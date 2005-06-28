Star Tracks - Friday, July 1, 2005
HER KIND OF TOWN
In Chicago's 90-degree-plus heat, Jennifer Aniston gives a friendly wave to fans from the set of her new film The Break Up recently. According to the new issue of PEOPLE, the actress, who has been in the Windy City for the past few weeks, spends most of her time off-set keeping company with three males: costar Vince Vaughn, longtime friend and hairstylist Chris McMillan and her corgi-terrier mix, Norman.
CAFé KLATCH
Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal, who split last year, meet for coffee Wednesday at Hollywood's Urth Café – one of their favorite haunts when they were a couple. Although his rep denies they're back together, the pair have been spotted kissing at L.A. hot spots all month.
SHOW OF ARMS
Baring her Daisy Duke bod in a strapless dress, Jessica Simpson leaves the Hollywood restaurant Koi with a pal on Wednesday. The singer recently returned from a trip with her mom to Miami, where she was busy recording and partying at Nobu and SkyBar.
SKINNY DIPPING
Nicole Richie soaks up some sun with friends at a Hollywood hotel pool on Monday.
MADE IN THE SHADE
Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake play it safe, hiding from the sun in Honolulu on Sunday. The pair, who worked on their surfing skills while they were in Hawaii, have since returned to L.A.
PERFECT VISION
Scarlett Johansson makes a spectacle of herself in wire-rimmed glasses on the London set of her still-untitled, Woody Allen-directed movie on Thursday. This is her second London-set film with Allen – the first, Match Point, opened in Cannes last month.
DRESS REHEARSAL
Fresh from filming the Brian De Palma murder mystery The Black Dahlia with offscreen love interest Scarlett Johansson, Josh Hartnett enjoys a working vacation in Portofino, Italy, on Wednesday while filming a commercial.
FASHIONABLE ENGAGEMENT
Paris Hilton and fiancé Paris Latsis coordinate their outfits for a night out Wednesday in London, where the couple partied at Tatler magazine's summer soiree at Home House, a private members-only club.
SHADY CHARACTER
Leonardo DiCaprio – looking no worse for wear – makes a dash for it on the Boston set of the Martin Scorsese film The Departed on Wednesday. The actor required stitches two weeks ago after being struck in the head by a beer bottle at a Hollywood party.
DIAMOND DEAL
A newly engaged Avril Lavigne flashes her sparkler from Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley while walking in Beverly Hills on Monday. The Canadian rocker heads home later this month to kick off the North American leg of her Bonez Tour.