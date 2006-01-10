Star Tracks - Friday, January 13, 2006
FAMILY WAY
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are escorted out of Haiti's Port-au-Prince airport Friday, just days after confirming Jolie's pregnancy. The actress had been in the Dominican Republic filming The Good Shepherd; she and Pitt visited the neighboring country to support Wyclef Jean's nonprofit organization Yéle Haiti.
UNDER THE BRIM
Jessica Simpson keeps a low profile in Hollywood on Wednesday. The singer left by a back door after eating at Sushi Roku with a girlfriend.
GRANDFATHER FIGURE
Mom-to-be Gwen Stefani and husband Gavin Rossdale escort their baby's grandfather-to-be, Douglas Rossdale, to lunch Thursday in London's Primrose Hill neighborhood.
THROUGH THE ROOF
Alicia Keys – who's helming a UPN series inspired by her New York childhood – arrives for another TV spot Thursday, this one for The Late Show with David Letterman.
MAYBE THIS TIME
Sienna Miller – looking more Liza Minnelli than Andy Warhol muse – heads to the Shreveport, La., set of Factory Girl, in which she plays the artist's star Edie Sedgwick.
BLIGE'S SURPRISE
Mary J. Blige parties with Eva Longoria and Jamie Foxx at her surprise 34th-birthday bash Wednesday at Los Angeles restaurant Ortolan.
COOL KISS
Todd "LL Cool J" Smith plants a smooch on costar Queen Latifah at her hometown premiere of Last Holiday on Wednesday in Newark, N.J.
EYES WEIRD OPEN
How I Met Your Mother's Neil Patrick Harris engages in a funny face-off with a Lucky Troll doll at a Golden Globes gift suite in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
IN HER SHOES
Victoria Beckham and a barefoot and pregnant Katie Holmes try some new shoes on for size at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. The former Posh Spice may have had some advice to offer – she and husband David Beckham have three kids.
ANCHORS AWAY
A nautically dressed Lindsay Lohan returns to her New York City hotel after a Thursday shopping spree. The actress, who partied in Manhattan with Kate Moss two days earlier, is in town to film the movie Chapter 27, about John Lennon's killer.
FLASH FLOOD
Golden Globe nominees (and real-life couple) Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams attend the Sydney premiere of Brokeback Mountain on Friday – where they were reportedly drenched by the paparazzi. Some photographers who claimed Ledger spit at them last year greeted the two with water pistols.
BABY BLUES
The next day, it's back to diaper duty for Spears, who brought Sean along for some antiques shopping and lunch in L.A.
PAYING TRIBUTE
Nicole Kidman flashes a bewitching smile – a big ring on her left hand – Wednesday at the Simon Wiesenthal Center's annual tribute dinner in New York City. Kidman presented the Humanitarian Laureate Award to media mogul – and fellow Aussie – Rupert Murdoch.
LOT OF FUN
After a visit to a Beverly Hills medical building, Cameron Diaz offers a smile – and a tip – to a parking lot attendant on Tuesday.
UNITED FRONT
Back from a family weekend in Las Vegas, Kevin Federline and Britney Spears leave 4-month-old son Sean at home and spend a couple's night out in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
FIRST IMPRESSIONS
The same day, Simpson's soon-to-be ex-husband, Nick Lachey, plays the gentleman with actress Molly Stanton on the set of the WB series Twins. The episode featuring Lachey's guest spot will air in February.
EVOLVING LOVE
Director Len Wiseman plants a kiss on actress wife Kate Beckinsale after the Los Angeles premiere of their movie Underworld: Evolution on Wednesday. The couple met filming its prequel, 2003's Underworld.