Star Tracks: Friday, July 1, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

FOR THE BOYS

He's got dad's smile! Pete Wentz shares a hearty hug with his beaming 2-year-old son Bronx while out Thursday in L.A.

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK

Beyoncé inspires generation "YMCA" at the one year celebration for Target East Harlem in New York on Thursday.

MANAGEMENT MATERIAL

A glowing Jennifer Aniston shows off her long, lean legs in a shimmering Balenciaga LBD during the L.A. premiere of Horrible Bosses at Grauman's Chinese Theatre Thursday night. "It was an unbelievably fun role to play," said Aniston of portraying a downright nasty boss in the comedy, which opens July 8.

OUTWARD BOUND

After getting cozy with Olivia Wilde earlier in the week, Green Lantern star Ryan Reynolds makes a dapper departure out of L.A. on Thursday.

FOR HER EYES ONLY

Could she be shopping for her wedding dress? Bride-to-be Kim Kardashian's lips are sealed as she steps out of the Vera Wang boutique in West Hollywood on Thursday.

ROYAL HELLO

After making a glam arrival in Canada, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greets spectators during an official welcoming ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday.

ON BOARD

Nick Jonas gets ready to hit the Web Thursday, participating in a live chat at L.A.'s Cambio Studios, where the singer talked about upcoming projects and encouraged fan questions via Twitter.

'BAD' HAIR DAY?

Bad Teacher star Cameron Diaz gets a quick touch-up Thursday while visiting Spanish talk show El Hormiguero in Madrid.

MERRY MOOD

Kelly Osbourne makes a happy arrival at London's Heathrow Airport Thursday reportedly en route to her fashionable friend Kate Moss's wedding.

TO HAVE AND TO HOLD

Speaking of the bride-to-be: Moss snuggles up to fiancé Jamie Hince outside a pub in Southrop, England, on the eve of their nuptials.

MOBILE ME

Expectant mom Jessica Alba keeps connected Thursday while running errands in Beverly Hills.

PUSHING THROUGH

With boyfriend Robert Pattinson shooting in Toronto, Kristen Stewart finds time to work on her fitness Thursday in Los Angeles.

CITY SLICKER

True Blood hunk Joe Manganiello leaves Bon Temps for Manhattan, where the hunky actor filmed a guest spot on the drama series, White Collar, on Thursday.

ON THE RED-Y!

Rocking her new hair color, Katy Perry autographs bottles of her signature fragrance, Purr, Thursday at a Sears in Toronto.

MAD HATTER

Continuing his cavalcade of disguises, a well-suited Sacha Baron Cohen shows his true colors on the New York set of his latest comedy, The Dictator, on Thursday.

