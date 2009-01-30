Star Tracks: Friday, January 30, 2009
GIGGLE FIT
What's so funny? Taylor Swift gets the last laugh during an appearance on CTV's entertainment newsmagazine etalk in Toronto on Thursday.
BABY LOVE
Gwen Stefani matches son Zuma, 5 months, smile for smile during a visit Thursday to Coldwater Canyon Park in Beverly Hills. Meanwhile, older brother Kingston, 2, played nearby with his toy trucks.
'SMASHING' PERFORMANCE
Rihanna jump-starts the Super Bowl weekend's festivities with a sexy (and star-studded) concert at the Ford Amphitheatre in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday. The pop star shared the bill at the Pepsi Smash event with Pete Wentz's band Fall Out Boy as Kim Kardashian (not pictured) cheered from the crowd.
HAVING A 'BOWL'
With her next video wrapped, Jennifer Hudson – and her adorable companion – arrive Thursday at the airport in Tampa, Fla., where she's set to sing the National Anthem at Sunday's Super Bowl.
COME ON, VOGUE!
It's a pose-off! Supermodel Heidi Klum engages in a friendly competition Thursday with talk-show host – and CoverGirl! – Ellen DeGeneres, while taping an episode set to air Feb. 2.
A VINTAGE PAIR
They may not work together any longer – but they're still friends! Nicole Richie gets up close and personal with her former stylist Rachel Zoe, who wore a vintage '40s dress, at a bash Thursday for the new Byron amp Tracey Salon in Beverly Hills.
MOVIE NIGHT
A sophisticated Dakota Fanning cuts a chic figure at the Westwood, Calif., premiere of her sci-fi thriller Push on Thursday. Up next for the teen star: A possible role in the highly anticipated Twilight sequel, New Moon.
OFF THE CHAIN
Natalie Portman unleashes her inner pet lover, strolling through L.A.'s Beachwood Canyon with her pup on Thursday.
LADY IN RED
Renée Zellweger braves the winter chill to make a sexy stop at The Late Show with David Letterman in New York City on Thursday. The actress chatted about her latest comedy, New in Town, which opens Jan. 30.
IN THEIR JEANS
Wearing his-and-hers denim, Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez walk off their meal after casually lunching at Los Angeles eatery Orso on Wednesday.
GAME TIME
Are you ready for some football? Kim and Kourtney Kardashian get a jumpstart on the Super Bowl celebrations, touching down in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday.
BELLE OF THE 'BALL'
Also in town for Sunday's big game, Faith Hill takes the mic at a Super Bowl news conference Thursday in Tampa, Fla., where the country star will sing "America the Beautiful" at the pre-show for the gridiron battle between the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers.
MOM'S DAY OUT
Talk about bouncing back after babies! A month after giving birth to her twin daughters Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip, a trim Rebecca Romijn goes for a stroll in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday.
RISE & SHINE
Demi Lovato makes a cheerful exit from New York's ABC Studios on Thursday after a visit to Good Morning America, where the teen star discussed her new show, Sonny with a Chance, which airs Feb. 8 on the Disney Channel.
GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Charlie Sheen steps out with his very pregnant wife Brooke Mueller (who's due with twin boys in April) at a press event Wednesday celebrating the purchase of Universal City, Calif., restaurant Buca di Beppo with star partners Sly Stallone and Danny DeVito.