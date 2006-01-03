Star Tracks - Friday, January 6, 2006
HIGH SWUNG
Denise Richards gets ready to snap (a photo) in Malibu on Tuesday with swing-out sisters Lola, 7 months, and Sam, 22 months. Richards is moving forward with her divorce from the girls' dad, Charlie Sheen.
ROAD TO RECOVERY
With mom Dina, Lindsay Lohan leaves a Miami hospital Thursday, three days after suffering a severe asthma attack. The actress, who admitted to using drugs "a little" in Vanity Fair, was heading home to New York.
DOG PACK
Jake Gyllenhaal has his hands full on Wednesday in Hollywood, where he took his German shepherd mix, Atticus (whom he adopted in 2004 with then-girlfriend Kirsten Dunst), and his new puggle puppy for a romp in a local park.
BLUE LAGOON
Jessica Alba gets back to nature with boyfriend Cash Warren Thursday in Maui. The actress and her director's assistant beau have been vacationing in Hawaii this week.
RISE AND SHINE
Angelina Jolie starts her morning like any mom: without makeup. The dressed-down actress dropped off Maddox (not pictured) at school Thursday in Malibu with 11-month-old daughter Zahara in tow.
DADDY DAY CARE
A day earlier, Brad Pitt takes charge of soon-to-be-adopted son Maddox, picking him up from school.
TECHY TWO-STEP
As Microsoft chairman Bill Gates looks on, Justin Timberlake cuts a rug onstage Wednesday at the opening of the 2006 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Gates enlisted the pop star to help introduce a new online music store.
BEACH BUSS
Ashlee Simpson plants a sandy smooch on boyfriend Braxton Olita during a seaside picnic Tuesday in Maui. The singer has been vacationing on the island with her bandmate beau, who grew up in Hawaii.
TEAM SPIRIT
Austin, Tex., natives Lance Armstrong (left) and Matthew McConaughey show their hometown pride in Pasadena, Calif., on Wednesday after the Texas Longhorns beat the USC Trojans in a dramatic Rose Bowl upset.
LOUNGE STAR
Queen Latifah gets up close and personal Wednesday with a star – her own – on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "I think the reason I am here is to inspire African-American women who are rappers, full-figured women to know that they can do it, too," the musician turned actress said at the unveiling.
WEDDED BLISS
Sandra Bullock and Jesse James, who took the matrimonial plunge in July, get their feet wet while vacationing Tuesday in Los Cabos, Mexico.
MORNING CALL
An award-worthy appearance: Golden Globe-nominee Scarlett Johansson (Match Point) rises before the sun to get to New York's Today show Wednesday.
BABY ON BOARD
Parents-to-be Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are ready to spend after taking a taxi to London's Harrods department store Wednesday. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, divide their time between the British capital and L.A.