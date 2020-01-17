Penélope Cruz Surfaces in Spain, Plus the Schitt's Creek Cast, Bella Hadid and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
January 17, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 92

Ride the Wave

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

Penélope Cruz walks the red carpet at the Feroz Awards 2020 at Teatro Auditorio Ciudad de Alcobendas in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 92

One Cool Cast

The cast of Schitt’s Creek — Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Dan Levy and Eugene Levy — talks up the final season of their show during a visit to Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

3 of 92

Pretty in Paris

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Bella Hadid smolders for the cameras at the Tatras x Riot Hill menswear fall/winter 2020-2021 show on Thursday during Paris Fashion Week. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 92

Return to the Stage

Amy Sussman/Getty

Alyson Hannigan talks about Food Network’s Girl Scout Cookie Championship at the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California, on Thursday.

Advertisement

5 of 92

Winter Wear

Splash News Online

A blonde Dua Lipa takes a solo walk through N.Y.C. on Thursday.

6 of 92

Ring Thing

The Image Direct

Freida Pinto shows off her engagement ring on Thursday while out in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 92

Arm-in-Arm

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds bundle up for a stroll in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 92

She's a Hustler

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Aubrey Plaza shows off her skills and channels the film Hustlers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. on Wednesday, as Ellen cheers her on. 

Advertisement

9 of 92

Big Hug

Michael Kovac/Getty

Julia Roberts hugs Sean Penn at Penn’s CORE Gala, a gala dinner to benefit CORE and 10 years of life-saving work being done around the world, sponsored by Casamigos, in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 92

Musical Interlude

Michael Kovac/Getty

Jenny Lewis takes the stage to perform during Sean Penn’s annual CORE Gala on Wednesday night in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 92

In Your Face

Terence Patrick/CBS

John Cena spills his martini during a round of “Flinch” on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 92

Prepped for Press

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Insecure costars Issa Rae and Jay Ellis share a laugh ahead of the Winter 2020 TCA Press Tour on Wednesday in Pasadena, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 92

Legend, John Legend

The Image Direct

John Legend rocks an all-black outfit while stepping out on Wednesday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 92

Dog Days

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lisa Vanderpump enjoys a lunch date with pal Lance Bass and her dog Giggy on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 92

On the Move

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kevin Costner heads out in jeans and a button-down on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 92

Looking Spiffy

Brandon Wade/AP/Shutterstock

Shaquille O’Neal surprises Dallas student-athlete Kylon Owens with a styling session at JCPenney’s new men’s styling room in Hurst, Texas, on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 92

Pep in Her Step

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hilary Duff keeps it cozy as she steps out for a coffee run on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 92

La Vie en Rose

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Awkwafina looks pretty in pink at the Comedy Central premiere of her show Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, alongside co-creator Teresa Hsiao and costar Lori Tan Chinn, on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 92

Lounging Around

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Model Camille Kostek attends the S Bar opening on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 92

Showing Support

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Constance Wu and Dakota Fanning smile together at the Hourglass x Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Launch on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 92

Bumpin' Along

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Agatha Luczo and Rocky Barnes attend the Bambini Fortuna launch brunch in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 92

Have Mercy

Dave Benett/WireImage

Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx attend the U.K. special screening of Just Mercy at the Vue West End in London on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 92

Day to Day

The Image Direct

On Wednesday, pregnant Jenna Dewan heads to a mid-morning meeting at Joan’s On Third restaurant in Studio City, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 92

A Long Trek

David Parry/PA Images/Getty

Besties Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Patrick Stewart get goofy on Wednesday at the Star Trek: Picard premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 92

Triple Threat

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Noma Dumezweni, Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant of The Undoing pose in the green room during the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 92

French Fashionisto

Tyga attends the Undercover Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week in France.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 92

Frequent Flyer

The Image Direct

On zzDaniel Craig arrives at New York City’s JFK Airport on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 92

On the Avenue

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Josh Gad takes his seat on stage on Wednesday during the Avenue 5 panel at the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 92

Thank You, Next

Trf Images/Shutterstock

Karen Gillan mans the mic during a photo call for Jumanji: The Next Level in São Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 92

Musical Moment

Rob Kim/Getty

Saint Aubyn, Ephraim Sykes, Nick Cucci, Jawan Jackson and Derrick Baskin attend the Recording Academy New York Chapter 62nd GRAMMY Nominee Celebration on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 92

Make It Work

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn attend the Amazon Studios 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday to promote their new series, Making the Cut

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 92

Star Power

Dave Simpson/WireImage

Lizzo performs at FOMO Festival 2020 at The Trusts Arena on Wednesday in Auckland, New Zealand. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 92

Say Cheese!

Kevin Winter/Getty

Charles Melton grabs Alexander Ludwig and Vanessa Hudgens for a quick selfie at the premiere of Bad Boys for Life at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 92

Family First

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Will Smith smiles with his sons Jaden and Trey at the premiere of Bad Boys for Life at the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 92

For a Good Cause

SCOTT BARBOUR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Tennis stars Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki sit together at the Rally for Relief at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday to raise money for bushfire relief efforts across Australia. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 92

Hungry for More

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Rachael Ray takes a bite out of her own magazine while celebrating Rachael Ray in Season on Tuesday in N.Y. C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 92

Rockin' Tour

THEHOLLYWOODFIXTV.COM / BACKGRID

Jack Black and Joe Jonas host a Hollywood Tour Bus ride for surprised fans on Tuesday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 92

Model Behavior

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Naomi Campbell and Janelle Monáe attend the Amazon Studios 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 92