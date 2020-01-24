Terry Crews Jumps for Joy in N.Y.C., Plus Emily Ratajkowski, Peter Dinklage and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi
January 24, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 94

High Flying

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Terry Crews strikes his signature pose at the NBC Midseason New York Press Junket at Four Seasons Hotel New York on Thursday.

2 of 94

Orange You Glad?

Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski double-fists on Thursday while walking through New York City.

3 of 94

Scoot Yourself

The Image Direct

SAG Award winner Peter Dinklage returns to life as usual on Thursday, scooting through New York City.

4 of 94

Man the Mic

Noam Galai/Getty

Eric McCormack visits the SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

5 of 94

Feeling Board?

The Image Direct

Adam Brody makes his way to a Los Angeles restaurant by skateboard on Thursday.

6 of 94

Star Turn

Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tori Kelly, Hailee Steinfeld, Justin Bieber, Lewis Capaldi and Lionel Richie come out for the ceremony honoring music exec Sir Lucian Grainge with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

7 of 94

White Chair Talk

Jason Koerner/Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith cracks up during the Facebook segment of the NATPE Miami conference on Wednesday at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami.

8 of 94

Sweet Smooch

MEGA

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share a kiss while out to lunch in L.A. on Wednesday. 

9 of 94

Football Fam

Steve Luciano/AP/Shutterstock

Ciara and her son, Future Wilburn, play some football after the Pro Bowl NFL football practice on Wednesday in Kissimmee, Florida. 

10 of 94

Three's Company

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Sterling K. Brown, Garcelle Beauvais and Jamie Foxx attend the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards on Wednesday in L.A. 

11 of 94

Soulful Singer

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Meghan Trainor performs at the NMPA and Billboard Grammy week songwriter showcase in L.A. on Wednesday. 

12 of 94

Ready, On Set, Go!

Hewitt/McLees / SplashNews.com

Richard Madden looks tall, dark and broody while filming The Eternals Marvel film near London on Thursday.

13 of 94

Suave Speech

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Maltin Modern Master Award honoree Brad Pitt looks dapper while speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday in Santa Barbara, California. 

14 of 94

Go Team!

James Devaney/Getty

Newly single Vanessa Hudgens sips a drink as she watches the Los Angeles Lakers — the team of rumored new beau Kyle Kuzma — take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

15 of 94

Seeing Double

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Nick Cannon poses with a poster of himself while celebrating the launch of his talk show with Fox in Miami on Wednesday. 

16 of 94

Pretty in Purple

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Paris Hilton dons a lavender crochet dress and carries her teacup on Wednesday in L.A.

17 of 94

Puffed Up

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Tracy Morgan looks exuberant while filming his series The Last O.G. on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

18 of 94

Out of the Dark Ages

Theo Wargo/Getty

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin attend TBS’s Miracle Workers: Dark Ages premiere in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

19 of 94

Gaga for Goop

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Gwyneth Paltrow cracks up during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Wednesday’s episode of Late Night in N.Y.C. 

20 of 94

King and Queens

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Costars Lori Tan Chinn and BD Wong stop by Build Series to chat about their new Comedy Central series, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

21 of 94

Bill Nye the Reading Guy

Rommel Demano/BFA.com

Bill Nye attends the AVENUE Magazine relaunch event in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

22 of 94

Radio Waves

Rich Fury/Getty

Ahead of her highly anticipated hosting gig at the Grammy Awards this weekend, Alicia Keys stops by the SiriusXM Hollywood Studio on Wednesday in L.A. 

23 of 94

Feeling Blue

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Jeri Ryan rocks a bright blue dress while attending the 11th Annual Imaging Society Lumiere Awards on Wednesday in L.A. 

24 of 94

Green Machine

Jim Spellman/Getty

Christie Brinkley visits People Now at the PeopleTV Studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

25 of 94

Shape Shifter

Splash News Online

Another day, another workout for Jennifer Lopez, who heads to a gym in Miami on Wednesday in colorful gear.

26 of 94

French Dressing

Marc Piasecki/Getty

Penélope Cruz attends the Cuban Network photo call at Pathé Beaugrenelle on in Paris on Wednesday.

27 of 94

Going Retro

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Bella Hadid is ready to hit the town on Wednesday while leaving her Paris hotel.

28 of 94

On the Rise

Jeff Spicer/Getty

Nominee Kaitlyn Dever attends the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star BAFTAs Pre Party at The Standard London on Wednesday.

29 of 94

From the Vault

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs onstage as Coldplay kicks off Citi Sound Vault ahead of Sunday’s Grammy Awards at Hollywood Palladium in L.A. on Tuesday.

30 of 94

A True Gentleman

Gary Miller/Getty

Matthew McConaughey is all smiles during a Q&A after a special screening of his film The Gentleman on Tuesday at the University of Texas at Austin. 

31 of 94

Theatre Buff

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Jessica Biel poses outside the Manhattan Theatre Club play My Name Is Lucy Barton at The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

32 of 94

Clowning Around

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Tiffany Haddish spreads the peace at the L.A. premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s Volta on Tuesday. 

33 of 94

Metallic Moment

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Khloé Kardashian shines in a silver dress at the Abyss by Abby – Arabian Nights Collection launch on Tuesday in L.A.

34 of 94

Sneak Peek

SplashNews.com

Helena Bonham Carter films scenes for season 4 of The Crown near Winchester Cathedral on Tuesday in Winchester, England.

35 of 94

Group Cheers

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas pose for a selfie with Jack McBrayer, Josh Meyers and host Seth Meyers during the “Day Drinking with the Jonas Brothers” sketch on Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

36 of 94

Winning Smile

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Cinema Vanguard Award honoree Laura Dern takes a bow at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Tuesday in Santa Barbara, California.

37 of 94

On-Air Interview

MediaPunch

Terry Crews visits Q102 radio station on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

38 of 94

Winter Wear Out West

MEGA

Liv Tyler flashes a smile as she steps out in L.A. on Tuesday wearing a pink-and-black striped sweater, black trousers and flats.

39 of 94