volume with her dress at the Moonhaven premiere in L.A. on June 28.
Booking It
LeVar Burton reads his children's book The Rhino Who Swallowed a Storm to kids at the Milne Rec Center in New Orleans on June 28 as part of his new role as Chief Reading Officer for Osmo.
Casually Cool
Seth Rogen gets into character on June 27 on the Los Angeles set of his new series, Platonic.
Guitar Hero
Phoebe Bridgers brings her tunes to the Glastonbury festival in England on June 24.
Stage Right
Shawn Mendes hits the high notes on June 27 during the opening night of his world tour in Portland, Oregon.
Make It a Date
Kate Mara and Jamie Bell get all dressed up for the BFI Chair's Dinner awarding BFI Fellowships to James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson at Claridge's in London on June 28.
Proud Parents
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill step out to support daughter Gracie on June 27 at the Broadway Sings Taylor Swift show at N.Y.C.'s Sony Hall.
Back at It
Eva Longoria hits the red carpet at the Taormina Film Fest in Italy on June 28.
Cute Crew
Steve Carell finds himself again flanked by Minions as he promotes Minions: The Rise of Gru atop N.Y.C.'s Empire State Building on June 28.
Thinking Pink
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are a perfect match at the premiere of his documentary, Life in Pink, in N.Y.C. on June 27.
Shoulder On
Heidi Klum has a seriously stylish moment while out in N.Y.C. on June 27.
Cute Cuddles
Jenna Dewan has the sweetest plus-one at the Wagmor Pets 1st Annual The Pet Gala in L.A. on June 27.
Happy Faces
Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin coordinate in shades of gray for the Only Murders in the Building season 2 premiere in Los Angeles on June 27.
Get Your Kicks
Also at the Only Murders season 2 premiere on June 27: new castmate Amy Schumer.
Neon Dream
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling keep the laughs coming on the Venice, California, set of the Barbie movie on June 27.
Made in the Shade
Elizabeth Olsen makes her way to Good Morning America in New York City's Times Square on June 28.
Under Cover
Bella Hadid attempts to go incognito outside the Marc Jacobs show on June 27 in N.Y.C.
Let's Talk
Beanie Feldstein sits down for a chat with Seth Meyers on Late Night in N.Y.C. on June 27.
Beach Bum
Megan Thee Stallion kicks back on a yacht near Ibiza, Spain, on June 20.
Rolling Along
Margot Robbie and America Ferrera have a blast on the set of the Barbie movie in Venice, California, on June 27.
Cute Kisses
Meanwhile, their costar Ryan Gosling gets puppy kisses while running errands in L.A. on June 27.
His Land
Maluma takes over Resorts World Las Vegas for his Maluma Land concert experience in Las Vegas on June 25.
All in the Family
Ben Stiller and daughter Ella walk the red carpet at the Nantucket Film Festival in Massachusetts on June 25.
The Bright Stuff
Lil Rel Howery attends the Hennessy Never Stop Never Settle Society Soirée at the Gathering Spot in Los Angeles.
Big Helper
Paul Rudd steps right up on June 24 during the Big Slick celebrity softball game to benefit the Cancer Center at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
Child's Play
Taika Waititi and daughters Matewa Kiritapu and Te Hinekahu attend the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27.
Bleeding Heart
Kendrick Lamar performs with a Tiffany & Co. crown of thorns on June 26 while at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England.
Right on Time
Jo Koy and Tiffany Haddish attend Sean "Diddy" Combs' BET Lifetime Achievement afterparty powered by Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka and DeLeon Tequila on June 26 in L.A.
Shine On
Also at Diddy's party on June 26, Kate Beckinsale, who brings the sparkle.
Concert Queen
Billie Eilish performs on the main stage at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, on June 24.
Set Dressing
Sienna Miller and Scarlett Johansson are all dressed up on the London set of My Mother's Wedding on June 24.
One Cool Couple
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky get all dressed up for the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27.
Colorful Crew
Danny Trejo, Steve Carell, Michelle Yeoh, Taraji P. Henson and Dolph Lundgren attend Illumination and Universal Pictures' Minions: The Rise of Gru premiere in L.A. on June 25.
Guitar Hero
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Hella Mega tour at London Stadium in England on June 24.
Sweet Life
Lauren Conrad partners with Planet Oat to launch the Planet Oat marketplace pop-up
in N.Y.C. on June 23.
Strike a Pose
Lourdes Leon walks the runway during the Marine Serre Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25 in France.
Speaking Out
Nick Cannon speaks onstage at Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together at The Grammy Museum on June 25 in L.A.
Rock Legends
Paul McCartney headlines Glastonbury Festival with surprise appearances from Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen on June 25 in Somerset, England.
Best Foot Forward
Winnie Harlow wears all white to the Create & Cultivate Conference on June 25 in L.A.
Lovely Ladies
Lori Harvey attends Bella Hadid's Celebration for Kin Euphorics X Tao Launch at The Fleur Room on June 24 in L.A.