Star Tracks - Friday, January 20, 2006
SO 'MONEY'
Friends with Money stars Catherine Keener and Jennifer Aniston warm up their movie's Thursday premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Keener is pals with Aniston's ex, Brad Pitt – her costar in 1991's Johnny Suede.
PALMY WEATHER
Lost star Josh Holloway makes the most of his workplace in Oahu, Hawaii (where the show films), on Wednesday. With him: his wife of more than one year, Yessica.
GIRLS' DAY OUT
Rumor has it she's been keeping company with George Clooney, but Teri Hatcher always has time for her favorite sidekick – 8-year-old daughter Emerson (in Hollywood on Wednesday).
LOVE LINKS
Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz share a smooch Thursday in Palm Springs, where the couple spent the week while Timberlake participated in the annual Bob Hope Chrysler Classic charity golf tournament.
PIT STOP
Not so romantic: Back on the links, Timberlake takes a break from the game, which also drew celeb players Mark Wahlberg and Carson Daly.
TASTE TEST
Also in Palm Springs, PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Matthew McConaughey develops his own golf technique: the spit ball.
CHA-CHING
Aspiring rap star Kevin Federline proves to be a quick-change artist, getting fast cash Wednesday from a Malibu ATM.
SCENE TEAM
Lindsay Lohan and Jared Leto, who sparked romance rumors last year, are caught on film together Wednesday in New York City – but for a diner scene in their movie Chapter 27. Leto plays John Lennon's killer, Mark David Chapman; Lohan plays a Lennon fan.
PREPARED FOR LIFTOFF
After running through a final check, dad-to-be Brad Pitt is ready for his flying lesson Wednesday in Santa Monica. He also got clearance on another front: A Los Angeles judge approved changing the last name of Angelina Jolie's kids to Jolie-Pitt.
'BREAK'-OUT STAR
Prison Break's Wentworth Miller leaves L.A. Wednesday for Chicago, where the show is filmed. The actor had been in town for the Golden Globes, where he was up for best actor.
GOLDEN GRIN
Johnny Depp flashes a swashbuckling smile Wednesday in Los Angeles. That logo on his knit cap? It's for the Viper Room, the Hollywood club the Pirates of the Caribbean star opened in 1993.
WOMAN IN BLACK
A day after scoring a Golden Globe, Walk the Line's Reese Witherspoon gets back to business, taking a meeting Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
LIFE CYCLE
It's the thought that counts: Tour de France champ Lance Armstrong holds up a gift from the locals – a bicycle made from wire and beads – during a visit to a Soweto, South Africa, community center Wednesday.