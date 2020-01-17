Penélope Cruz Surfaces in Spain, Plus the Schitt's Creek Cast, Bella Hadid and More

Ride the Wave
Penélope Cruz walks the red carpet at the Feroz Awards 2020 at Teatro Auditorio Ciudad de Alcobendas in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday.
One Cool Cast
The cast of Schitt’s Creek — Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Dan Levy and Eugene Levy — talks up the final season of their show during a visit to Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Pretty in Paris
Bella Hadid smolders for the cameras at the Tatras x Riot Hill menswear fall/winter 2020-2021 show on Thursday during Paris Fashion Week.
Return to the Stage
Alyson Hannigan talks about Food Network’s Girl Scout Cookie Championship at the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California, on Thursday.
Winter Wear
A blonde Dua Lipa takes a solo walk through N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Ring Thing
Freida Pinto shows off her engagement ring on Thursday while out in Los Angeles.
Arm-in-Arm
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds bundle up for a stroll in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
She's a Hustler
Aubrey Plaza shows off her skills and channels the film Hustlers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. on Wednesday, as Ellen cheers her on.
Big Hug
Julia Roberts hugs Sean Penn at Penn’s CORE Gala, a gala dinner to benefit CORE and 10 years of life-saving work being done around the world, sponsored by Casamigos, in L.A. on Wednesday.
Musical Interlude
Jenny Lewis takes the stage to perform during Sean Penn’s annual CORE Gala on Wednesday night in L.A.
In Your Face
John Cena spills his martini during a round of “Flinch” on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden in L.A.
Prepped for Press
Insecure costars Issa Rae and Jay Ellis share a laugh ahead of the Winter 2020 TCA Press Tour on Wednesday in Pasadena, California.
Legend, John Legend
John Legend rocks an all-black outfit while stepping out on Wednesday in L.A.
Dog Days
Lisa Vanderpump enjoys a lunch date with pal Lance Bass and her dog Giggy on Wednesday in L.A.
On the Move
Kevin Costner heads out in jeans and a button-down on Wednesday in L.A.
Looking Spiffy
Shaquille O’Neal surprises Dallas student-athlete Kylon Owens with a styling session at JCPenney’s new men’s styling room in Hurst, Texas, on Wednesday.
Pep in Her Step
Hilary Duff keeps it cozy as she steps out for a coffee run on Wednesday in L.A.
La Vie en Rose
Awkwafina looks pretty in pink at the Comedy Central premiere of her show Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, alongside co-creator Teresa Hsiao and costar Lori Tan Chinn, on Wednesday in L.A.
Lounging Around
Model Camille Kostek attends the S Bar opening on Wednesday in L.A.
Showing Support
Constance Wu and Dakota Fanning smile together at the Hourglass x Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Launch on Wednesday in L.A.
Bumpin' Along
Agatha Luczo and Rocky Barnes attend the Bambini Fortuna launch brunch in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Have Mercy
Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx attend the U.K. special screening of Just Mercy at the Vue West End in London on Wednesday.
Day to Day
On Wednesday, pregnant Jenna Dewan heads to a mid-morning meeting at Joan’s On Third restaurant in Studio City, California.
A Long Trek
Besties Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Patrick Stewart get goofy on Wednesday at the Star Trek: Picard premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.
Triple Threat
Noma Dumezweni, Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant of The Undoing pose in the green room during the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday.
French Fashionisto
Tyga attends the Undercover Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week in France.
Frequent Flyer
On zzDaniel Craig arrives at New York City’s JFK Airport on Wednesday.
On the Avenue
Josh Gad takes his seat on stage on Wednesday during the Avenue 5 panel at the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California.
Thank You, Next
Karen Gillan mans the mic during a photo call for Jumanji: The Next Level in São Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday.
Musical Moment
Saint Aubyn, Ephraim Sykes, Nick Cucci, Jawan Jackson and Derrick Baskin attend the Recording Academy New York Chapter 62nd GRAMMY Nominee Celebration on Monday in N.Y.C.
Make It Work
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn attend the Amazon Studios 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday to promote their new series, Making the Cut.
Star Power
Lizzo performs at FOMO Festival 2020 at The Trusts Arena on Wednesday in Auckland, New Zealand.
Say Cheese!
Charles Melton grabs Alexander Ludwig and Vanessa Hudgens for a quick selfie at the premiere of Bad Boys for Life at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday in Hollywood.
Family First
Meanwhile, Will Smith smiles with his sons Jaden and Trey at the premiere of Bad Boys for Life at the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A. on Tuesday.
For a Good Cause
Tennis stars Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki sit together at the Rally for Relief at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday to raise money for bushfire relief efforts across Australia.
Hungry for More
Rachael Ray takes a bite out of her own magazine while celebrating Rachael Ray in Season on Tuesday in N.Y. C.
Rockin' Tour
Jack Black and Joe Jonas host a Hollywood Tour Bus ride for surprised fans on Tuesday in L.A.
Model Behavior
Naomi Campbell and Janelle Monáe attend the Amazon Studios 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday.