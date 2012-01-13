Star Tracks: Friday, January 13, 2012

Berry sports some new bling at a bakery in West Hollywood. Plus: Olivia Wilde, Kim Kardashian, Brad Pitt, Jessica Alba and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

SWEET SPOT

Credit: GSI Media

Halle may not be having a wedding, but she'll have some cake! Berry – who's sporting a ring reportedly from boyfriend Olivier Martinez – stops by Sweet Lady Jane bakery in West Hollywood on Thursday.

SHADY COVER

Credit: AKM Images

Wearing a pair of aviator shades, Taylor Lautner keeps his cool Thursday while making his way through a West Hollywood parking lot.

CHILL FACTOR

Credit: 310Pix

Olivia Wilde snuggles up to new man Jason Sudeikis Thursday during a sweet stroll through New York's West Village neighborhood.

RETAIL THERAPY

Credit: FameFlynet

After a sisterly shopping spree in Dallas, Kim Kardashian returns home in L.A., where she flaunted her famous assets during a visit to Barneys New York on Thursday.

'CRITIC'-AL CONDITION

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

George Clooney grabs hold of Brad Pitt's newest accessory – a black cane – Thursday at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards in L.A., where The Descendants star also nabbed the best actor prize from his fellow nominee.

ON THE LINE

Credit: FameFlynet

Jessica Alba, who recently dished about the secrets behind her enviable post-baby bod, earns her stripes while running errands Thursday inSanta Monica, Calif.

BOOKING IT

Credit: Picture Perfect/Rex USA

A svelte and stylish Jennifer Hudson gets the word out about her new book, I Got This: How I Changed My Ways and Lost What Weighed Me Down, Thursday at a Barnes amp Noble in The Grove in Los Angeles.

PICK-UP ARTIST

Credit: SA/AKM Images

Beaming mom-to-be Jennifer Garner multitasks while giving daughter Seraphina, 3, a lift in Brentwood, Calif., on Thursday.

COFFEE MATES

Credit: National Photo Group

Before going glam for the Critics' Choice Awards, a denim-clad Kirsten Dunst takes a java break with On the Road costar Garrett Hedlund Thursday in L.A.

HIGH BEAMS

Credit: FameFlynet

Leaving her hubby Jim Toth at home, Reese Witherspoon shows off her newlywed glow Thursday in Brentwood, Calif.

SWEATER WEATHER

Credit: Splash News Online

Katie Holmes puts her most fashionable foot forward in rainy New York City on Thursday.

FRENCH CONNECTION

Credit: Allpix/Splash News Online

Grammy's golden guy Kanye West travels with his entourage Thursday during an outing in Paris, France.

HIGH PROFILE

Credit: FameFlynet

House of Lies star Kristen Bell turns it on with a pair of mega heels from ShoeMint Thursday in Los Angeles, where she's promoting her new Showtime series, costarring Don Cheadle.

SHE'S SO FLY

Credit: Splash News Online

Following a glam Late Show appearance, Kate Beckinsale keeps it casual to catch a flight from New York's JFK International Airport on Thursday.

MAKING HER MARK

Credit: Mitchell/Drummond/Splash News Online

A beaming Holly Madison signs autographs for fans Thursday outside The Wendy Williams Show in New York City.

