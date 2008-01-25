Star Tracks - Friday, January 25, 2008
TURNING HEADS
Hayden Panettiere takes her little black French Connection dress out for a spin on the blue carpet at the Pepsi Stuff Launch Party at Element in Los Angeles Thursday.
BUYING TIME
Budding designer Lauren Conrad may be hard at work on her collection, but that doesn't mean she can't shop! The Hills star keeps her new purchase from Bleu Clothing protected from inclement weather Thursday in Los Angeles.
PHONING IT IN
During a dinner at West Hollywood restaurant Clafoutis – and before a trip to a Rite Aid – Britney Spears makes a quick call on a public phone, on Thursday.
SPEED BUMP
Although Halle Berry has said that she wants to stay pregnant forever, the actress inches closer to her March due date as she runs errands in Universal City, Calif., on Wednesday. Tell us what you think of her curly new 'do.
QUESTION TIME
During a party honoring Grammy nominees at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel in Nashville, teen sensation Taylor Swift – who is up for the best new artist honor at the Feb. 10 awards show – gives eager reporters exactly what they're looking for.
PICTURE THIS!
Paris Hilton is ready for her closeup! The budding actress opts for maximum exposure, premiering her new film The Hottie amp the Nottie Thursday at Philadelphia's Franklin Mills Mall.
PACKING A PUNCH
Sylvester Stallone makes a connection with a fellow action hero and pal Arnold Schwarzenegger Thursday at the premiere of the fourth installment of Rambo at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. "It was a very volatile, dangerous situation," Stallone told PEOPLE about shooting in Burma and Thailand. "We were filming in territory that was being controlled by some rough players."
SWEAT IT OUT
Material Girl? More like Workout Girl! Madonna sticks to a familiar regimen, staying focused on fitness while out and about Friday near her home in London.
A WOMAN'S WORK
While the strike keeps her off the set of My Name Is Earl, busy new mom Jaime Pressly keeps up the pace Thursday in Venice, Calif., with a working lunch with actor and director Emilio Estevez at Primitivo Wine Bistro.
WRAP STAR
Although filming of the Sex and the City movie wrapped last month, Sarah Jessica Parker braves the New York City cold Thursday, slipping into Carrie Bradshaw's eclectic wardrobe to shoot print ads for the film. The much-anticipated movie will hit theaters May 30.
MUM'S THE WORD
After hitting fashion week in Paris, Victoria Beckham was in mom –, er, "mum" – mode at Sapporo Teppanyaki in Manchester, England on Thursday, bringing her look-alike sons Cruz, 2, and Romeo, 5, to join some of the Spice Girls and their families at the Japanese restaurant.
FOCAL POINT
In London promoting her new comedy, Over Her Dead Body, Eva Longoria finds herself the focus of attention in a shutterbug-filled room at London's Claridge's Hotel on Thursday.
LENDING A HAND
Political activist and U2 front man Bono joins forces with Nobel Peace Prize winner Al Gore (not pictured) to address climate change and global poverty during the 2008 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday.
SKY CAP
No help needed! A capped Kylie Minogue keeps her bag close behind after a flight to London on Thursday.
BRINGING IT ON
With her pom-poms in hand, Hayden Panettiere is suited up and ready to spread a little cheer Thursday on the North Hollywood set of her hit show, Heroes.
FREQUENT FLYER
After supporting her producer fiancé Cash Warren at the Sundance Film Festival – and picking up some swag in the gifting suites – Jessica Alba hits the road again Thursday, departing from Los Angeles International Airport.