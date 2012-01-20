Star Tracks: Friday, January 20, 2012

Hudgens soaks up some romantic time with beau Austin Butler in Hawaii. Plus: Kate Beckinsale, Ryan Reynolds, J.Lo and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:33 PM

1 of 16

'BUTLER' SERVICE

Credit: Splash News Online

Splish, splash, she's having a blast! Vanessa Hudgens taps into her playful side during a beach retreat with beau Austin Butler Thursday in Hawaii.

2 of 16

HOT FLASH

Credit: Splash News Online

Rihanna puts her bikini body on display Thursday while unwinding during her tropical retreat in Hawaii.

3 of 16

VAMP IT UP

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kate Beckinsale leaves her mark for eager fans before the L.A. premiere of her vampire flick, Underworld: Awakening, Thursday at Grauman's Chinese Theatre.

4 of 16

BACKSTAGE PASS

Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

After premiering the newest season of American Idol this week, a low-key Jennifer Lopez checks out a performance of "O" by Cirque du Soleil Thursday at the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas with beau Casper Smart (not pictured).

5 of 16

6 of 16

SHOE IN

Credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage

Carey Mulligan adds a blue note to her red-hot frock Thursday during the London Critics' Circle Film Awards, where her co-star Michael Fassbender picked up the British actor of the year award for his performances in Shame and A Dangerous Method.

7 of 16

PLUGGED IN

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Ryan Reynolds tunes out while heading out of New York City on Thursday.

8 of 16

ON CALL

Credit: FameFlynet

Good Samaritan Zoë Saldana takes a call after enjoying lunch with a friend Thursday in Los Angeles.

9 of 16

FOREIGN TERRITORY

Credit: Splash News Online

Though he compared living in L.A. to being on Mork amp Mindy, newly single Russell Brand finds himself back in Hollywood on Thursday.

10 of 16

GOT A HUNCH?

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

A beaming Sandra Bullock breaks into giggles while grabbing hold of 2-year-old son Louis in Los Angeles on Thursday.

11 of 16

FAN-TASTIC KISS

Credit: Splash News Online

She's not too blue! Newly single Katy Perry gets a sweet smooch Thursday while performing in Jakarta, Indonesia.

12 of 16

SHE'S FUR REAL

Credit: Jason Winslow/Splash News Online

After revealing the secrets to her post-baby bod, Jessica Alba gets ready to dish with Wendy Williams outside the talk show host's N.Y.C. studio on Thursday.

13 of 16

BLUE STATE

Credit: Richard Young/Startraks

Shame star Michael Fassbender cuts a fine figure on the red carpet Thursday at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards.

14 of 16

PACE YOURSELF

Credit: X17online

After gushing over her husband, Reese Witherspoon puts a little pep in her step during an afternoon jog in Los Angeles on Thursday.

15 of 16

PASSAGE FROM INDIA

Credit: EPA/Landov

Oprah livens the scene at the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, while filming a segment for her OWN Network series, Oprah's Next Chapter, on Thursday.

16 of 16

CAPPED OFF

Credit: X17online

Jake Gyllenhaal keeps it casual for a lunch date in Studio City, Calif., on Wednesday.

By People Staff