Star Tracks: Friday, January 6, 2012
PRECIOUS CARGO
Pictured for the first time since rumors spread that she'd given birth to a baby girl, Beyoncé carefully cradles her baby bump Thursday night in N.Y.C.
BEACH BABE
No shirt, no problem! While wife Vanessa Lachey promotes her new gig in the U.S., a shirtless Nick Lachey shows off his tanned (and toned) physique during a sunny stroll in the Bahamas Thursday.
STREET SCENE
After celebrating in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve, designer Lauren Conrad gets back in action Thursday with an errand run in West Hollywood.
COMFORT ZONE
Channing Tatum keeps his leading lady, wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum, close during the L.A. premiere of his latest action-thriller, Haywire, on Thursday.
DINNER FOR TWO
One day after their red carpet debut together, Daniel Craig and wife Rachel Weisz continue their European tour with a romantic dinner Thursday night in Berlin.
FUNNY FACES
SNL costars Kristen Wiig and Jason Sudeikis buddy up to celebrate the second season of IFC's comedy series Portlandia – written by fellow SNL star Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein – at a bash Thursday in N.Y.C.
FULLY LOADED
Meanwhile, Sudeikis's rumored new love Olivia Wilde keeps her hands full after a hair appointment Thursday in West Hollywood.
FUR REAL!
Pippa Middleton adds a warm touch to her winter ensemble while out and about Friday in London.
STEPPING OUT
War Horse star Jeremy Irvine arrives at the Late Show with David Letterman in NYC on Thursday, where he reveals he'd never been on a horse before his movie debut.
FLY STYLE
No jetlag here! Smash star Katharine McPhee stays in the shades while arriving at LAX on Thursday.
RETRO CHIC
Who's that girl? Amanda Seyfried is barely recognizable on the set of the upcoming biopic, Lovelace, Thursday in Long Beach, Calif., where the actress donned a brunette wig to play Deep Throat star Linda Lovelace.
WELL PLAID
Gerard Butler suits up for a screening of his latest drama, Coriolanus, Thursday night in London.
LIL' HANDY MAN
Super-stylish mom Gwen Stefani keeps a tight grip on 3-year-old son Zuma in Santa Monica, Calif., on Thursday.
WORKOUT MODE
Hugh Jackman is up and at 'em Wednesday, staying hydrated after a workout at his New York City gym.
BIKER BABE
Newly single Ashley Tisdale takes her pink wheels for a spin Thursday in L.A.
ON A 'HI'
Tina Fey flashes a sweet smile before an appearance Thursday on the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City, where she promoted her Emmy-winning comedy 30 Rock.
STAYING MOBILE
Thor star Chris Hemsworth phones it in Wednesday while heading to lunch at Toast in L.A.