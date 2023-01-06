Shania Twain Rocks Pink Hair While in the Big Apple, Plus Brendan Fraser, Luke Grimes and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on January 6, 2023 06:00 AM
Pretty in Pink

Shania Twain seen at NBC's Today Show in New York City 'The Today Show' TV show, New York, USA - 05 Jan 2023
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Shania Twain flaunts her pink hair as she arrives at The Today Show in New York on Jan. 5.

On the Press Tour

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1371 -- Pictured: Actor Brendan Fraser during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 4, 2023
Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty

Brendan Fraser chats with Seth Meyers on Jan. 4 while doing promotion for The Whale.

Strike a Pose

Luke Grimes attends the SAG Panel Yellowstone at Paley Center For Media on January 04, 2023 in New York City
Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Luke Grimes attends the Yellowstone SAG Panel at Paley Center for Media in N.Y.C. on Jan. 4.

Weathering the Storm

Anna Kendrick is seen on January 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Anna Kendrick seems to be in high spirits while out and about on a rainy day in L.A. on Jan. 4.

Courtside Couple

Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball, Madison Square Garden
Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso. Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso smile from the front row at the Jan. 4 New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

Revved About Renewables

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks about clean energy during the Consumer Electronics Show
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger's passion is palpable as he speaks about clean energy at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Jan. 4.

City Style

Allison Williams Exits the Today Show in New York City
TheImageDirect.com

Allison Williams heads out of the Today show in New York City after promoting her new film M3GAN on Jan 5.

Dazzling & Dapper

Keke Palmer and Jordan Peele
Dave Allocca/StarPix/Startraksphoto.com

Nope star Keke Palmer poses with the film's director, Jordan Peele, at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 4.

Let the Rain Fall Down

EXCLUSIVE: Hilary Duff seen braving the LA rain as she gets lunch to-go
APEX / MEGA

Hilary Duff steps out for lunch on a gloomy day in L.A. on Jan. 4.

Out to Dinner

*EXCLUSIVE* - Reality star and model Kendall Jenner looks stunning as she is seen leaving Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi
GAMR/TPG/BACKGRID

In a long multicolored dress, Kendall Jenner heads out of Giorgio Baldi in the Santa Monica Canyon, where she was celebrating a friend's birthday on Jan. 5.

Poised Professional

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett brings chic sophistication while speaking at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 4 at TAO Downtown in N.Y.C.

Dynamic Duo

Sean Patrick Thomas and Javier Bardem TILL Special Screening, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 03 Jan 2023
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Sean Patrick Thomas and Javier Bardem attend a special screening of Till in Los Angeles on Jan. 3.

Bumping Along

Keke Palmer shows off her pregnant belly in a pink dress while arriving at a Q&A for her movie 'Nope' in New York City
SplashNews.com

Keke Palmer is all smiles as she shows off her growing baby bump while arriving at a Q&A for the film, Nope, in New York City on Jan. 4.

Model Behavior

Emily Ratajkowski Wears A Coperni Wool Crop Top And Matching Mini Skirt With Black Knee-Length Socks And New Balance Sneakers In New York City on the 4th of January 2023.
SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski is seen in a Coperni wool crop top and matching mini skirt on Jan. 4 in New York City.

New York Minute

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 04: Actress Sadie Sink is seen outside the "Today" show on January 4, 2023 in New York City.
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Sadie Sink is seen keeping warm in a dark overcoat outside of the Today show on Jan. 4 in New York City.

Showstopper

Kumail Nanjiani SAG Screening of Hulu's 'Welcome to Chippendales' TV show, The London, West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 03 Jan 2023
Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for/Shutterstock

Kumail Nanjiani attends a SAG Screening of Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales in Los Angeles.

Smile Bright

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1370 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Danielle Brooks
Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images

Danielle Brooks sports a brightly-colored dress during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Jan. 3.

Still the One

*EXCLUSIVE* - Canadian country singer Shania Twain lands at JFK airport with her husband Frédéric Thiébaud
BACKGRID

Shania Twain touches down in New York City with husband Frédéric Thiébaud days after the couple celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary.

Walk the Walk

EXCLUSIVE: Joey King shows off her engagement ring while on a romantic hike with her fiancée Steven Piet and their dog in Los Angeles
TheImageDirect.com

Joey King sports her engagement ring while out on a hike with fiancé Steven Piet in Los Angeles.

Funny Man

Seth Rogen is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Seth Rogen is seen carrying a change of clothes at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 3 in Los Angeles.

Big City, Bright Clothes

Quinta Brunson Is Stunning In A Carolina Herrera Balloon Sleeve Printed Silk Mini Dress And White Platform High Heels With Small Gold Handbag Outside The View In New York City
SplashNews.com

While escaping the rainy weather on Jan. 3, Quinta Brunson stuns in a printed Carolina Herrera mini dress outside of The View in N.Y.C.

Shaded Lady

Hailey Bieber out with a matrix look after exercising with Kendall Jenner in LA. 01/03/2023
SplashNews.com

Keeping warm in a sleek black trench coat and dark shades, Hailey Bieber heads out after a workout on Jan. 3 in Los Angeles.

Glam Girl

Ana de Armas flashes major leg as she leaves her hotel in New York City 01/03/2023
SplashNews.com

Ana de Armas shows some leg as she heads into the New York City night on Jan. 3.

Fresh New Year

TOURNAMENT OF ROSES PARADE -- "The 134th Tournament of Roses Parade" -- Pictured: (l-r) Ana Gasteyer, Mario Lopez 01/02/2023
Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty

Alongside an abundance of flowers, Mario Lopez and Ana Gasteyer host the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade for NBC in Pasadena, California on Jan. 2.

Royal Moment

Carson Kressley dons a crown and a cape as he rides a horse while making his yearly appearance at the Rose Parade in California
Snorlax/MEGA

In an ensemble fit for a king, RuPaul's Drag Race judge Carson Kressely makes his annual appearance at the Jan. 2 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

Mum and Pup

EXCLUSIVE: British Actress Claire Foy spotted out with her dog in London
SplashNews.com

Claire Foy takes her dog for a walk around London on Jan. 2.

High Five

EXCLUSIVE: Ethan Hawke and wife Ryan Shawhughes are seen singing and dancing on the beach as they celebrate New Year in St Barts
Spread Pictures/MEGA

Ethan Hawke and his wife Ryan Shawhughs come together to celebrate New Year's Day on the beach in St. Barts.

Staying Fit

EXCLUSIVE- Maria Menounos with husband Kevin Undergaro
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Maria Menounos and her husband Keven Undergaro enjoy a workout under the L.A. sun on Jan. 2.

Miami Heat

Karrueche Tran heads to dinner in Miami Beach, Florida
Pichichipixx/SplashNews.com

Keeping her style chic and sheer, actress Karrueche Tran steps out for dinner at Carbone in Miami Beach on Jan. 2.

Snow Day

Justin Bieber
The Image Direct

Justin Bieber is spotted on the slopes for a snowboarding run in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 31.

Basketball Blessings

Tyrese
Paras Griffin/Getty

Tyrese Gibson flashes his pearly whites while watching the L.A. Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks play at State Farm Arena, the latter's home court, on Dec. 30.

Tuning In to 2023

halle bailey
Jesse Grant/Getty

Halle Bailey sings in the new year on the Disneyland stage at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Canine Confidante

Selma Blair
The Image Direct

Selma Blair and her service pup, Scout, trot around Los Angeles on Dec. 30.

Beach Babe

Alessandra Ambrosio
Splash News Online

Alessandra Ambrosio soaks up the sun in Tulum while on a New Year vacation with friends.

Football Flow

Ice Cube
Ethan Miller/Getty

Rappers Too Short and Ice Cube bring the halftime hype to Las Vegas during a Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 1.

Who Let the Dogs Out?

Ben Platt
Jesse Grant/Getty

In matching outfits, Ben Platt and pop star sisters AJ and Aly Michalka smile together at Disneyland for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, where they are joined by Disney favorites Goofy and Pluto.

Date Night

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 at E11EVEN on December 31, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)
Jason Koerner/Getty for E11EVEN

Offset and Cardi B celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 at E11EVEN on Dec. 31 in Miami, Florida.

Silver Goddess

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 31: In this image released on December 31, Ciara performs at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 broadcast on December 31, 2022 at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images)
Jesse Grant/Getty

Ciara performs during the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest broadcast on Dec. 31 at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

Ringing in the New Year

DICK CLARKS NEW YEARS ROCKIN EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2023 - 12/31/22 ABCs Dick Clarks New Years Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest is the preeminent destination for viewers to ring in the New Year. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square, the show celebrates the years very best in music featuring a night superstar performances. The nations most-watched New Years Eve celebration, which gives viewers a look at New Years celebrations from around the globe, will wrap up the holiday season. Dick Clarks New Years Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 airs live Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8/7c on ABC. (Jeff Neira/ABC via Getty Images) LIZA KOSHY, RYAN SEACREST
Jeff Neira/ABC via Getty

Liza Koshy helps Ryan Seacrest ring in the New Year on Dick Clarks New Years Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest in New York City on Dec. 31.

Hand in Hand

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 31: Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are seen on December 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG040/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
BG040/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are seen taking a stroll together on Dec. 31 in Los Angeles, California.

Bonjour, Olivia!

EXCLUSIVE: Separated from singer Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde is in Paris with a female friend to celebrate New Year's Day
KCS Presse/MEGA

Olivia Wilde is all smiles as she is seen in Paris, France, on Dec. 30.

Rocking Out

Jack Black of Tenacious D performs at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jack Black performs with Tenacious D at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Feeling Sporty

Bournemouth co-owner Michael B Jordan on the pitch ahead of the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth
Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

Michael B Jordan, who is a Bournemouth co-owner, is seen on the pitch ahead of the team's Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium on Dec. 31.

L.A. Chic

Lucy Hale is seen on December 30, 2022 in Los Angeles
Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Lucy Hale is seen out and about in Los Angeles, California on Dec. 30.

Stepping Out

Larsa Pippen
MEGA

Real Housewives of Miami star, Larsa Pippen holds hands with rumored boyfriend Marcus Jordan after dining at E Baldi in Beverly Hills on Dec. 28.

Winter Chic

Kylie JEnner
MEGA

Kylie Jenner steps out in a cute winter outfit while in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 30.

Morning Call

Jesse James Decker
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Jessie James Decker looks gorgeous in a three-piece leather suit while leaving Good Morning America in New York City on Dec. 29.

On the Move

ashley green and paul khoury

Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury are spotted after a workout in Los Angeles on Dec. 29.

49 of 80

Lenny Kravitz
John Parra/Getty

In a shiny black getup accessorized with his signature shades, Lenny Kravitz rocks out on stage in St. Barts for the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala on Dec. 29.

Jogging Down Under

Nicole kidman
Backgrid

Nicole Kidman heads out for a morning run in Sydney, Australia on Dec. 28.

Love on Mountain Time

Justin Bieber
Backgrid

Justin Bieber stays true to his roots in a denim-on-denim look–or "Canadian tuxedo"–as he and wife Hailey Bieber enjoy a night out in Aspen on Dec. 29.

Chilling Out

Kyle Richards
Splash News Online

In a black cowboy hat and red-lined camouflage puffer coat, Kyle Richards takes a stroll through the snowy streets of Aspen, Colorado.

Paw in Palm

Selma Blair
Splash News Online

Selma Blair and her service dog Scout shake hands during a coffee run in L.A. on Dec. 29.

Hand in Hand

Cardi B Offset

Husband-wife rapper duo Cardi B and Offset link hands on Dec. 28 at Nebula Nightclub in N.Y.C.

All Dressed Up

Taika Waititi
John Parra/Getty

Billy Crudup, Luke Evans, Naomi Watts and Taika Waititi pose for a group photo at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala in St. Barts on Dec. 29.

Bringing the Laughs

Cedric the entertainer
Paras Griffin/Getty

Cedric the Entertainer takes his "Straight No Chaser" comedy tour to the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 29.

All Sparkles

Karolina Kurkova
Craig Barritt/Getty

On Dec. 29, Czech model Karolina Kurkova strikes a shiny pose in a metallic ensemble at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala in St. Barts.

Studded Star

Lil Nas X
Morgan Hancock/Getty

In an embellished, futuristic outfit, Lil Nas X brings his energy to the stage at the Falls Festival Melbourne in Australia on Dec. 29.

Suited Up

Heidi Klum
Backgrid

Heidi Klum is seen hitting the slopes during a ski trip in Aspen on Dec. 28.

Zipping Around

Justin Theroux
The image direct

Justin Theroux braces for the cold in New York City dressed in a black puffer coat and beanie while riding his bicycle.

Coffee Break

Lucy Hale
Backgrid

Lucy Hale is seen leaving Erewhon Market in Sherman Oaks, California.

Strike a Pose

Christine Quinn
The Image Direct

Christine Quinn poses during a photoshoot in Los Angeles for Japanese fashion brand Annakiki.

Game Time

Winnie Harlow
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Winnie Harlow, who's dating Washington Wizards player Kyle Kuzma, holds a commemorative ball honoring the team's 25th year on Dec. 28.

Too Cool

Natasha Lyonne
Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Natasha Lyonne is seen filming in New York City on Dec. 28.

Shopping Around

Demi Lovato
Splash News Online

Demi Lovato and her boyfriend, Jutes, are seen out for some post-Christmas shopping in Studio City, California on Dec. 28.

Top of the Morning

Ryan Seacrest
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Ryan Seacrest is seen leaving Good Morning America in New York City on Dec 29.

Beach Mode

Amy Schumer
Splash News Online

Amy Schumer is seen enjoying some family time while on vacation in Saint Barts on Dec. 28.

Strolling Along

Gavin Rossdale
Splash News Online

Gavin Rossdale and his girlfriend are seen together after grabbing lunch in Studio City on Dec. 28.

Fun in the Sun

Izabel Goulart
Splash News Online

Brazilian model Izabel Goulart is all smiles at the beach in Saint Barts with German soccer player Kevin Trapp on Dec. 28.

Father-Son Bonding

Kurt Russell Wyatt Russell
The image Direct

Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell seem to be in high spirits while headed for a ski day at the slopes in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 28.

Soaking in Some Sun

Mark Wahlberg
Backgrid

Actor Mark Wahlberg looks super fit as he enjoys a beach day at Sandy Lane in Barbados on Dec. 27.

Getting Some Grub

Derek Hough
The Image Direct

Derek Hough and fiance Hayley Erbert are spotted out grabbing a bite in Los Angeles on Dec. 27.

Bundle Up

Padma Laksmi
Backgrid

Padma Lakshimi is spotted weathering the elements in a long black puffer coat with a fur-lined hood in N.Y.C on Dec. 28.

Sweet Moments

Drake
Cole Burston/Getty

Rapper Drake embraces his son Adonis as the Raptor mascot brings over candy for him during the Toronto Raptors vs. L.A. Clippers game held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Dec. 27.

Romantic Stroll

Nicole Kidman Keith Urban
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. Splash News Online

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban seem happily in love as they walk about her hometown in Sydney, Australia on Dec. 28.

Having Fun

Elliot Page
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Elliot Page and Kate Walsh cheer on as the Washington Capitals play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 27.

Holiday Cheer

Liev Schreiber
Backgrid

Actor Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Neisen look all loved up while holding hands after having lunch in the SoHo area of Manhattan on Christmas Day.

Vacay Vibes

Amy Schumer
MEGA

Amy Schumer and husband, Chris Fischer are all smiles while walking on the beach at the Eden Rock hotel in St Barts on Dec. 27.

Touch Down

Emily Blunt
Splash News Online

Emily Blunt is also spotted arriving down under after landing in Sydney on a private jet on Dec. 28.

Riding By

Justin Theroux
The Image Direct

In a sleek black outfit accented by a white beanie, Justin Theroux cruises on his bicycle in N.Y.C. on Dec. 27.

