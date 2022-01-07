Naomi Osaka Takes the Court in Melbourne, Plus Ricky Gervais, Christine Quinn and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff January 07, 2022 06:00 AM

Holding Court

Credit: Sydney Low/CSM/Shutterstock

Naomi Osaka of Japan gets to work against Andrea Petkovic of Germany during their quaterfinal match at the WTA Melbourne Summer Set tennis tournament in Australia on Jan. 7.

Center Stage

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Ricky Gervais talks up season 3 of Netflix's After Life at the BFI Southbank on Jan. 6 in London.

Life's a Beach

Credit: HEM / BACKGRID

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn and her husband, Christian Richard, enjoy a getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Jan. 6.

Beverly Hills Babe

Credit: BACKGRID

Cindy Crawford makes her way to a spa in Beverly Hills on Jan. 6.

Purple Reign

Credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

A casual Lucy Hale steps out in Los Angeles on Jan. 6.

Crew Love

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

The cast of HBO's Euphoria — Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, Zendaya, Sam Levinson, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Dominic Fike, Maude Apatow, Austin Abrams and Angus Cloud — snap a selfie at the season 2 photocall at Goya Studios in L.A. on Jan. 5.

Peace Out

Credit: Splash News Online

Shawn Mendes hits the beach in Miami on Jan. 6.  

Like Father, Like Son

Credit: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Jack Nicholson's look-a-like son Ray leaves a pickup basketball game in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5.

Making a Splash

Credit: Ponyo_Kiki/BACKGRID

Kate Walsh has a blast on the beach while hanging out with her boyfriend Andrew Nixon (not pictured) in Perth, Australia, on Jan. 5.

Layer Up

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kendall Jenner keeps it cool during an outing in Los Angeles on Jan. 5.

On the Dot

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Mom-to-be Jennifer Lawrence sits down with Stephen Colbert to talk Don't Look Up on The Late Show in N.Y.C. on Jan. 4.

Happy Faces

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Kanye West steps out with a smile in New York City on Jan. 5.

Head Turners

Credit: Terence Patrick/CBS

Penélope Cruz and Jessica Chastain chat with James Corden on The Late Late Show in Los Angeles on Jan. 5.

Set Dressing

Credit: BACKGRID

Joseph Gordon-Levitt gets into character on the L.A. set of the upcoming Showtime series, Super Pumped, on Jan. 5.

One Cool Crossover

Credit: ABC/John Fleenor

Hilary Duff pops by the Jan. 10 episode of The Bachelor, helping contestants throw a birthday party on a group date in L.A. 

Thinking Pink

Credit: Don Arnold/Getty Images

Tones and I performs during the final night of Elevate Sydney in Australia on Jan. 5.

Talking Tech

Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

Tom Holland speaks during a Sony media event for CES 2022 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on Jan. 4.

Scene of the Crime

Credit: Splash News Online

Mariska Hargitay smiles as she films a scene for Law & Order: SVU in Brooklyn on Jan. 5.

LBD Lady

Credit: Paula Lobo/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Sabrina Carpenter gets all dressed up on Jan. 4 for a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Credit: Shutterstock

Paris Hilton and new husband Carter Reum continue their lengthy honeymoon in The Maldives on Jan. 4.

Take a Stand

Credit: Paula Lobo/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Anthony Anderson gives a round of applause while visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Jan. 3.

Broadway Buzz

Credit: WavyPeter/SplashNews.com

After taking in Slave Play on Broadway, Kanye West and model Julia Fox hit Carbone restaurant in N.Y.C. on Jan. 4.

Colorful Convo

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Jessica Chastain sits down with Ellen DeGeneres for a taping of her talk show in Burbank, California, on Jan. 5.

Rock the Block

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

A bundled Chris Rock takes a walk in N.Y.C. on Jan. 3.

A Horse, Of Course

Credit: Yaroslav Sabitov/Shutterstock

Sylvester Stallone hangs out at the International Polo Cup in Wellington, Florida, on Jan. 2.

Back to Work

Credit: Splash News Online

Andy Cohen looks cheery as he heads to work in N.Y.C. on Jan. 4. 

An Offer You Can't Refuse

Credit: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Ted Lesso star Juno Temple wears a sequin dress on the set of The Offer in L.A. on Jan. 3. 

Perfect Shot

Credit: Splash News Online

Katie Holmes takes her camera out for a spin in N.Y.C. on Jan. 4.

Rev Your Engine

Credit: Stoianov-lese / BACKGRID

Keanu Reeves heads to L.A.'s Chateau Marmont via motorcycle on Jan. 3.

Flower Child

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Lily Collins waves to the crowd while visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk up Emily in Paris season 2 in Los Angeles on Jan. 3.

Walk the Walk

Credit: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott film Law & Order: Organized Crime in N.Y.C. on Jan. 3. 

Eye of the Beholder

Credit: SplashNews.com

Alessandra Ambrósio carries a statement tote on Jan. 3 while continuing her vacation in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Fear the Beard

Credit: Terma,SL / BACKGRID

Jack Black shows off his facial hair during a Jan. 3 walk through Los Feliz, California. 

On the Go

Credit: The Image Direct

Out in N.Y.C., Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Neisen take their dog out for a walk on Jan. 2.

American Girl Trailblazer

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson and their daughter Jagger celebrate American Girl's 2022 Girl of the Year Corinne Tan on New Year's Day in Aspen. 

Book Lover

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Katie Holmes goes shopping for some books in N.Y.C. on Jan. 30.

Let's Go!

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty

Grand Marshal LeVar Burton kicks off the 133rd Rose Parade with enthusiasm on New Year's Day in Pasadena, California.

By the Ocean

Credit: Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrósio spends the first few days of 2022 in Florianópolis, Brazil, on the beach and in the water on Jan. 2.

Family Time

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Kathy Hilton and daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild, wearing powersoft Old Navy leggings, head to a yoga class on Jan. 2 in L.A.

Three's Company

Credit: MEGA

Selma Blair steps out with her pups for a stroll on Jan. 2 in L.A.

New Year in Paradise

Credit: MEGA

Michael Bublé vacations in Hawaii on Jan. 2. 

Good Morning!

Credit: Backgrid

Diane Keaton takes an early morning walk with her golden retriever in Brentwood on Jan. 2.

Set Sighting

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Donnie Wahlberg films Blue Bloods in Queens, New York, on Jan. 3. 

Meet the Family

Credit: The IMage Direct

Real Housewives of Orange County alumna Braunwyn Windham-Burke brings girlfriend Victoria Brito to meet the family in Palm Springs for the New Year on Dec. 31.

Happy Holidays!

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

Rachel Zoe and Behati Prinsloo attend the Brooks Brothers and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's annual holiday celebration at The West Hollywood Edition on Dec. 7 in West Hollywood.

Smooth Roller

Credit: BACKGRID

Jacob Elordi hops on a one-wheeled skateboard for a ride around Hollywood on Jan. 2.

Island Vibes

Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Atlantis Paradise Island

Doja Cat performs live from the Royal Deck at Atlantis Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, on Jan. 1.

Play Ball

Credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty

Brie Larson enjoys a basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Dec. 31.

Hello, 2022

Credit: Michael Owen Baker/AP/Shutterstock

LeAnn Rimes rings in the new year with her performance during the 133rd annual Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 1.

Dynamic Duo

Credit: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Ashanti and Ja Rule bundle up to perform their biggest hits in New York City's Time Square during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31.

Miami Heat

Credit: Vijat Mohindra/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Miley Cyrus dances onstage while performing with Saweetie during Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami on Dec. 31.

Vegas, Baby

Credit: Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock

Kate Beckinsale sparkles at the grand opening of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 29.

Touch Down in the Big Apple

Credit: The IMage Direct

Emma Watson arrives at N.Y.C.'s JFK airport on Dec. 29.

Bonding in Brazil

Credit: Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrósio explores Florianópolis, Brazil, with boyfriend Richard Lee on Dec. 29.

Wild Ride

Credit: Splash News Online

Madonna rides rollercoasters at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland with rumored boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams on Dec. 27 in London.

Let's Get This Party Started

Credit: Backgrid

Miley Cyrus fuels up and hangs out at soundcheck in Miami, ahead of her Miley's New Year's Eve Party concert, which will air on Peacock and NBC from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 31.

Chit Chat

Credit: Backgrid

Ashley Benson takes a call while out at Oaks Gourmet Market in L.A. on Dec. 30.

Snow Day

Credit: Backgrid

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards enjoys the flurries out in Aspen on Dec. 30.

Street Style

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid layers up while out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 30. 

Motor City

Credit: Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock

Cee Lo Green and the rest of Goodie Mob perform at the Sound Board Theater in Detroit on Dec. 29.

Perry Playland

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Katy Perry kicks off her Katy Perry: Play Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 29.

Sharpen Your Appetite

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Paris Jackson attends the grand opening of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 29.

Color Pop

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Nina Agdal stuns in a colorful ensemble at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF party at Eden Rock on Dec. 29 in St. Barths.

Star Power