Star Tracks - Friday, July 1, 2005

In Chicago's 90-degree-plus heat, Jennifer Aniston gives a friendly wave to fans from the set of her new film The Break Up recently. According to the new issue of PEOPLE, the actress, who has been in the Windy City for the past few weeks, spends most of her time off-set keeping company with three males: costar Vince Vaughn, longtime friend and hairstylist Chris McMillan and her corgi-terrier mix, Norman.