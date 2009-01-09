Star Tracks -- Friday, January 9, 2009
ITALIAN JOB
David Beckham gets a police escort after touching down at Rome's Fiumicino Airport on Friday. The soccer star is temporarily playing for AC Milan – and arrived back in Italy (to take on AS Roma on Sunday) after training with the team in Dubai.
THE WHEEL THING
Attention Target shoppers! With a full load in tow, Zac Efron steers his way through the parking lot after a visit Thursday to a North Hollywood store.
A POLISHED PAIR
Leaving their young ones at home for the evening, proud parents Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt enjoy a grown-ups gathering Thursday, attending the 14th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., where they were both nominated for (but didn't win) acting honors.
SHOCK & AWW!
An overwhelmed Anne Hathaway basks in the moment of tying with Meryl Streep for best actress at Thursday's Critics' Choice Awards. "Meryl is my idol," Hathaway (who won for the drama Rachel Getting Married) said backstage about her former Devil Wears Prada costar.
KISSING UP
McLovin is getting some lovin'! Christopher Mintz-Plasse (from the hit comedy Superbad) gets a sweet smooch from newly single singer Katy Perry at the Critics' Choice Awards on Thursday.
PARK & RIDE
Days after her People's Choice Award win, Grey's Anatomy star Katherine Heigl looks ready to roll while out Thursday in Beverly Hills.
ON THE RUN
Matthew McConaughey just keeps livin' – and exercising! The workout buff enjoys a scenic jog on the beach near his Malibu home Thursday with his pooch trailing closely behind.
PET PROJECT
With mere days to go before American Idol begins its eighth season, loveable judge Paula Abdul squeezes in a little shopping – and her beloved Chihuahua! – in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
SIT 'N' SPIN
Ready, steady, shoot! Kirsten Dunst is making memories, recording her ride in the Mad Tea Party teacup during a visit to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Thursday.
START YOUR ENGINE
Brad Pitt, a People's Choice winner for favorite leading man, gets his motor running Thursday with a hot ride through Hollywood.
STAR ARRIVAL
Kate Winslet, who's up for two SAG awards this year, flashes her famous smile as she heads to an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman in New York City on Thursday.
RUNNING MAN
Work it out! After shopping with girlfriend Reese Witherspoon, Jake Gyllenhaal gets his own heart racing with a jog Thursday in Santa Monica, Calif.
CALL TO ACTION
Rachel McAdams stays warmly wrapped as she heads – in full costume! – to the Brooklyn, N.Y., set of her latest film, Sherlock Holmes, which also stars Robert Downey Jr.
'DO-OVER
A frilly Jessica Alba shows off her new shorter 'do as she arrives at a party Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
COOKIE MONSTER
Yum, cookies! Katie Holmes treats 2-year-old daughter Suri to a sweet treat after stopping into gourmet food store Dean amp DeLuca while out Thursday in New York City.
'THE VIEW' FROM HERE
Meanwhile, Tom Cruise is a happy man in the middle of The View ladies – Whoopi Goldberg, Barbara Walters, Joy Behar, Sherri Shepherd and Elisabeth Hasselbeck – during his visit Thursday to the talk show (which airs Friday). On the show, the Valkyrie star spoke about the tragic death of pal John Travolta's son Jett. "I just don't have the words for it," he said. "It's just horrific."