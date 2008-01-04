Star Tracks - Friday, January 4, 2008

MILE-HIGH CHEER

Credit: Gary C. Caskey /UPI Photo/Landov

Eva Longoria cheers on her husband, San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker, Thursday during a game at Denver's Pepsi Center. Unfortunately, the actress's efforts didn't help – the Nuggets defeated the Spurs 80-77.

IN CRISIS

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/JFX

Britney Spears, under the care of an ambulance crew, is taken from her Studio City home to a Los Angeles hospital. The singer, who police say was under the influence of an unknown substance, is under evaluation after missing a custody appointment.

FIN-FARE

Credit: Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty

After apparently moving ahead with her divorce from Rick Salomon (not pictured), Canada native Pamela Anderson was back in her homeland Thursday, cozying up to another guy – Vancouver Canucks mascot Fin the Whale. Anderson was there to see the team's 3-0 defeat of the New York Rangers.

COUNTDOWN TO BABY

Credit: KT/SS/Flynet

Halle Berry, who is expecting her first child early this year, shuffles through her car keys after visiting a friend's home Thursday in the Hollywood Hills.

JAN. 3

Credit: Bobby Rachpoot/ Malibu Media

With a nearly nude Marie-Claire cover just hitting newsstands – and only days before giving birth – the singer covered up in a chic metallic poncho while enjoying a couples-night-only date with her husband.

TRAINING DAY

Credit: Michael Simon/Startraks

Tori Spelling gets her heart rate – and her leg! – up during a kickboxing session with husband Dean McDermott Thursday in Beverly Hills.

BEST BUDS

Credit: Starsurf / Splash News

Talk about a road trip! Owen Wilson and Woody Harrelson keep their vacation going into the new year, sharing a walk and a drink together Thursday in Maui. In December, the two visited Peru, then Miami, together.

ARM CANDY

Credit: WENN

Paris Hilton tolds tight to her Swedish model friend Alex Vaggo during a night of clubbing Thursday at West Hollywood hot spot Goa. The heiress reportedly kissed her beau goodbye before heading to a house party later that night.

SHOW STOPPERS

Credit: ICON/Fame Pictures

While her rep continues to deny reports that she's pregnant, Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban stop for a bite to eat before taking in a show at the Wharf Theatre in Sydney on Thursday.

PUPPY PARADISE

Credit: SIPA

After toasting the New Year in Las Vegas, Mariah Carey takes the party – and her pooch Jack – to St. Bart's in the Caribbean on Thursday.

WHEN IN ROME...

Credit: Ramey

Despite suffering a sobriety setback, Lindsay Lohan makes the most of her Italian getaway with a little sightseeing – and shopping! – in Rome on Thursday.

PIZZA PARTY OF THREE

Credit: Ian Lawrence / Splash News Online

It's family night! Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale and their 19 month-old son Kingston look happy to visit a pizza parlor in Buckinghamshire, England on Thursday.

CASH FLOW

Credit: Eric Boone/Splash News Online

After news that most of Paris Hilton's inheritance will go to charity, the heiress is showered with dollar bills while partying at LAX nightclub on Thursday in Las Vegas.

SOUTH OF THE BORDER

Credit: VO/JC/Flynet

A newly engaged Fergie – who is on vacation in Mexico with fiancé Josh Duhamel – shows off her sun-kissed glow while exiting a restaurant on Wednesday.

SUPER MOM

Credit: INF

Jennifer Garner shows off her mommy multitasking skills while out for a stroll with daughter Violet, 2, on a chilly Thursday in New York.

