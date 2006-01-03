Star Tracks - Friday, January 6, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

HIGH SWUNG

Credit: X17

Denise Richards gets ready to snap (a photo) in Malibu on Tuesday with swing-out sisters Lola, 7 months, and Sam, 22 months. Richards is moving forward with her divorce from the girls' dad, Charlie Sheen.

ROAD TO RECOVERY

Credit: Mavrixphoto.com

With mom Dina, Lindsay Lohan leaves a Miami hospital Thursday, three days after suffering a severe asthma attack. The actress, who admitted to using drugs "a little" in Vanity Fair, was heading home to New York.

DOG PACK

Credit: X17

Jake Gyllenhaal has his hands full on Wednesday in Hollywood, where he took his German shepherd mix, Atticus (whom he adopted in 2004 with then-girlfriend Kirsten Dunst), and his new puggle puppy for a romp in a local park.

BLUE LAGOON

Credit: X17

Jessica Alba gets back to nature with boyfriend Cash Warren Thursday in Maui. The actress and her director's assistant beau have been vacationing in Hawaii this week.

RISE AND SHINE

Credit: Limelight pictures

Angelina Jolie starts her morning like any mom: without makeup. The dressed-down actress dropped off Maddox (not pictured) at school Thursday in Malibu with 11-month-old daughter Zahara in tow.

DADDY DAY CARE

Credit: MB Pictures /Rex

A day earlier, Brad Pitt takes charge of soon-to-be-adopted son Maddox, picking him up from school.

TECHY TWO-STEP

Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty

As Microsoft chairman Bill Gates looks on, Justin Timberlake cuts a rug onstage Wednesday at the opening of the 2006 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Gates enlisted the pop star to help introduce a new online music store.

BEACH BUSS

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Ashlee Simpson plants a sandy smooch on boyfriend Braxton Olita during a seaside picnic Tuesday in Maui. The singer has been vacationing on the island with her bandmate beau, who grew up in Hawaii.

TEAM SPIRIT

Credit: Stephen Dunn/Getty

Austin, Tex., natives Lance Armstrong (left) and Matthew McConaughey show their hometown pride in Pasadena, Calif., on Wednesday after the Texas Longhorns beat the USC Trojans in a dramatic Rose Bowl upset.

LOUNGE STAR

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Queen Latifah gets up close and personal Wednesday with a star – her own – on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "I think the reason I am here is to inspire African-American women who are rappers, full-figured women to know that they can do it, too," the musician turned actress said at the unveiling.

WEDDED BLISS

Credit: Flynet

Sandra Bullock and Jesse James, who took the matrimonial plunge in July, get their feet wet while vacationing Tuesday in Los Cabos, Mexico.

MORNING CALL

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

An award-worthy appearance: Golden Globe-nominee Scarlett Johansson (Match Point) rises before the sun to get to New York's Today show Wednesday.

BABY ON BOARD

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Parents-to-be Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are ready to spend after taking a taxi to London's Harrods department store Wednesday. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, divide their time between the British capital and L.A.

By People Staff