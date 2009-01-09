Star Tracks -- Friday, January 9, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

ITALIAN JOB

Credit: Riccardo De Luca/AP

David Beckham gets a police escort after touching down at Rome's Fiumicino Airport on Friday. The soccer star is temporarily playing for AC Milan – and arrived back in Italy (to take on AS Roma on Sunday) after training with the team in Dubai.

THE WHEEL THING

Credit: Limelight Pictures

Attention Target shoppers! With a full load in tow, Zac Efron steers his way through the parking lot after a visit Thursday to a North Hollywood store.

A POLISHED PAIR

Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Leaving their young ones at home for the evening, proud parents Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt enjoy a grown-ups gathering Thursday, attending the 14th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., where they were both nominated for (but didn't win) acting honors.

SHOCK & AWW!

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

An overwhelmed Anne Hathaway basks in the moment of tying with Meryl Streep for best actress at Thursday's Critics' Choice Awards. "Meryl is my idol," Hathaway (who won for the drama Rachel Getting Married) said backstage about her former Devil Wears Prada costar.

KISSING UP

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

McLovin is getting some lovin'! Christopher Mintz-Plasse (from the hit comedy Superbad) gets a sweet smooch from newly single singer Katy Perry at the Critics' Choice Awards on Thursday.

PARK & RIDE

Credit: Ramey

Days after her People's Choice Award win, Grey's Anatomy star Katherine Heigl looks ready to roll while out Thursday in Beverly Hills.

ON THE RUN

Credit: Flynet

Matthew McConaughey just keeps livin' – and exercising! The workout buff enjoys a scenic jog on the beach near his Malibu home Thursday with his pooch trailing closely behind.

PET PROJECT

Credit: Most Wanted Pictures

With mere days to go before American Idol begins its eighth season, loveable judge Paula Abdul squeezes in a little shopping – and her beloved Chihuahua! – in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

SIT 'N' SPIN

Credit: Carlos Maidana/Splash News Online

Ready, steady, shoot! Kirsten Dunst is making memories, recording her ride in the Mad Tea Party teacup during a visit to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Thursday.

START YOUR ENGINE

Credit: Turner/Tsui/Splash News Online

Brad Pitt, a People's Choice winner for favorite leading man, gets his motor running Thursday with a hot ride through Hollywood.

STAR ARRIVAL

Credit: Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto

Kate Winslet, who's up for two SAG awards this year, flashes her famous smile as she heads to an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman in New York City on Thursday.

RUNNING MAN

Credit: Carlos Maidana/Splash News Online

Work it out! After shopping with girlfriend Reese Witherspoon, Jake Gyllenhaal gets his own heart racing with a jog Thursday in Santa Monica, Calif.

CALL TO ACTION

Credit: Jackson Lee/Tom Meinelt/Splash News Online

Rachel McAdams stays warmly wrapped as she heads – in full costume! – to the Brooklyn, N.Y., set of her latest film, Sherlock Holmes, which also stars Robert Downey Jr.

'DO-OVER

Credit: Flynet

A frilly Jessica Alba shows off her new shorter 'do as she arrives at a party Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

COOKIE MONSTER

Credit: Mauceri/Daniel/INF

Yum, cookies! Katie Holmes treats 2-year-old daughter Suri to a sweet treat after stopping into gourmet food store Dean amp DeLuca while out Thursday in New York City.

'THE VIEW' FROM HERE

Credit: Ida Mae Astute/ABC/AP

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise is a happy man in the middle of The View ladies – Whoopi Goldberg, Barbara Walters, Joy Behar, Sherri Shepherd and Elisabeth Hasselbeck – during his visit Thursday to the talk show (which airs Friday). On the show, the Valkyrie star spoke about the tragic death of pal John Travolta's son Jett. "I just don't have the words for it," he said. "It's just horrific."

