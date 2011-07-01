Star Tracks: Friday, July 1, 2011
FOR THE BOYS
He's got dad's smile! Pete Wentz shares a hearty hug with his beaming 2-year-old son Bronx while out Thursday in L.A.
SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK
Beyoncé inspires generation "YMCA" at the one year celebration for Target East Harlem in New York on Thursday.
MANAGEMENT MATERIAL
A glowing Jennifer Aniston shows off her long, lean legs in a shimmering Balenciaga LBD during the L.A. premiere of Horrible Bosses at Grauman's Chinese Theatre Thursday night. "It was an unbelievably fun role to play," said Aniston of portraying a downright nasty boss in the comedy, which opens July 8.
OUTWARD BOUND
After getting cozy with Olivia Wilde earlier in the week, Green Lantern star Ryan Reynolds makes a dapper departure out of L.A. on Thursday.
FOR HER EYES ONLY
Could she be shopping for her wedding dress? Bride-to-be Kim Kardashian's lips are sealed as she steps out of the Vera Wang boutique in West Hollywood on Thursday.
ROYAL HELLO
After making a glam arrival in Canada, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greets spectators during an official welcoming ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday.
ON BOARD
Nick Jonas gets ready to hit the Web Thursday, participating in a live chat at L.A.'s Cambio Studios, where the singer talked about upcoming projects and encouraged fan questions via Twitter.
'BAD' HAIR DAY?
Bad Teacher star Cameron Diaz gets a quick touch-up Thursday while visiting Spanish talk show El Hormiguero in Madrid.
MERRY MOOD
Kelly Osbourne makes a happy arrival at London's Heathrow Airport Thursday reportedly en route to her fashionable friend Kate Moss's wedding.
TO HAVE AND TO HOLD
MOBILE ME
Expectant mom Jessica Alba keeps connected Thursday while running errands in Beverly Hills.
PUSHING THROUGH
With boyfriend Robert Pattinson shooting in Toronto, Kristen Stewart finds time to work on her fitness Thursday in Los Angeles.
CITY SLICKER
True Blood hunk Joe Manganiello leaves Bon Temps for Manhattan, where the hunky actor filmed a guest spot on the drama series, White Collar, on Thursday.
ON THE RED-Y!
Rocking her new hair color, Katy Perry autographs bottles of her signature fragrance, Purr, Thursday at a Sears in Toronto.
MAD HATTER
Continuing his cavalcade of disguises, a well-suited Sacha Baron Cohen shows his true colors on the New York set of his latest comedy, The Dictator, on Thursday.