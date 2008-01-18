Star Tracks - Friday, January 18, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY

Credit: Henry Flores/Samus Aran/BuzzFoto

Lindsay Lohan, who's headed to a morgue as part of her DUI plea deal, makes time for a shiny companion and a lively pastime – shopping! – at Diavolina in West Hollywood.

WALK THIS WAY

Credit: Novo/ National Photo Group

After spending time in New York with wife Katie and daughter Suri, Tom Cruise sets a stylish example

for growing son Connor (who turns 13 on Feb. 6) as they have a

male-bonding meal Thursday at Beverly Hills restaurant Cut.

DISNEY DUO

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

Miley Cyrus gets a chance to pal around with fellow Disney star Ashley Tisdale Thursday at the Hollywood premiere of Hannah Montana amp Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds concert 3D film. "I'm so excited to be here," crowed the 15-year-old Cyrus. "It's the first time I've ever been at my own premiere."

REAL DEAL

Credit: Clasos/JPI

After denying she was lip-syncing during a recent concert, a shiny Hilary Duff belts out a few numbers during a stop in Guadalajara, Mexico on Thursday. Duff's tour will move to Brazil and Australia in the coming weeks.

PARK PAIR

Credit: Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

In Park City, Utah, for the Sundance Film Festival, Mary-Kate Olsen cozies up to Colin Farrell at the premiere of his action-comedy In Bruges on Thursday at the Lift.

GOING DARK

Credit: Gardiner Anderson/ Bauer-Griffin

On the fly at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport on Thursday, singer Pink shows off her dark, closely cropped new do.

WILD HOGS

Credit: Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Bruce Willis and Sylvester Stallone get revved for a ride in midtown

Manhattan on Thursday after appearing on the Late Show with David

Letterman. Joining the jaunt: Orange County Choppers owners the Teutuls

and Letterman himself.

VEGAS, BABY!

Credit: Seth Browarnik

With time on their hands due to the writers' strike, Ugly

Betty's Rebecca Romijn and her husband, Carpoolers star Jerry

O'Connell, join Mandy Moore on Thursday to celebrate the celeb-studded grand

opening of The Palazzo Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

TRUE COLORS

Credit: Richard Beetham / Splash News Online

Father-to-be Matthew McConaughey – sporting the color of his favorite team, the University of Texas Longhorns – flashes his famous smile while leaving his Malibu home on Thursday.

BODYWORK

Credit: FLYNET

With less than two weeks to go until he competes in a 24-hour auto race, a calm and cool Patrick Dempsey cruises out of a Hollywood gym Wednesday.

HANDLE WITH FLAIR

Credit: Starzlife

An exotically wrapped Ashley Olsen gets a handle on her vehicle Thursday after running errands in West Hollywood.

SHOPGIRL

Credit: Clark Samuels/Startraks

After indulging in a little retail therapy, Jessica Alba continues to pound the pavement Thursday, this time shopping for home furnishings in Los Angeles.

FUR SURE

Credit: DEAN M./ Bauer-Griffin

Brandy puts her best (furry) foot forward after landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday.

KEEPING IT TOGETHER

Credit: WENN

A grim-looking Amy Winehouse, whose husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, can't legally divorce her just yet, stops into a London newsstand Thursday after visiting him in jail.

CLOSE TIES

Credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Kristin Cavallari gets close to heiress Paris Hilton Wednesday night at yet another birthday bash, this one at the Stone Rose Lounge in West Hollywood.

