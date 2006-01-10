Star Tracks - Friday, January 13, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

FAMILY WAY

Credit: DAVID FERNANDEZ /EPA/ Landov

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are escorted out of Haiti's Port-au-Prince airport Friday, just days after confirming Jolie's pregnancy. The actress had been in the Dominican Republic filming The Good Shepherd; she and Pitt visited the neighboring country to support Wyclef Jean's nonprofit organization Yéle Haiti.

UNDER THE BRIM

Credit: David Buchan/Gaz Shirley Pacificcoastnews

Jessica Simpson keeps a low profile in Hollywood on Wednesday. The singer left by a back door after eating at Sushi Roku with a girlfriend.

GRANDFATHER FIGURE

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Mom-to-be Gwen Stefani and husband Gavin Rossdale escort their baby's grandfather-to-be, Douglas Rossdale, to lunch Thursday in London's Primrose Hill neighborhood.

THROUGH THE ROOF

Credit: Dennis Van Tine/LFI

Alicia Keys – who's helming a UPN series inspired by her New York childhood – arrives for another TV spot Thursday, this one for The Late Show with David Letterman.

MAYBE THIS TIME

Credit: Heining/Abbot/INFGoff

Sienna Miller – looking more Liza Minnelli than Andy Warhol muse – heads to the Shreveport, La., set of Factory Girl, in which she plays the artist's star Edie Sedgwick.

BLIGE'S SURPRISE

Credit: Arnold Turner/WireImage

Mary J. Blige parties with Eva Longoria and Jamie Foxx at her surprise 34th-birthday bash Wednesday at Los Angeles restaurant Ortolan.

COOL KISS

Credit: Albert Ferreira/Startraksphoto

Todd "LL Cool J" Smith plants a smooch on costar Queen Latifah at her hometown premiere of Last Holiday on Wednesday in Newark, N.J.

EYES WEIRD OPEN

Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

How I Met Your Mother's Neil Patrick Harris engages in a funny face-off with a Lucky Troll doll at a Golden Globes gift suite in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

IN HER SHOES

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Victoria Beckham and a barefoot and pregnant Katie Holmes try some new shoes on for size at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. The former Posh Spice may have had some advice to offer – she and husband David Beckham have three kids.

ANCHORS AWAY

Credit: Arnaldo Magnani/Getty

A nautically dressed Lindsay Lohan returns to her New York City hotel after a Thursday shopping spree. The actress, who partied in Manhattan with Kate Moss two days earlier, is in town to film the movie Chapter 27, about John Lennon's killer.

FLASH FLOOD

Credit: dlrphoto/FilmMagic

Golden Globe nominees (and real-life couple) Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams attend the Sydney premiere of Brokeback Mountain on Friday – where they were reportedly drenched by the paparazzi. Some photographers who claimed Ledger spit at them last year greeted the two with water pistols.

BABY BLUES

Credit: Limelight

The next day, it's back to diaper duty for Spears, who brought Sean along for some antiques shopping and lunch in L.A.

PAYING TRIBUTE

Credit: Dennis Van TIine/LFI; INSET: Marion Curtis/Startraks

Nicole Kidman flashes a bewitching smile – a big ring on her left hand – Wednesday at the Simon Wiesenthal Center's annual tribute dinner in New York City. Kidman presented the Humanitarian Laureate Award to media mogul – and fellow Aussie – Rupert Murdoch.

LOT OF FUN

Credit: Limelight

After a visit to a Beverly Hills medical building, Cameron Diaz offers a smile – and a tip – to a parking lot attendant on Tuesday.

UNITED FRONT

Credit: Ramey

Back from a family weekend in Las Vegas, Kevin Federline and Britney Spears leave 4-month-old son Sean at home and spend a couple's night out in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Credit: John Sciulli/WireImage

The same day, Simpson's soon-to-be ex-husband, Nick Lachey, plays the gentleman with actress Molly Stanton on the set of the WB series Twins. The episode featuring Lachey's guest spot will air in February.

EVOLVING LOVE

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Director Len Wiseman plants a kiss on actress wife Kate Beckinsale after the Los Angeles premiere of their movie Underworld: Evolution on Wednesday. The couple met filming its prequel, 2003's Underworld.

By People Staff