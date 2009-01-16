Star Tracks - Friday, January 16, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

GREETING COMMITTEE

Credit: Ramey

Mariah Carey gives a warm welcome to fans while stepping out Friday in Park City, Utah, for the Sundance Film Festival. The night before, husband Nick Cannon deejayed at a kickoff party for the film fest (which runs until Jan. 25) at trendy club Harry O's.

MUST LOVE 'DOGS'

Credit: Brian To/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez cuddles with a furry friend Thursday at the Los Angeles premiere of Hotel for Dogs. At the screening, the Wizards of Waverly Place star – who's been linked to Nick Jonas – hinted that she's single. “I’ve been shunned and I’ve been doing the dating game, and it’s my turn now,” she told PEOPLE.

INTERNATIONAL 'BRIDE'

Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty

After soaking up the sun and fun in Hawaii, Kate Hudson gets back to work promoting her comedy Bride Wars in Berlin on Friday.

SHOPPING AROUND

Credit: Flynet

Celebrity in aisle 7! Lindsay Lohan gets domestic, picking up some groceries at gourmet market Pacific Coast Greens in Malibu during a sisters' day out with younger sib Ali on Thursday.

SIGNING BONUS

Credit: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

Tom Cruise knows how to please his fans! The leading man stops for an impromptu autograph session after arriving in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, where he will promote his World War II drama Valkyrie.

TAKE A BOW

Credit: PA Photos /Landov

That's one way to wear a bowtie! Lady GaGa makes one wild and wacky style statement in her skintight catsuit and festive hairdo while visiting London's Capital FM radio station on Friday.

GLOBE-TROTTERS

Credit: Ramey

Man's best friend indeed! Mickey Rourke brings along his pup after arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday. The Wrestler star even thanked his favorite travel companion after collecting his best actor Golden Globe, saying, "sometimes when a man is alone, that's all you've got is your dog."

WINE LOVERS

Credit: Starzlife

Lauren Conrad and boyfriend Kyle Howard are all set for their picnic made for two Thursday at the wine-tasting spot Malibu Wines, which has a tasting room situated above the coastline in Malibu.

LAUGH IN

Credit: Ramey

What a workout! Hilary Duff catches a case of the giggles Wednesday while leaving a local gym in Los Angeles.

THAT'S A WRAP

Credit: Tom Meinelt-Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

New mom Naomi Watts stays toasty – and chic! – while braving the frigid winter weather with her Mulberry Mabel bag during a stroll Thursday through New York City's Tribeca neighborhood.

NEED FOR SPEED

Credit: Breede-Perkins/ Pacific Coast News

He just keeps on running! Matthew McConaughey (wearing his trademark "j.k. livin" shirt) takes his stick-toting pooch out for their daily jog Thursday in Malibu. The actor and his four-legged friend made their way to the beach, where they played a little fetch.

SNOW DAY

Credit: Splash News Online

Taylor Momsen doesn't let a few flakes get in the way of her glam look Thursday as she heads to the set of Gossip Girl, filming on location in New York's Lower East Side.

LEADING MAN

Credit: David Tonnessen/ Pacific Coast News

Orlando Bloom takes the lead as he guides girlfriend Miranda Kerr to safety Wednesday after enjoying a dinner date at Japanese eatery Katsuya in West Hollywood.

CLASS ACT

Credit: Splash News Online

It's back to school for Mark Wahlberg, who arrives to pick up daughter Ella Rae, 5, (not pictured) from class Wednesday in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

CASHING OUT

Credit: Carlos Maidana / Splash News Online

Making a quick cash call, Kristin Cavallari is on the lookout as she hits up an ATM machine Thursday in West Hollywood.

