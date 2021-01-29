Billie Eilish Returns to the Stage, Plus Taron Egerton, Hailey Baldwin & Sara Sampaio and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to  

By People Staff
Updated January 28, 2021 05:02 PM

Magic Mic

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One stream in L.A. on Thursday.

It's a Tie

Credit: James Chapelard/SplashNews.com

Taron Egerton films scenes for his upcoming movie Tetris in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday.

Model Behavior

Credit: BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber and model pal Sara Sampaio go shopping together in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Gray Lady

Credit: Rachpoot/MEGA

Kaia Gerber leaves a Pilates class in Los Angeles on Thursday.

What's in Store?

Credit: SplashNews.com

Kit Harington makes his way to a London grocery store on Thursday.

Winter Wow

Credit: The Image Direct

A glowing Hilary Duff hits the New York City set of Younger on Thursday.

Ride Along

Credit: Backgrid

Kurt Russell takes a spin in Brentwood, California, on Thursday.

Look Back

Credit: The Image Direct

Eiza González keeps it moving on the Los Angeles set of Ambulance on Thursday.

Coat of Arms

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Another day, another outing for mom-to-be Emily Ratajkowski, who makes her way around N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Pick Me Up

Credit: DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Amanda Bynes and fiancé Paul Michael keep it light on Tuesday for a coffee walk in Calabasas, California. 

Family Business

Credit: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty

Kate Moss and daughter Lila Grace showcase British designer Kim Jones' looks during Fendi's spring/summer 2021 presentation at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Capped Off

Credit: The Image Direct

Jason Segel takes a solo stroll on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Model Meetup

Credit: Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Supermodels Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell reunite after the Fendi show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday in Paris.

Set Sighting

Credit: James Chapelard/Splash News Online

Taron Egerton is seen in character filming his new movie Tetris on Wednesday in Glasgow, Scotland.

Fun in the Sun

Credit: MEGA

Bachelor Matt James dons his shades while out to lunch with a friend on Sunday in Florida.

Set Salutations

Credit: The Image Direct

John Cena flashes a peace sign on the set of The Peacemaker on Tuesday in Vancouver.

Food Run

Credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images

Bella Hadid steps out in a brown blazer and matching trousers to pick up food from a restaurant in Paris on Tuesday.

Patrolling the Scene

Credit: APEX/MEGA

Angela Bassett gears up on set of Rescue 9-1-1 in L.A. on Tuesday.

Pit Stop

Credit: Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Tessa Thompson looks chic in jeans and a blazer as she stops at a pharmacy in Bondi Beach, Australia on Wednesday. 

Bundled Up

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Rosalía wears an oversize coat while out and about in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Smoothie Run

Credit: BACKGRID

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert stop for smoothies at Joe & the Juice on Tuesday in West Hollywood. 

Matchy Moment

Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Bella Hadid matches her outfit to her mask in Paris on Tuesday. 

Working Girl

Credit: Backgrid

Hailey Bieber walks out of a meeting in a long trench coat and a matching mask on Tuesday in L.A.

Double Deutch

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss

Zoey Deutch goes for a hike in Los Angeles on Wednesday in a bright Old Navy sport top and leggings. 

Grocery Run

Credit: The Image Direct

Parents-to-be Henry Golding and Liv Lo go grocery shopping at Ralph's after enjoying a hike with friends in L.A. on Monday.

Out & About

Credit: GC Images

Sienna Miller is seen walking her dogs outside of Daylesford Organic farm shop on Tuesday in London.

Back in Action

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni reunite on the set of Law and Order: SVU on Monday in N.Y.C.

City Stroll

Credit: The Image Direct

Michelle Williams steps out in a tan winter coat and white trousers as she chats on the phone while walking through N.Y.C. on Sunday.

Set Sightings

Credit: Jose Perez/SplashNews.com

Hilary Duff is seen filming a scene from Younger on Monday in midtown Manhattan. 

Venice Views

Credit: BACKGRID

Liev Schreiber and Matilda De Angelis film on the set of Across the River and into the Trees on Sunday in Venice Italy.

Fashion Family

Credit: Nasser Berzane/ABACAPRESS.COM/SplashNews.com

Demi Moore and daughter Scout Willis leave their hotel in Paris on Tuesday during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week.

Puppy Playtime

Credit: The Image Direct

Gavin Rossdale heads to the park with his dog Chewy on Sunday in L.A.

Food Run

Credit: Backgrid

Lucy Hale grabs her lunch to go at Dialog on Monday in West Hollywood.

Pop of Color

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer steps out in all black and a neon green mask on Monday in N.Y.C.