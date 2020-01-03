Pregnant Jenna Dewan Steps Out in L.A., Plus Dua Lipa, Lucy Hale and More

Under Cover
Expectant Jenna Dewan gets her glow on on Thursday while running errands in L.A.
Think Pink
Dua Lipa continues her Miami vacation on Thursday, relaxing in the sun in a pink bikini.
Double Fisting
Following her New Year’s Eve hosting duties from Times Square on ABC, Lucy Hale heads back to Los Angeles on Thursday for a quick coffee run.
Pregnant Pause
Mom-to-be Christina Milian snaps a selfie during a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center in L.A. on Wednesday.
Mountain Man
Orlando Bloom continues his vacation in Aspen, Colorado, on Wednesday with a morning snowboard session.
Mellow Yellow
Emily Ratajkowski pounds the pavement in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Orange You Glad?
Tennis star Rafael Nadal catches some rays on Rottnest Island beach near Australia on Wednesday ahead of the ATP Cup tennis tournament later in the week.
Taking a Dip
Bella Hadid wraps up her St. Bart’s holiday on Wednesday with one more trip to the beach.
Having a Ball
Noah Baumbach, his son Rohmer and Greta Gerwig take their seats during the Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
New Year's Night Out
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoy a New Year’s Eve dinner together on Tuesday in Miami.
Saying His 'Goodbyes' to 2019
Post Malone rings in the new decade with a performance in N.Y.C. during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday.
Keeping Cozy
Goldie Hawn smiles while taking a stroll in Aspen, Colorado, on Tuesday in a fur-trimmed coat and furry hat.
Ringing in the New Year
Diplo and Noah Cyrus ring in 2020 together in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
New Year, New Tan
Dua Lipa catches some rays in Miami on Tuesday.
Party Like It's The Weeknd
Amber Rose and her boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, arrive at The Weeknd’s New Year’s party in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
Pattern Maker
Jessica Simpson indulges in one last shopping spree of 2019 while vacationing in Aspen, Colorado, on Monday.
How You Feelin'?
Lizzo poses for a photo before her performance at Marquee Nightclub Las Vegas on Monday night.
Ride Along
A masked Orlando Bloom shows off his snowboarding skills in Aspen, Colorado, on Monday.
Snow Bunnies
Also in Aspen on Monday, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, who go for a stroll around town.
Miami Nice
Dua Lipa heads to the beach on Monday while vacationing with boyfriend Anwar Hadid and friends (not pictured) in Miami.
Gym Grind
Megan Fox is seen leaving the gym after getting in a workout before the end of the year on Monday in Woodland Hills, California.
Snow Bunny
Jessica Simpson hits the slopes on Monday in Aspen, Colorado wearing a white fur hat and large sunnies.
Hometown Honey
Camila Cabello arrives in Toronto, Canada on Monday to visit boyfriend Shawn Mendes in his hometown.
Perfect 10
Simone Biles serves as homefield advantage captain for the Houston Texans on Sunday before their NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Houston, Texas.
Daddy-Daughter Date
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna smile while watching the L.A. Lakers game on Sunday in California.
Who Let the Dogs Out
Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, take their dog out for a walk in N.Y.C. on Saturday.
Dancing King
Jamie Foxx cuts loose at LIV nightclub in Miami, Florida on Sunday.
They’ve Got the Spirit
Macaulay Culkin attends a Los Angeles Rams football game in L.A. on Sunday with girlfriend Brenda Song.
Sweet as Candy
Ice-T, Coco and their daughter, Chanel, enjoy sweet treats with Snoop Dogg at the new Sugar Factory at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Florida on Sunday.
Family Goals
Eva Amurri Martino and her kids, Marlowe and Major Martino, attend a New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden with Tim Robbins, Gratiela Brancusi and Miles Robbins on Friday in N.Y.C.
Laugh Out Loud
Bundled up Amy Poehler shares a laugh with pals in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Plaid to See You
Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren Parsekian, take a stroll through the West Village neighborhood of N.Y.C. on Saturday.
Smiley Star
Julianne Hough was all smiles in Los Angeles, dressed in casual attire.
Fight Night
Shaquille O’Neal attended the 2019 World Lightweight & World Light Heavy Weight Championships at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Walk to Remember
Gavin Rossdale and girlfriend Natasha Golba had a romantic stroll together in Los Angeles.
Camera Ready
Martin Lawrence and fiancée Roberta Moradfar took a selfie during the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Pawesome Day
Ashley Tisdale carried her dog in her arms during a walk in Los Feliz, California.
Walking with Daryl
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus were seen strolling hand-in-hand in New York City.
Party Time
Kylie Jenner and best friend Stassie Karanikoolaou made a glamorous entrance into the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s family Christmas Eve party.