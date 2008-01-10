Star Tracks - Friday, January 11, 2008
HOLDING ON
After a trip south of the border, Britney Spears – with new beau Adnan Ghalib (not
pictured) and a furry friend – makes a pit stop at a gas station in Marina del Rey, Calif. before heading home to Los Angeles.
DINE AND DASH
Back from a romantic retreat in Austin, Texas, Drew Barrymore and Justin Long sneak out the back door of an Italian restaurant after dining in Hollywood on Thursday.
KEEP MOVING
No movers? No problem! Newlywed Katherine Heigl handles the heavy lifting Thursday – moving furniture into her new home in Los Angeles.
GLOW IN THE DARK
Beyoncé makes a bright statement – flashing a little neon! – while out Thursday in New York. A day earlier, the singer reteamed with her friend (and Connect Four opponent) Kanye West, sitting courtside at a New Jersey Nets game with beau Jay-Z.
CHEST FRIENDS
Fresh off a Mexican getaway to celebrate his engagement to Fergie, Josh Duhamel shows some love for someone else – his Las Vegas costar pal James Lesure, whose face adorns his T-shirt – at a bash Thursday for the 100th episode of the show at Ghost Bar in the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
BABY BOOMERS
Mom-to-be Jessica Alba and fiancé Cash Warren make a supportive (and excited) team at Glamour magazine's kickoff for V-Day's 10th Anniversary Thursday at Craft in Los Angeles. "It's the best time ever," she gushed to PEOPLE at the event. "I have two movies coming out, a baby, a fiancé – everything."
OPEN DOOR POLICY
She says she feels "fantastic" – and she sure looks like it! A radiant Halle Berry stays active, shopping Thursday in Beverly Hills. The expectant actress recently revealed she wishes "to stay pregnant forever."
LIGHTEN UP
She's had a long trip – but Jessica Biel touches down at London's Heathrow Airport Thursday, making a major style statement. The actress, in the U.K. to reportedly film a new movie, brightens up with her new, golden locks.
MATCH ME IF YOU CAN
Fresh from a vacation in Costa Rica, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo – in coordinating outfits – step out to dinner in style Wednesday at Mastro's Steakhouse in Beverly Hills.
HEAD-TURNER
Kim Kardashian throws onlookers a curve, distracting diners while taking a stroll in Beverly Hills Wednesday.
LET US PLAY
Tracy Morgan and Ice Cube – costars in the comedy First Sunday, which hits theaters Jan. 11 – goof around Thursday on the set of MTV's TRL in Manhattan.
CASUAL ENCOUNTER
Johnny Depp gets something off his chest – his shirt! – while continuing promotion of Sweeney Todd in London Thursday.
A SPIRITED WELCOME
Orlando Bloom, who is returning to Nepal for another UNICEF-supported visit, stops at the Sayapatri Community Organization in the village of Dibyanagar on Thursday, to visit with local women and children. The actor – here marked with a "tikka," a traditional welcoming symbol – is on a four-day trip exploring UNICEF-supported programs.
GUITAR HERO
Jim Carrey keeps his funny bone in tune during a soulful serenade for co-star Luis Guzmén Wednesday on the Los Angeles set of their new movie, Yes Man.
UPSCALE ARRIVAL
Tyson Beckford, co-host of Bravo's new reality show Make Me a Supermodel, makes a sharp entrance into The Today Show studios Thursday, where he was on hand to promote his new show.