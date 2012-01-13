Star Tracks: Friday, January 13, 2012
SWEET SPOT
Halle may not be having a wedding, but she'll have some cake! Berry – who's sporting a ring reportedly from boyfriend Olivier Martinez – stops by Sweet Lady Jane bakery in West Hollywood on Thursday.
SHADY COVER
Wearing a pair of aviator shades, Taylor Lautner keeps his cool Thursday while making his way through a West Hollywood parking lot.
CHILL FACTOR
Olivia Wilde snuggles up to new man Jason Sudeikis Thursday during a sweet stroll through New York's West Village neighborhood.
RETAIL THERAPY
After a sisterly shopping spree in Dallas, Kim Kardashian returns home in L.A., where she flaunted her famous assets during a visit to Barneys New York on Thursday.
'CRITIC'-AL CONDITION
George Clooney grabs hold of Brad Pitt's newest accessory – a black cane – Thursday at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards in L.A., where The Descendants star also nabbed the best actor prize from his fellow nominee.
ON THE LINE
Jessica Alba, who recently dished about the secrets behind her enviable post-baby bod, earns her stripes while running errands Thursday inSanta Monica, Calif.
BOOKING IT
A svelte and stylish Jennifer Hudson gets the word out about her new book, I Got This: How I Changed My Ways and Lost What Weighed Me Down, Thursday at a Barnes amp Noble in The Grove in Los Angeles.
PICK-UP ARTIST
Beaming mom-to-be Jennifer Garner multitasks while giving daughter Seraphina, 3, a lift in Brentwood, Calif., on Thursday.
COFFEE MATES
Before going glam for the Critics' Choice Awards, a denim-clad Kirsten Dunst takes a java break with On the Road costar Garrett Hedlund Thursday in L.A.
HIGH BEAMS
Leaving her hubby Jim Toth at home, Reese Witherspoon shows off her newlywed glow Thursday in Brentwood, Calif.
SWEATER WEATHER
Katie Holmes puts her most fashionable foot forward in rainy New York City on Thursday.
FRENCH CONNECTION
Grammy's golden guy Kanye West travels with his entourage Thursday during an outing in Paris, France.
HIGH PROFILE
House of Lies star Kristen Bell turns it on with a pair of mega heels from ShoeMint Thursday in Los Angeles, where she's promoting her new Showtime series, costarring Don Cheadle.
SHE'S SO FLY
Following a glam Late Show appearance, Kate Beckinsale keeps it casual to catch a flight from New York's JFK International Airport on Thursday.
MAKING HER MARK
A beaming Holly Madison signs autographs for fans Thursday outside The Wendy Williams Show in New York City.