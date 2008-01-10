Star Tracks - Friday, January 11, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:50 PM

HOLDING ON

Credit: INF

After a trip south of the border, Britney Spears – with new beau Adnan Ghalib (not

pictured) and a furry friend – makes a pit stop at a gas station in Marina del Rey, Calif. before heading home to Los Angeles.

DINE AND DASH

Credit: Anthony/ Pacific Coast News

Back from a romantic retreat in Austin, Texas, Drew Barrymore and Justin Long sneak out the back door of an Italian restaurant after dining in Hollywood on Thursday.

KEEP MOVING

Credit: MATEI H-JRI/ Bauer-Griffin

No movers? No problem! Newlywed Katherine Heigl handles the heavy lifting Thursday – moving furniture into her new home in Los Angeles.

GLOW IN THE DARK

Credit: Ahmad Elatab-Jackson Lee / Splash News Online

Beyoncé makes a bright statement – flashing a little neon! – while out Thursday in New York. A day earlier, the singer reteamed with her friend (and Connect Four opponent) Kanye West, sitting courtside at a New Jersey Nets game with beau Jay-Z.

CHEST FRIENDS

Credit: Bruce Gifford/FilmMagic

Fresh off a Mexican getaway to celebrate his engagement to Fergie, Josh Duhamel shows some love for someone else – his Las Vegas costar pal James Lesure, whose face adorns his T-shirt – at a bash Thursday for the 100th episode of the show at Ghost Bar in the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

BABY BOOMERS

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Mom-to-be Jessica Alba and fiancé Cash Warren make a supportive (and excited) team at Glamour magazine's kickoff for V-Day's 10th Anniversary Thursday at Craft in Los Angeles. "It's the best time ever," she gushed to PEOPLE at the event. "I have two movies coming out, a baby, a fiancé – everything."

OPEN DOOR POLICY

Credit: Ramey

She says she feels "fantastic" – and she sure looks like it! A radiant Halle Berry stays active, shopping Thursday in Beverly Hills. The expectant actress recently revealed she wishes "to stay pregnant forever."

LIGHTEN UP

Credit: STEVE BAGNESS /MATRIX

She's had a long trip – but Jessica Biel touches down at London's Heathrow Airport Thursday, making a major style statement. The actress, in the U.K. to reportedly film a new movie, brightens up with her new, golden locks.

What do you think of Jessica's blonde hair?

MATCH ME IF YOU CAN

Credit: Fame Pictures

Fresh from a vacation in Costa Rica, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo – in coordinating outfits – step out to dinner in style Wednesday at Mastro's Steakhouse in Beverly Hills.

HEAD-TURNER

Credit: INF

Kim Kardashian throws onlookers a curve, distracting diners while taking a stroll in Beverly Hills Wednesday.

LET US PLAY

Credit: Scott Gries/Getty

Tracy Morgan and Ice Cube – costars in the comedy First Sunday, which hits theaters Jan. 11 – goof around Thursday on the set of MTV's TRL in Manhattan.

CASUAL ENCOUNTER

Credit: Alpha /Landov

Johnny Depp gets something off his chest – his shirt! – while continuing promotion of Sweeney Todd in London Thursday.

A SPIRITED WELCOME

Credit: Brian Sokol/UNICEF via Getty

Orlando Bloom, who is returning to Nepal for another UNICEF-supported visit, stops at the Sayapatri Community Organization in the village of Dibyanagar on Thursday, to visit with local women and children. The actor – here marked with a "tikka," a traditional welcoming symbol – is on a four-day trip exploring UNICEF-supported programs.

GUITAR HERO

Credit: Cousart-Rios/ JFX

Jim Carrey keeps his funny bone in tune during a soulful serenade for co-star Luis Guzmén Wednesday on the Los Angeles set of their new movie, Yes Man.

UPSCALE ARRIVAL

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

Tyson Beckford, co-host of Bravo's new reality show Make Me a Supermodel, makes a sharp entrance into The Today Show studios Thursday, where he was on hand to promote his new show.

