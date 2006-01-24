Star Tracks - Friday, January 27, 2006

Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

IT'S A TIE

Credit: X17

In a bow-front halter top, Jessica Simpson looks her best Tuesday night in Beverly Hills after dining with a pal at the upscale steakhouse The Lodge.

PARK CITY SLICKER

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Justin Timberlake, at the Sundance Film Festival to promote his movie Alpha Dog, plays it cool in Park City, Utah, on Thursday.

WEDDING BELLE

Credit: GV Cruz/WireImage

No, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony aren't reenacting their June 5, 2004, wedding – they're filming a scene for their movie El Cantante (The Singer) in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday.

EARTH MOTHER

A maternity-chic Angelina Jolie stands tall at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday. She and Brad Pitt chatted with U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan at the annual meeting of world leaders.

FRONT & CENTER

Credit: Eric Ryan/Getty

Madonna and a pal are wide-eyed Wednesday at the Jean Paul Gaultier runway event, part of Paris Fashion Week's haute couture shows.

UNDER COVER

Credit: Hasan Jamali/AP

Michael Jackson, in traditional Arabic women's garb, holds veiled son Prince Michael II, 3, by the gloved hand while shopping in Manama, Bahrain, on Wednesday. Despite his precautions, Jackson, who lives in the Persian Gulf country, was reportedly recognized by fans.

'MOMMA' KNOWS BEST

Credit: Peter Brooke /Rex

Martin Lawrence, surrounded by a bevy of Big Momma wannabes, jokes around at the Los Angeles premiere of Big Momma's House 2 on Wednesday.

PARK PALS

Credit: Flynet

Jake Gyllenhaal and his constant canine companion Atticus meet up with friend (and Chad Michael Murray ex) Sophia Bush in Malibu on Wednesday.

CITY STROLLER

Credit: Paul Adao/INFGoff

Sarah Jessica Parker takes 3-year-old son James Wilkie (with Matthew Broderick) for a spin Tuesday in New York City.

DO-GOODER

Credit: Richard Drew/AP

Nicole Kidman, recently honored by Australia for her charity work and acting, got right back to her goodwill ways Thursday, meeting with the United Nations Development Fund for Women.

MOURNING A FRIEND

Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

Winona Ryder and Joseph Fiennes support each other at the premiere of their film The Darwin Awards at the Sundance Film Festival on Wednesday, a day after costar Chris Penn was found dead. Afterward, the cast honored the star's work.

