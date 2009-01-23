Star Tracks: Friday, January 23, 2009

ALL SYSTEMS GO

Credit: RAM/Fame Pictures

Look who's having a bloody good time! After surviving a few (fake) bruises and scrapes on set, Sherlock Holmes star Robert Downey Jr. and director Guy Ritchie are both A-OK Thursday after filming on location in Brooklyn, N.Y.

DOC ON CALL

Credit: Starzlife

Paging Dr. Doug Ross! George Clooney flashes a smile as he gets into character on the Los Angeles set of ER Thursday. Clooney, whose career was launched by the NBC medical drama, is making an appearance on the show for its final season.

PLAY TIME

Credit: Juan Soliz/ Pacific Coast News

It's a date! Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick arrive at the opening night of Broadway's The American Plan at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in New York City Thursday. Of an upcoming Sex and the City movie sequel, Parker told PEOPLE, "That's what I've heard . . . But I wouldn’t say that is the most official thing you’ll ever read."

WORLD COLLISION

Credit: Jimi Celeste/Patrickmcmullan/Sipa

Domestic doyenne Martha Stewart snags herself a photo op with PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Hugh Jackman Thursday during a preview of the Nomad Two Worlds exhibit in New York City. Jackman co-hosted the event with wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

IN GOOD COMPANY

Credit: Theo Wargo/Warner Bros.

Tyra Banks (in Nicole Miller) relives President Barack Obama's Inauguration celebration Thursday on the set of her show in New York City – with cardboard cutouts of the first family! The episode, which will focus on the talk-show host's inaugural experience in Washington, D.C., airs Jan. 29.

AVON LADY

Credit: Jackson Lee/Tom Meinelt/ Splash News Online

The face of Avon's new fragrance Spotlight, Courteney Cox-Arquette looks – and probably smells – ready for her close-up as she leaves New York's Ritz-Carlton hotel en route to the perfume launch at The London hotel.

READY, SET, POSE-OFF!

Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Sheree Whitfield and Kim Zolciak have a (friendly) pose-off on the red carpet at the opening of the W Atlanta - Buckhead on Thursday. Of their show's popularity, Zolciak tells PEOPLE, "Our ratings are great because controversy sells, honey."

TRIPLE TEAM

Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty

Also at the W's grand opening: Gossip Girl vixen Michelle Trachtenberg, who cozies up to One Tree Hill's Sophia Bush and The City's socialite Olivia Palermo.

STAR BRIGHT

Credit: Matei H-Gerallt/ Bauer-Griffin

And the sticker for the brightest smile goes to… Liv Tyler, who shows off her pearly whites after a visit to the dentist Thursday in Los Angeles.

JUST CHILLIN'

Credit: Andrew Shawaf/ Pacific Coast News

Eva Longoria Parker takes her cool treat to go Thursday on the Los Angeles set of Desperate Housewives, which recently aired its 100th episode.

CULTURE CLUB

Credit: WENN

What a sight! Julia Roberts explores the wonder of the Taj Mahal Thursday while on vacation in India with husband Danny Moder (not pictured).

DOUBLE BAGGED

Credit: PR/AD/Flynet

Who's that masked man? It's action star Shia LaBeouf, who takes cover with paper and plastic while out with a friend Thursday in Los Angeles.

FUR FLYING

Credit: Big Pictures/Bauer-Griffin

Arrivederci! After spending time in Italy where her husband is playing soccer, Victoria Beckham bids a fashionable farewell to Milan as she arrives at a local airport on Thursday.

THINK PINK

Credit: Nathanael Jones/ Pacific Coast News

Ashley Tisdale caps off her morning errands with a stop at her favorite java joint, the Coffee Bean amp Tea Leaf, in Toluca Lake, Calif., on Thursday.

IRON MAN

Credit: SDFL / Pichichi / Splash News Online

Almost two weeks after tying the knot with Fergie, Josh Duhamel gets the swing of being a newlywed while golfing Thursday in the Bahamas. The couple first honeymooned in the Maldives, an island nation near Sri Lanka.

BAGGAGE CART

Credit: Daniel/Cesar/INF

True Beauty host Vanessa Minnillo – traveling in comfort with a plush blanket – and boyfriend Nick Lachey make a happy arrival Thursday at JFK International Airport in New York.

