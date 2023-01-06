Shania Twain Rocks Pink Hair While in the Big Apple, Plus Brendan Fraser, Luke Grimes and More

01 of 80 Pretty in Pink MediaPunch/Shutterstock Shania Twain flaunts her pink hair as she arrives at The Today Show in New York on Jan. 5.

02 of 80 On the Press Tour Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Brendan Fraser chats with Seth Meyers on Jan. 4 while doing promotion for The Whale.

03 of 80 Strike a Pose Eugene Gologursky/Getty Luke Grimes attends the Yellowstone SAG Panel at Paley Center for Media in N.Y.C. on Jan. 4.

04 of 80 Weathering the Storm Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images Anna Kendrick seems to be in high spirits while out and about on a rainy day in L.A. on Jan. 4.

05 of 80 Courtside Couple Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso. Michael Simon/Shutterstock Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso smile from the front row at the Jan. 4 New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

06 of 80 Revved About Renewables PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images Arnold Schwarzenegger's passion is palpable as he speaks about clean energy at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Jan. 4.

07 of 80 City Style TheImageDirect.com Allison Williams heads out of the Today show in New York City after promoting her new film M3GAN on Jan 5.

08 of 80 Dazzling & Dapper Dave Allocca/StarPix/Startraksphoto.com Nope star Keke Palmer poses with the film's director, Jordan Peele, at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 4.

09 of 80 Let the Rain Fall Down APEX / MEGA Hilary Duff steps out for lunch on a gloomy day in L.A. on Jan. 4.

10 of 80 Out to Dinner GAMR/TPG/BACKGRID In a long multicolored dress, Kendall Jenner heads out of Giorgio Baldi in the Santa Monica Canyon, where she was celebrating a friend's birthday on Jan. 5.

11 of 80 Poised Professional Cate Blanchett brings chic sophistication while speaking at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 4 at TAO Downtown in N.Y.C.

12 of 80 Dynamic Duo Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Sean Patrick Thomas and Javier Bardem attend a special screening of Till in Los Angeles on Jan. 3.

13 of 80 Bumping Along SplashNews.com Keke Palmer is all smiles as she shows off her growing baby bump while arriving at a Q&A for the film, Nope, in New York City on Jan. 4.

14 of 80 Model Behavior SplashNews.com Emily Ratajkowski is seen in a Coperni wool crop top and matching mini skirt on Jan. 4 in New York City.

15 of 80 New York Minute Raymond Hall/GC Images Sadie Sink is seen keeping warm in a dark overcoat outside of the Today show on Jan. 4 in New York City.

16 of 80 Showstopper Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for/Shutterstock Kumail Nanjiani attends a SAG Screening of Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales in Los Angeles.

17 of 80 Smile Bright Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images Danielle Brooks sports a brightly-colored dress during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Jan. 3.

18 of 80 Still the One BACKGRID Shania Twain touches down in New York City with husband Frédéric Thiébaud days after the couple celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary.

19 of 80 Walk the Walk TheImageDirect.com Joey King sports her engagement ring while out on a hike with fiancé Steven Piet in Los Angeles.

20 of 80 Funny Man RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Seth Rogen is seen carrying a change of clothes at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 3 in Los Angeles.

21 of 80 Big City, Bright Clothes SplashNews.com While escaping the rainy weather on Jan. 3, Quinta Brunson stuns in a printed Carolina Herrera mini dress outside of The View in N.Y.C.

22 of 80 Shaded Lady SplashNews.com Keeping warm in a sleek black trench coat and dark shades, Hailey Bieber heads out after a workout on Jan. 3 in Los Angeles.

23 of 80 Glam Girl SplashNews.com Ana de Armas shows some leg as she heads into the New York City night on Jan. 3.

24 of 80 Fresh New Year Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty Alongside an abundance of flowers, Mario Lopez and Ana Gasteyer host the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade for NBC in Pasadena, California on Jan. 2.

25 of 80 Royal Moment Snorlax/MEGA In an ensemble fit for a king, RuPaul's Drag Race judge Carson Kressely makes his annual appearance at the Jan. 2 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

26 of 80 Mum and Pup SplashNews.com Claire Foy takes her dog for a walk around London on Jan. 2.

27 of 80 High Five Spread Pictures/MEGA Ethan Hawke and his wife Ryan Shawhughs come together to celebrate New Year's Day on the beach in St. Barts.

28 of 80 Staying Fit Michael Simon/Shutterstock Maria Menounos and her husband Keven Undergaro enjoy a workout under the L.A. sun on Jan. 2.

29 of 80 Miami Heat Pichichipixx/SplashNews.com Keeping her style chic and sheer, actress Karrueche Tran steps out for dinner at Carbone in Miami Beach on Jan. 2.

30 of 80 Snow Day The Image Direct Justin Bieber is spotted on the slopes for a snowboarding run in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 31.

31 of 80 Basketball Blessings Paras Griffin/Getty Tyrese Gibson flashes his pearly whites while watching the L.A. Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks play at State Farm Arena, the latter's home court, on Dec. 30.

32 of 80 Tuning In to 2023 Jesse Grant/Getty Halle Bailey sings in the new year on the Disneyland stage at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

33 of 80 Canine Confidante The Image Direct Selma Blair and her service pup, Scout, trot around Los Angeles on Dec. 30.

34 of 80 Beach Babe Splash News Online Alessandra Ambrosio soaks up the sun in Tulum while on a New Year vacation with friends.

35 of 80 Football Flow Ethan Miller/Getty Rappers Too Short and Ice Cube bring the halftime hype to Las Vegas during a Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 1.

36 of 80 Who Let the Dogs Out? Jesse Grant/Getty In matching outfits, Ben Platt and pop star sisters AJ and Aly Michalka smile together at Disneyland for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, where they are joined by Disney favorites Goofy and Pluto.

37 of 80 Date Night Jason Koerner/Getty for E11EVEN Offset and Cardi B celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 at E11EVEN on Dec. 31 in Miami, Florida.

38 of 80 Silver Goddess Jesse Grant/Getty Ciara performs during the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest broadcast on Dec. 31 at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

39 of 80 Ringing in the New Year Jeff Neira/ABC via Getty Liza Koshy helps Ryan Seacrest ring in the New Year on Dick Clarks New Years Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest in New York City on Dec. 31.

40 of 80 Hand in Hand BG040/Bauer-Griffin/GC Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are seen taking a stroll together on Dec. 31 in Los Angeles, California.

41 of 80 Bonjour, Olivia! KCS Presse/MEGA Olivia Wilde is all smiles as she is seen in Paris, France, on Dec. 30.

42 of 80 Rocking Out Ethan Miller/Getty Images Jack Black performs with Tenacious D at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

43 of 80 Feeling Sporty Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images Michael B Jordan, who is a Bournemouth co-owner, is seen on the pitch ahead of the team's Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium on Dec. 31.

44 of 80 L.A. Chic Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images Lucy Hale is seen out and about in Los Angeles, California on Dec. 30.

45 of 80 Stepping Out MEGA Real Housewives of Miami star, Larsa Pippen holds hands with rumored boyfriend Marcus Jordan after dining at E Baldi in Beverly Hills on Dec. 28.

46 of 80 Winter Chic MEGA Kylie Jenner steps out in a cute winter outfit while in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 30.

47 of 80 Morning Call Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Jessie James Decker looks gorgeous in a three-piece leather suit while leaving Good Morning America in New York City on Dec. 29.

48 of 80 On the Move Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury are spotted after a workout in Los Angeles on Dec. 29.

49 of 80 Guitar Star John Parra/Getty In a shiny black getup accessorized with his signature shades, Lenny Kravitz rocks out on stage in St. Barts for the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala on Dec. 29.

50 of 80 Jogging Down Under Backgrid Nicole Kidman heads out for a morning run in Sydney, Australia on Dec. 28.

51 of 80 Love on Mountain Time Backgrid Justin Bieber stays true to his roots in a denim-on-denim look–or "Canadian tuxedo"–as he and wife Hailey Bieber enjoy a night out in Aspen on Dec. 29.

52 of 80 Chilling Out Splash News Online In a black cowboy hat and red-lined camouflage puffer coat, Kyle Richards takes a stroll through the snowy streets of Aspen, Colorado.

53 of 80 Paw in Palm Splash News Online Selma Blair and her service dog Scout shake hands during a coffee run in L.A. on Dec. 29.

54 of 80 Hand in Hand Husband-wife rapper duo Cardi B and Offset link hands on Dec. 28 at Nebula Nightclub in N.Y.C.

55 of 80 All Dressed Up John Parra/Getty Billy Crudup, Luke Evans, Naomi Watts and Taika Waititi pose for a group photo at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala in St. Barts on Dec. 29.

56 of 80 Bringing the Laughs Paras Griffin/Getty Cedric the Entertainer takes his "Straight No Chaser" comedy tour to the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 29.

57 of 80 All Sparkles Craig Barritt/Getty On Dec. 29, Czech model Karolina Kurkova strikes a shiny pose in a metallic ensemble at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala in St. Barts.

58 of 80 Studded Star Morgan Hancock/Getty In an embellished, futuristic outfit, Lil Nas X brings his energy to the stage at the Falls Festival Melbourne in Australia on Dec. 29.

59 of 80 Suited Up Backgrid Heidi Klum is seen hitting the slopes during a ski trip in Aspen on Dec. 28.

60 of 80 Zipping Around The image direct Justin Theroux braces for the cold in New York City dressed in a black puffer coat and beanie while riding his bicycle.

61 of 80 Coffee Break Backgrid Lucy Hale is seen leaving Erewhon Market in Sherman Oaks, California.

62 of 80 Strike a Pose The Image Direct Christine Quinn poses during a photoshoot in Los Angeles for Japanese fashion brand Annakiki.

63 of 80 Game Time MediaPunch/Shutterstock Winnie Harlow, who's dating Washington Wizards player Kyle Kuzma, holds a commemorative ball honoring the team's 25th year on Dec. 28.

64 of 80 Too Cool Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA Natasha Lyonne is seen filming in New York City on Dec. 28.

65 of 80 Shopping Around Splash News Online Demi Lovato and her boyfriend, Jutes, are seen out for some post-Christmas shopping in Studio City, California on Dec. 28.

66 of 80 Top of the Morning Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Ryan Seacrest is seen leaving Good Morning America in New York City on Dec 29.

67 of 80 Beach Mode Splash News Online Amy Schumer is seen enjoying some family time while on vacation in Saint Barts on Dec. 28.

68 of 80 Strolling Along Splash News Online Gavin Rossdale and his girlfriend are seen together after grabbing lunch in Studio City on Dec. 28.

69 of 80 Fun in the Sun Splash News Online Brazilian model Izabel Goulart is all smiles at the beach in Saint Barts with German soccer player Kevin Trapp on Dec. 28.

70 of 80 Father-Son Bonding The image Direct Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell seem to be in high spirits while headed for a ski day at the slopes in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 28.

71 of 80 Soaking in Some Sun Backgrid Actor Mark Wahlberg looks super fit as he enjoys a beach day at Sandy Lane in Barbados on Dec. 27.

72 of 80 Getting Some Grub The Image Direct Derek Hough and fiance Hayley Erbert are spotted out grabbing a bite in Los Angeles on Dec. 27.

73 of 80 Bundle Up Backgrid Padma Lakshimi is spotted weathering the elements in a long black puffer coat with a fur-lined hood in N.Y.C on Dec. 28.

74 of 80 Sweet Moments Cole Burston/Getty Rapper Drake embraces his son Adonis as the Raptor mascot brings over candy for him during the Toronto Raptors vs. L.A. Clippers game held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Dec. 27.

75 of 80 Romantic Stroll Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. Splash News Online Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban seem happily in love as they walk about her hometown in Sydney, Australia on Dec. 28.

76 of 80 Having Fun Michael Simon/Shutterstock Elliot Page and Kate Walsh cheer on as the Washington Capitals play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 27.

77 of 80 Holiday Cheer Backgrid Actor Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Neisen look all loved up while holding hands after having lunch in the SoHo area of Manhattan on Christmas Day.

78 of 80 Vacay Vibes MEGA Amy Schumer and husband, Chris Fischer are all smiles while walking on the beach at the Eden Rock hotel in St Barts on Dec. 27.

79 of 80 Touch Down Splash News Online Emily Blunt is also spotted arriving down under after landing in Sydney on a private jet on Dec. 28.