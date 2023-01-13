Margot Robbie Stuns in Red at U.K. Premiere of 'Babylon', Plus Olivia Rodrigo, Paul Rudd and More

01 of 80 Red Hot Mike Marsland/WireImage Margot Robbie stuns at the U.K. premiere of Babylon in London on Jan. 12.

02 of 80 New York State of Mind The image direct Singer Olivia Rodrigo heads into a recording studio in New York City on Jan. 12.

03 of 80 Bleach Babe The IMage direct Paul Rudd is spotted on set for season 3 of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, sporting bleached hair and a leather jacket on Jan. 12.

04 of 80 Leading Man Dave Benett/WireImage Brad Pitt attends the U.K. premiere of his film, Babylon, in London on Jan. 12.

05 of 80 Blockbuster Couple Kevin Winter/Getty Suzy Amis Cameron and James Cameron pose together at the James Cameron and Jon Landau Hand and Footprint Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on Jan. 12 in L.A.

06 of 80 Man's Best Friend Charley Gallay/Getty Rob Lowe and Baxter the dog pose together at a special screening for Netflix's Dog Gone at Bay Theatre in Pacific Palisades, California, on Jan. 11.

07 of 80 Sun's Out Splash News Online Maren Morris soaks up some sun in Tulum, Mexico, on Jan. 11, sporting a zebra-print bikini and dark sunglasses.

08 of 80 Hats Off Gotham/GC Images Janelle Monáe poses in a cut-out black dress paired with an overcoat and towering hat as she arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City on Jan. 11.

09 of 80 Curls Rock Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Andie MacDowell brings nothing but good vibes to The Way Home premiere in New York City on Jan. 11.

10 of 80 Bundled Up Felipe Ramales/Splash news Online Anne Hathaway steps out in style on Jan. 11, dressed in a colorful puffer coat, black hat and knee-high combat boots in New York City.

11 of 80 Ruffin' It Backgrid Jonathan Majors snuggles up to two four-legged friends in New York City on Jan. 11.

12 of 80 Pop of Color Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock Karrueche Tran, dressed in a deconstructed pinstripe suit, poses at a screening for House Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 11.

13 of 80 Courtside Chic Paras Griffin/Getty Newlyweds Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams sit courtside at State Farm Arena in Atlanta to check out a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 11.

14 of 80 Book Club Marion Curtis/Starpix Author Judy Blume hangs with actors Abby Ryder Fortson and Benny Safdie at the Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret trailer launch event at The Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on Jan. 11.

15 of 80 Metallic Moment Shutterstock Tár star Cate Blanchett shimmers in a shiny ensemble for the film's London premiere on Jan. 11.

16 of 80 Broadway's Best Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online In a tan knit dress and black coat, Lea Michele heads out for a matinee performance of Funny Girl on Jan. 11 in N.Y.C.

17 of 80 Sideline Spirit Michael Simon/Shutterstock David Harbour cheers for the New York Rangers hockey team at Madison Square Garden as they played the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 10.

18 of 80 Model Behavior The Image Direct Polka dot handbag in tow, Karlie Kloss poses for a Louis Vuitton photoshoot on Jan. 11, flashing her smile and style outside of the brand's boutique in New York City.

19 of 80 City Smiles GC Images As she departs Good Morning America, Katie Holmes looks effortlessly glamorous in a blue and black leather coat in N.Y.C. on Jan.11.

20 of 80 Caffeine Queen Sara Jaye Weiss/Splash News Online With a Dunkin' Donuts iced coffee in hand, Jennifer Coolidge goes full glam before the Jan. 10 Golden Globe Awards in L.A.

21 of 80 Going Green Stefano Mazzola/GC Images Tina Fey dons a plaid green coat and a matching hat while filming her movie A Haunting in Venice in Italy on Jan. 11.

22 of 80 Round of Applause Shutterstock While Alexander Skarsgård looks less than lively, his seatmates Henrik Lundqvist, Ryan Reynolds and Hans Vestberg bring some big spirit to the New York Rangers hockey game on Jan. 10 at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden.

23 of 80 Siblings on the Street Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Property Brothers' Jonathan and Drew Scott leave The Drew Barrymore Show in N.Y.C. on Jan. 10.

24 of 80 On the Mic Cindy Ord/Getty Tom Hanks pays a visit to SiriusXM's N.Y.C. studios on Jan. 10.

25 of 80 Beige Beauty Ricky Vigil M/GC Images Priyanka Chopra chooses neutral tones from head to toe for a dinner at Bacchanalia restaurant in London on Jan. 10.

26 of 80 Enjoying the Evening Splash News Online After having dinner in New York City on Jan. 10, Angelina Jolie flashes a smile to the camera.

27 of 80 Pink with Pup Christopher Peterson/Splash News online In a glossy parka and a matching blush scarf, comedian Margaret Cho keeps herself — and her rescue dog, Lucia — warm during the N.Y.C. winter on Jan. 10.

28 of 80 Red, White & Drew Raymond Hall/GC Images Drew Barrymore is all smiles on the streets of midtown Manhattan on Jan. 11.

29 of 80 Purr-fect Production Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock At a Jan. 9 screening of A Man Called Otto at Dotdash Meredith in N.Y.C., Rita Wilson smiles with the film's star, husband Tom Hanks, and Smeagel the cat, who plays a companion of Hanks' character.

30 of 80 Expecting on Camera Terence Patrick/CBS On Jan. 9, a pregnant Hilary Swank flaunts her baby bump for her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

31 of 80 Late Night Magic Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Rupert Grint smiles during a Jan. 9 interview in N.Y.C. on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

32 of 80 Dapper Under Drizzle Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Austin Butler braves the rain at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Jan. 9.

33 of 80 Pedaling Around Backgrid Justin Theroux cruises around his New York City neighborhood during a morning bike ride on Jan. 10.

34 of 80 Talking TV Randy Shropshire/Getty For a panel at Paramount+'s Television Critics Association event, Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan speak about their thriller series Fatal Attraction in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 9.

35 of 80 Lots to Learn Vivien Killilea/Getty Don Cheadle and George Clooney pose together while celebrating the Roybal Film and Television Magnet school on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.

36 of 80 Cozy About Town Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online Bundled up in striped knit sweatpants and a layered jacket look, Bradley Cooper strolls around Manhattan's West Village on Jan. 10.

37 of 80 Crime Stopper Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Mariska Hargitay smiles in a striped coat on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in N.Y.C. on Jan. 9.

38 of 80 Premiere Pals Michael Buckner/Getty The Last of Us costars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey bring it in for a photo at their HBO show's L.A. premiere on Jan. 9.

39 of 80 Desert Duo Vincent Sandoval/Getty Jim Gaffigan and Rhea Seehorn smile at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival, where their film Linoleum screened on Jan. 9.

40 of 80 Stepping Out in Style Splash News Online Anna Kendrick struts into The View in New York City on Jan. 10, keeping things light with a pastel outfit beneath her cream-colored coat.

41 of 80 Lights, Camera ... James Devaney/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker hits the set to film season 2 of And Just Like That... on New York City's Upper East Side on Jan. 9.

42 of 80 Megawatt Smile Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Tracee Ellis Ross, who just launched the first heat tool for her beauty brand, Pattern, arrives at NBC Studios in New York City on Jan. 9.

43 of 80 New York Minute Gotham/GC Images Janelle Monáe hops out of a car in New York City on Jan. 9.

44 of 80 Scary Good The image direct M3GAN's Allison Williams sports an all-white ensemble paired with a blue purse for a pop of color in N.Y.C. on Jan. 9.

45 of 80 Award Season Smiles Nina Westervelt/Getty Glass Onion costars Janelle Monáe and Daniel Craig have a moment at The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on Jan. 8.

46 of 80 Big Night Out Jamie McCarthy/Getty Michelle Yeoh poses alongside Awkwafina, who awarded the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress with the best actress award during the National Board of Review 2023 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C. on Jan. 8.

47 of 80 A 'West Side Story' Reunion Jamie McCarthy/Getty Ariana DeBose poses alongside Steven Spielberg after presenting him with the best director award for The Fabelmans during the National Board of Review 2023 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C. on Jan. 8.

48 of 80 Three's Company Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas perform onstage during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 7.

49 of 80 Sweet Sounds Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Saweetie performs during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 8.

50 of 80 Girl Power Emma McIntyre/Getty Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers pose together at the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast at Catch in L.A. on Jan. 8.

51 of 80 Movie Magic Charley Gallay/Getty Guillermo del Toro and Rian Johnson pose together at the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast at Catch in L.A. on Jan. 8

52 of 80 Breaking a Sweat MEGA Ashton Kutcher goes for a run in Los Angeles dressed in a black beanie and Chicago Bears sweatshirt on Jan. 8.

53 of 80 Showing Support Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Austin Butler joins Elvis director Baz Luhrmann as he's honored at Variety's Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors To Watch Brunch at Parker Palm Springs in California on Jan. 6.

54 of 80 Jump Around The Image Direct Natalie Portman jumps on a trampoline while out and about with her daughter, Salma Hayek and the Pinault-Hayek family in Gstaad, Switzerland, over the weekend.

55 of 80 Aussie Adventure Faith Moran/GC Images Lil Nas X leaves Perth Airport on Jan. 8 in Australia.

56 of 80 Power Suit Amy Sussman/Getty Angela Bassett takes the mic at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival's Talking Pictures Screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Q&A on Jan. 6.

57 of 80 All Dressed Up Michael Tullberg/Getty Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash pose together at WP Miller Special Events' "A Golden Salute" to Black actresses at The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey on Jan. 8.

58 of 80 Stepping Out in Style Star Max/GC Images Fortune Feimster and Jacquelyn Smith head out in Los Angeles on Jan. 8.

59 of 80 Out and About Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Kendall Jenner takes a walk in Los Angeles on Jan. 7.

60 of 80 Sing It! Ethan Miller/Getty Kehlani performs during the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on Jan. 7.

61 of 80 Baby Blue Michael Tullberg/Getty Soulja Boy attends the one-year anniversary celebration for the Green Paradise Dispensary on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles in vibrant baby blue attire.

62 of 80 Role of a Lifetime Bruce Glikas Billy Crudup poses backstage with Chris Wood at Broadway's adaptation of Almost Famous — a film in which he previously starred — in New York City on Jan. 7.

63 of 80 Fab Family Kevin Mazur/Getty for W Magazine Danielle, Alana and Este Haim attend Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on Jan. 6 in Beverly Hills.

64 of 80 Gal Pals Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Eva Longoria and Kate Hudson attend Variety's Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors To Watch Brunch at Parker Palm Springs on Jan. 6 in California.

65 of 80 Rock Star Status David Livingston/Getty Billy Idol is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 6 in Los Angeles.

66 of 80 Leading Ladies Vivien Killilea/Getty for Palm Springs International Film Society Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field attend the world premiere opening night screening of 80 for Brady during the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 6 in Palm Springs.

67 of 80 Star Power Kevin Winter/Getty Bullet Train star Brian Tyree Henry and Till star Danielle Deadwyler pose at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: Variety's Directors To Watch Brunch on Jan. 6.

68 of 80 Deep Dive NBC News Lester Holt interviews Al Roker about his recent health scare for NBC's Nightly News on Jan. 6 in N.Y.C.

69 of 80 Calling All Queens Dave Kotinsky/Getty The N.Y.C. premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race brings together the competing stars of the MTV show's latest installment: Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Amethyst, Salina EsTitties, Loosey LaDuca, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Anetra, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Robin Fierce, Sasha Colby, Sugar, Luxx Noir London, Princess Poppy and Spice.

70 of 80 Off the Shore Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley pose beside the latter's daughter Meilani Matthews at the season 15 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race on Jan. 5 in N.Y.C.

71 of 80 Already Famous Bruce Glikas Jimmy Fallon, an original cast member of Almost Famous, attends the Broadway adaptation of the 2000 film on Jan. 5, posing for a photo with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Cameron Crowe, who wrote the original film.

72 of 80 Two Kings of Rock & Roll Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society Elvis star Austin Butler and the film's director Baz Luhrmann pose together in the desert of California, where they attend the afterparty for the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 5.

73 of 80 Proud Pals Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society Colin Farrell holds his Desert Palm Achievement Award alongside Sam Rockwell while backstage at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 5.

74 of 80 Mini Me AdMedia /SplashNews.com At the Hollywood premiere of BMF's season 2 on Jan. 5, rapper 50 Cent and his son Sire Jackson match in suits and teal patterned ties.

75 of 80 Girl Power Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony smile together at the season 2 premiere of Starz's BMF held at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Jan. 5.

76 of 80 Sneakers On Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sporting an athletic look, Kendall Jenner steps out in L.A. on Jan. 5.

77 of 80 In the Spotlight Brendan Fraser. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Brendan Fraser is all smiles as he accepts the Spotlight award at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 5.

78 of 80 Wine & Dine Gerardo Mora/Getty Images Priscilla Presley shines during an event held in her honor by the Vineyard Wine Bar and Bistro in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 5.

79 of 80 Pretty in Pink MediaPunch/Shutterstock Shania Twain flaunts her pink hair as she arrives at Today in New York City on Jan. 5.