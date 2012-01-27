Star Tracks: Friday, January 27, 2012

Butler plays it cool while heading to lunch in West Hollywood. Plus: Matthew & SJP, Hilary Duff, Olivia Wilde and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

1 of 15

SIDEWALK STRUT

Credit: Splash News Online

Gerard Butler makes a peace offering while arriving for a lunch date Thursday in West Hollywood.

2 of 15

HAT STUFF

Credit: Ramey

Mom-to-be Hilary Duff takes a pregnant pause Thursday during an errand run in L.A.

3 of 15

SWEET CHEEKS

Credit: Matthew Healey/Landov

Pucker up! Blushing beauty Claire Danes celebrates her Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year title with a few sweet smooches during Harvard University's annual celebration Thursday in Cambridge, Mass.

4 of 15

GOING GREEN

Credit: Bauer Griffin

She's pumped! Tina Fey puts her Incredible Hulk hands in the air Thursday while filming 30 Rock in N.Y.C.

5 of 15

HAIL THE KING

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Wearing a T-shirt in memory of her father, Paris Jackson poses with Justin Bieber at a hand- and footprint ceremony honoring Michael Jackson at Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Thursday.

6 of 15

SMASH-ING COUPLE

Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/FilmMagic

Sarah Jessica Parker and hubby Matthew Broderick are all smiles Thursday at the New York premiere of the upcoming NBC series Smash.

7 of 15

SUNNY-SIDE UP

Credit: X17

Fresh off her desert retreat in Palm Springs, Calif., a low-key Olivia Wilde makes her way back to L.A. for lunch with beau Jason Sudeikis (not pictured) in Los Feliz, Calif., on Thursday.

8 of 15

FLY GIRL

Credit: Xposure Photos

Golden Globe winner Kate Winslet keeps her cool Friday as she breezes through London's Heathrow airport.

9 of 15

DAPPER DUDE

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Nick Jonas dresses the part for an appearance on Live! with Kelly Thursday in New York City, where he's starring in Broadway's How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

10 of 15

CENTENNIAL MOMENT

Credit: Steve Mack/FilmMagic

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg helps Gossip Girl stars Kelly Rutherford, Blake Lively, Penn Badgley and Matthew Settle celebrate their 100th episode in New York on Thursday.

11 of 15

HAPPY MEAL

Credit: Tom Meinelt/Splash News Online

Katherine Heigl takes a lunch break from promoting One for the Money to grab a bite at Da Silvano Thursday in New York.

12 of 15

GRINNING GUYS

Credit: Danny Moloshok/AP

Bradley Cooper laughs it up alongside costar Dennis Quaid Thursday at a press conference for their film, The Words, during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

13 of 15

LIFT OFF

Credit: Dario Cantatore/Getty

Paula Patton and Elizabeth Banks prove they're head and shoulders above the rest, sitting atop athlete Rich Froning Thursday during the launch of a new Reebok fitness campaign in New York City.

14 of 15

AUSSIE MATES

Credit: Andy Athineos/INF

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber continue their Sydney family adventure Thursday with sons Sasha, 4 and Kai, 3.

15 of 15

PERFECT PENMANSHIP

Credit: Splash News Online

After earning an entertainer of the year ACM nomination, Taylor Swift gets ready to leave her mark while greeting fans in London on Thursday.

