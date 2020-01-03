Pregnant Jenna Dewan Steps Out in L.A., Plus Dua Lipa, Lucy Hale and More

By People Staff
January 03, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 88

Under Cover

The Image Direct

Expectant Jenna Dewan gets her glow on on Thursday while running errands in L.A.

2 of 88

Think Pink

Splash News Online

Dua Lipa continues her Miami vacation on Thursday, relaxing in the sun in a pink bikini.

3 of 88

Double Fisting

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Following her New Year’s Eve hosting duties from Times Square on ABC, Lucy Hale heads back to Los Angeles on Thursday for a quick coffee run.

4 of 88

Pregnant Pause

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Mom-to-be Christina Milian snaps a selfie during a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center in L.A. on Wednesday.

5 of 88

Mountain Man

The Image Direct

Orlando Bloom continues his vacation in Aspen, Colorado, on Wednesday with a morning snowboard session. 

6 of 88

Mellow Yellow

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski pounds the pavement in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

7 of 88

Orange You Glad?

TONY ASHBY/AFP/Getty

Tennis star Rafael Nadal catches some rays on Rottnest Island beach near Australia on Wednesday ahead of the ATP Cup tennis tournament later in the week. 

8 of 88

Taking a Dip

Backgrid

Bella Hadid wraps up her St. Bart’s holiday on Wednesday with one more trip to the beach.

9 of 88

Having a Ball

James Devaney/Getty

Noah Baumbach, his son Rohmer and Greta Gerwig take their seats during the Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

10 of 88

New Year's Night Out

AM / Splash

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoy a New Year’s Eve dinner together on Tuesday in Miami. 

11 of 88

Saying His 'Goodbyes' to 2019

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty

Post Malone rings in the new decade with a performance  in N.Y.C. during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday. 

12 of 88

Keeping Cozy 

TheImageDirect

Goldie Hawn smiles while taking a stroll in Aspen, Colorado, on Tuesday in a fur-trimmed coat and furry hat. 

13 of 88

Ringing in the New Year

Josh O / Splash

Diplo and Noah Cyrus ring in 2020 together in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. 

14 of 88

New Year, New Tan

Robert O'Neil / Splash

Dua Lipa catches some rays in Miami on Tuesday. 

15 of 88

Party Like It's The Weeknd 

iamKevinWong.com / MEGA

Amber Rose and her boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, arrive at The Weeknd’s New Year’s party in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

16 of 88

Pattern Maker

BackGrid

Jessica Simpson indulges in one last shopping spree of 2019 while vacationing in Aspen, Colorado, on Monday.

17 of 88

How You Feelin'?

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Lizzo poses for a photo before her performance at Marquee Nightclub Las Vegas on Monday night.

18 of 88

Ride Along

The Image Direct

A masked Orlando Bloom shows off his snowboarding skills in Aspen, Colorado, on Monday.

19 of 88

Snow Bunnies

The Image Direct

Also in Aspen on Monday, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, who go for a stroll around town.

20 of 88

Miami Nice

Splash News Online

Dua Lipa heads to the beach on Monday while vacationing with boyfriend Anwar Hadid and friends (not pictured) in Miami.

21 of 88

Gym Grind

Backgrid

Megan Fox is seen leaving the gym after getting in a workout before the end of the year on Monday in Woodland Hills, California.

22 of 88

Snow Bunny

Backgrid

Jessica Simpson hits the slopes on Monday in Aspen, Colorado wearing a white fur hat and large sunnies.

23 of 88

Hometown Honey

The Image Direct

Camila Cabello arrives in Toronto, Canada on Monday to visit boyfriend Shawn Mendes in his hometown.

24 of 88

Perfect 10

Eric Christian Smith/AP/Shutterstock

Simone Biles serves as homefield advantage captain for the Houston Texans on Sunday before their NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Houston, Texas.

25 of 88

Daddy-Daughter Date

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna smile while watching the L.A. Lakers game on Sunday in California.

26 of 88

Who Let the Dogs Out 

The Image Direct

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, take their dog out for a walk in N.Y.C. on Saturday.

27 of 88

Dancing King

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Jamie Foxx cuts loose at LIV nightclub in Miami, Florida on Sunday.

28 of 88

They’ve Got the Spirit

London Entertainment/SplashNews.com

Macaulay Culkin attends a Los Angeles Rams football game in L.A. on Sunday with girlfriend Brenda Song.

29 of 88

Sweet as Candy

Ralph Notaro/MEGA

Ice-T, Coco and their daughter, Chanel, enjoy sweet treats with Snoop Dogg at the new Sugar Factory at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Florida on Sunday.

30 of 88

Family Goals

JD Images/Shutterstock

Eva Amurri Martino and her kids, Marlowe and Major Martino, attend a New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden with Tim Robbins, Gratiela Brancusi and Miles Robbins on Friday in N.Y.C.

31 of 88

Laugh Out Loud

DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Bundled up Amy Poehler shares a laugh with pals in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

32 of 88

Plaid to See You

INSTARimages.com

Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren Parsekian, take a stroll through the West Village neighborhood of N.Y.C. on Saturday.

33 of 88

Smiley Star

BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julianne Hough was all smiles in Los Angeles, dressed in casual attire.

34 of 88

Fight Night

Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Shaquille O’Neal attended the 2019 World Lightweight & World Light Heavy Weight Championships at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

35 of 88

Walk to Remember

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gavin Rossdale and girlfriend Natasha Golba had a romantic stroll together in Los Angeles.

36 of 88

Camera Ready

London Entertainment/SplashNews.com

Martin Lawrence and fiancée Roberta Moradfar took a selfie during the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

37 of 88

Pawesome Day

jPegMagic/SplashNews.com

Ashley Tisdale carried her dog in her arms during a walk in Los Feliz, California.

38 of 88

Walking with Daryl

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus were seen strolling hand-in-hand in New York City.

39 of 88

Party Time

THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner and best friend Stassie Karanikoolaou made a glamorous entrance into the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s family Christmas Eve party.

