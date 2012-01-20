Star Tracks: Friday, January 20, 2012
'BUTLER' SERVICE
Splish, splash, she's having a blast! Vanessa Hudgens taps into her playful side during a beach retreat with beau Austin Butler Thursday in Hawaii.
HOT FLASH
Rihanna puts her bikini body on display Thursday while unwinding during her tropical retreat in Hawaii.
VAMP IT UP
Kate Beckinsale leaves her mark for eager fans before the L.A. premiere of her vampire flick, Underworld: Awakening, Thursday at Grauman's Chinese Theatre.
BACKSTAGE PASS
After premiering the newest season of American Idol this week, a low-key Jennifer Lopez checks out a performance of "O" by Cirque du Soleil Thursday at the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas with beau Casper Smart (not pictured).
'BUTLER' SERVICE
Splish, splash, she's having a blast! Vanessa Hudgens taps into her playful side during a beach retreat with beau Austin Butler Thursday in Hawaii.
SHOE IN
Carey Mulligan adds a blue note to her red-hot frock Thursday during the London Critics' Circle Film Awards, where her co-star Michael Fassbender picked up the British actor of the year award for his performances in Shame and A Dangerous Method.
See more stars celebrate awards show season here!
PLUGGED IN
Ryan Reynolds tunes out while heading out of New York City on Thursday.
ON CALL
Good Samaritan Zoë Saldana takes a call after enjoying lunch with a friend Thursday in Los Angeles.
FOREIGN TERRITORY
Though he compared living in L.A. to being on Mork amp Mindy, newly single Russell Brand finds himself back in Hollywood on Thursday.
GOT A HUNCH?
A beaming Sandra Bullock breaks into giggles while grabbing hold of 2-year-old son Louis in Los Angeles on Thursday.
FAN-TASTIC KISS
She's not too blue! Newly single Katy Perry gets a sweet smooch Thursday while performing in Jakarta, Indonesia.
SHE'S FUR REAL
After revealing the secrets to her post-baby bod, Jessica Alba gets ready to dish with Wendy Williams outside the talk show host's N.Y.C. studio on Thursday.
BLUE STATE
Shame star Michael Fassbender cuts a fine figure on the red carpet Thursday at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards.
PACE YOURSELF
After gushing over her husband, Reese Witherspoon puts a little pep in her step during an afternoon jog in Los Angeles on Thursday.
PASSAGE FROM INDIA
Oprah livens the scene at the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, while filming a segment for her OWN Network series, Oprah's Next Chapter, on Thursday.
CAPPED OFF
Jake Gyllenhaal keeps it casual for a lunch date in Studio City, Calif., on Wednesday.