Star Tracks: Friday, January 6, 2012

Knowles steps out in New York City amid rumors she's given birth. Plus: Nick Lachey, Lauren Conrad and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:33 PM

1 of 17

PRECIOUS CARGO

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

Pictured for the first time since rumors spread that she'd given birth to a baby girl, Beyoncé carefully cradles her baby bump Thursday night in N.Y.C.

2 of 17

BEACH BABE

Credit: Aaron St. Clair/Splash News Online

No shirt, no problem! While wife Vanessa Lachey promotes her new gig in the U.S., a shirtless Nick Lachey shows off his tanned (and toned) physique during a sunny stroll in the Bahamas Thursday.

3 of 17

STREET SCENE

Credit: Poersch/AKM Images

After celebrating in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve, designer Lauren Conrad gets back in action Thursday with an errand run in West Hollywood.

4 of 17

COMFORT ZONE

Credit: Bauer Griffin

Channing Tatum keeps his leading lady, wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum, close during the L.A. premiere of his latest action-thriller, Haywire, on Thursday.

5 of 17

DINNER FOR TWO

Credit: xposurephotos

One day after their red carpet debut together, Daniel Craig and wife Rachel Weisz continue their European tour with a romantic dinner Thursday night in Berlin.

6 of 17

FUNNY FACES

Credit: Johns PkI/Splash News Online

SNL costars Kristen Wiig and Jason Sudeikis buddy up to celebrate the second season of IFC's comedy series Portlandia – written by fellow SNL star Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein – at a bash Thursday in N.Y.C.

7 of 17

FULLY LOADED

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Meanwhile, Sudeikis's rumored new love Olivia Wilde keeps her hands full after a hair appointment Thursday in West Hollywood.

8 of 17

FUR REAL!

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Pippa Middleton adds a warm touch to her winter ensemble while out and about Friday in London.

9 of 17

STEPPING OUT

Credit: Ray Tamarra/FilmMagic

War Horse star Jeremy Irvine arrives at the Late Show with David Letterman in NYC on Thursday, where he reveals he'd never been on a horse before his movie debut.

10 of 17

FLY STYLE

Credit: Bauer Griffin

No jetlag here! Smash star Katharine McPhee stays in the shades while arriving at LAX on Thursday.

11 of 17

RETRO CHIC

Credit: xposurephotos

Who's that girl? Amanda Seyfried is barely recognizable on the set of the upcoming biopic, Lovelace, Thursday in Long Beach, Calif., where the actress donned a brunette wig to play Deep Throat star Linda Lovelace.

12 of 17

WELL PLAID

Credit: Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Gerard Butler suits up for a screening of his latest drama, Coriolanus, Thursday night in London.

13 of 17

LIL' HANDY MAN

Credit: Limelight

Super-stylish mom Gwen Stefani keeps a tight grip on 3-year-old son Zuma in Santa Monica, Calif., on Thursday.

14 of 17

WORKOUT MODE

Credit: INF

Hugh Jackman is up and at 'em Wednesday, staying hydrated after a workout at his New York City gym.

15 of 17

BIKER BABE

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Newly single Ashley Tisdale takes her pink wheels for a spin Thursday in L.A.

16 of 17

ON A 'HI'

Credit: Richie Buxo/Splash News Online

Tina Fey flashes a sweet smile before an appearance Thursday on the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City, where she promoted her Emmy-winning comedy 30 Rock.

17 of 17

STAYING MOBILE

Credit: Charlie Luciano/Startraks

Thor star Chris Hemsworth phones it in Wednesday while heading to lunch at Toast in L.A.

By People Staff