Newly Engaged Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Step Out in Milan, Plus Will Smith, Hailey Bieber and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
La Bella Vita
Newly engaged Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox arrive at the Dolce & Gabbana showroom in Milan, Italy on Jan. 14.
Flash a Smile
Will Smith shoots a scene for David Letterman's new show at Carney's restaurant in L.A. on Jan. 13.
Going Incognito
Hailey Bieber covers up while out for a stroll in L.A. on Jan. 13.
Ready to Ride
Chris Lane surprises a SoulCycle class during a country-themed ride in Boston, Mass. on Jan. 13.
Scream King
David Arquette attends an L.A. screening of Scream on Jan. 13.
Premiere Ready
Famke Janssen attends the L.A. special screening of Universal's Redeeming Love on Jan. 13.
Hand-in-Hand
Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews attend the premiere of Cirque Du Soleil's Luzia in London on Jan. 13.
In the Trenches
Lily James steps out for a walk in L.A. wearing a trench coat on Jan. 1.
Major Milestone
Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Today show by turning the Empire State Building orange in N.Y.C.
A Show Unlike Any Other
Jessie J hits the red carpet at the Luzia Cirque Du Soleil premiere at Royal Albert Hall in London on Jan. 13.
Take a Hike
Lucy Hale takes a hike with her dogs out in Studio City on Jan. 12.
It's a Wrap
Rose Byrne retires from a long day of filming on the set of Physical in L.A. on Jan. 12.
Three's Company
Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller and Pete Davidson sit courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Jan. 12.
West Hollywood Nights
Kanye West and Julia Fox hit up hot spot Delilah in West Hollywood on Jan. 13.
Big Win
Also at the New York Knicks game, Sienna Miller arrives to watch the home team beat the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 12.
Game Night
Jacob Elordi and Noah Schnapp pose for photos as they head to the Knicks game at The Garden on Jan. 12.
Around Town
Geena Davis slips on a hoodie and jeans to run errands around L.A. on Jan. 12.
Stunner Sunglasses
The Weeknd celebrates Fai Khadra and Oliver Peoples' collaboration at their cocktail and dinner party in L.A. on Jan. 12.
Model Behavior
Also there to celebrate close friend Fai Khadra at his Oliver Peoples collaboration event: Kendall Jenner.
Material World
Out in West Hollywood, Madonna exits Delilah after hanging out with a friend on Jan. 13.
Hey There!
Alana Haim arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 12 in L.A.
Late Night Chats
Caitríona Balfe heads to the Ed Sullivan Theater in N.Y.C. to tape The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 12.
Book Tour
Lindsey Vonn promotes her new memoir Rise in N.Y.C. on Jan. 12.
Cruising Through
Newly engaged Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman take a bike ride around Malibu the morning of Jan. 12.
Tee Time
Mark Wahlberg checks his swing during the Pro-Am Tournament ahead of the Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club on Jan. 12.
Checking Out
Channing Tatum leaves Hotel Bel-Air dressed casually on Jan. 11.
Challenge Accepted
Host Jimmy Fallon and Maggie Gyllenhaal take on the Random Instrument Challenge on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Jan. 11.
But First, Coffee
Selma Blair sports a "Bakers Gonna Bake" sweater while on a coffee date with Ron Carlson in L.A. on Jan. 11.
Winter Woes
Bradley Cooper braves the cold as he steps out for a walk on Jan. 11 in N.Y.C.
Off to the Park
Out in Los Feliz, Malin Akerman takes her dog to the park on Jan. 11.
Class Is in Session
Lori Harvey is ready to break a sweat as she heads to her pilates class in L.A. on Jan. 11.
One Woman Wonder
Cecily Strong smiles on Jan. 11 at the curtain call for the one-woman play, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, at The Shed in N.Y.C.
Fresh Start
Colton Underwood goes for a walk in his new neighborhood of Sherman Oaks on Jan. 11.
Go Lakers
Logan and Jake Paul watch the Lakers game at the new Confirmed360 Super Suite with CEO Matt Ampolsky at Crypto.com Arena in L.A.
Hot Wheel
Jacob Elordi takes his Onewheel out for a spin in Hollywood the morning of Jan. 11.
Rest & Relaxation
In Beverly Hills, Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend head to a spa on Jan. 11.
Put on a Smile
Sara Sampaio flashes a smile while out in L.A. on Jan. 11.
Keeping the 'Peace'
Peacemaker (John Cena) stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 10 in N.Y.C.
Date Night
Out in West Hollywood, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky kept it comfy yet stylish while headed to Nobu for a late night dinner date on Jan. 10.
On a freezing N.Y.C. day, Christopher Meloni films a scene of Law and Order: Organized Crime in Midtown, Manhattan on Jan. 11.
Back in the City
Billy Porter returns to N.Y.C. and lands at JFK Airport after his trip to Miami on Jan. 10.
Ready to Roll
Queen Latifah gets ready to film on the set of The Equalizer in N.Y.C. on Jan. 10.
On Location
John Malkovich walks around St. Mark's Square in Venice while filming The Ripley on Jan. 11.
Looking Lovely
Courtney Love poses at Fat Tony's clean time birthday in London at Borro Tuscan Bistro on Jan. 10.
Out for the Day
Scout Willis parks and makes her way through L.A. on Jan. 10.
What a Star You Are
This is cool! This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 10.
Shorts Story
Jason Derulo steps out in Los Angeles on Jan. 9, days after his incident at a Las Vegas casino.
No Sweat
Chantel Jeffries grabs her smoothie to-go in Los Angeles on Jan. 10.
Travel Style
Shawn Mendes keeps things casual in a hoodie as he arrives at the airport in Miami on Jan. 8.
Marvel-ous Mackie
Anthony Mackie takes part in a Q&A with fans during Fan Expo in New Orleans on Jan. 9.
Retro 'Fit
Rita Ora wears a '70s-inspired outfit while out and about in Double Bay, Australia, on Jan. 10.
Game Time
Halsey wears a face mask as they watch the L.A. Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies with boyfriend Alev Aydin on Jan. 9 at the Crypto.com Arena.
Light Show
Country star Riley Green lights up the stage during a stop on his We Out Here Tour in Atlanta on Jan. 8.
Sweat Session
Lori Harvey wears an all-black ensemble as she's seen leaving a Pilates class in L.A. on Jan. 9.
Sweet Stroll
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland hold hands while out for a walk in L.A. on Jan. 8.
Cozy to the 'Max'
Ava Max bundles up for a performance at the 2022 College Football Playoff Concert Series on Jan. 9 in Indianapolis.
Model Moves
Cindy Crawford is spotted out and about on a walk in Malibu on Jan. 9.
Get Into It
Doja Cat touches down in Indianapolis to perform at the 2022 College Football Playoff Concert on Jan. 8.
Masked Crusader
Ben Affleck masks up as he steps out in Los Angeles on Jan. 8.
Double Shot
DJ Pauly D enjoys the grand opening of Sugar Factory Philly in Philadelphia on Jan. 8.
Model Behavior
Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid make their exit after wrapping up a Pilates class in Los Angeles on Jan. 8.
Scream Queens
Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell and Melissa Barrera suit up in blazers for the SCREAM photo call in Beverly Hills on Jan. 7.
Horror Nights
Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar and Jack Quaid pose on the red carpet at the SCREAM photo call in Beverly Hills on Jan. 7.