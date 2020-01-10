Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Are Bad Boys For Life, Plus Cate Blanchett, Maria Menounos & More

Bad Boys Forever
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence speak during SiriusXM’s Town Hall for their film, Bad Boys For Life in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Connect the Polka Dots
The cast of FX’s Mrs. America, Uzo Aduba, Stacey Sher, Margo Martindale, Cate Blanchett, Tracey Ullman and Dahvi Waller, speak during the 2020 Winter TCA Tour in Pasadena, California on Thursday.
Totally Batty
Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro dress up as Batgirl and Batman at former Batman Burt Ward’s Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday in Hollywood.
Urban Cowboy
Brad Pitt looked boho-chic after checking out of the Greenwich Hotel in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Red Hot
Uzo Aduba rocked a red dress at FX Networks’ Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 on Thursday in Pasadena, California.
Bundle Up
Julianne Moore braves the cold while out for a walk in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
And the Award for Best Friends Goes To...
Drew Barrymore presents Adam Sandler with an award for best actor at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Brad Buddies
Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper share a laugh The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
We Heart Tiffany
Tiffany Haddish brings the laughs while interviewing on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Brothers at a Benefit
Chris Hemsworth and his brother Liam arrive for Chris’ Make It Rain fund-raising concert on Thursday in Byron Bay, Australia to help raise funds for the volunteer firefighters working to control the bush fires in Australia.
Take a Swing
Don Cheadle plays a shot prior to the Sony Open at the Waialae Country Club on Wednesday in Honolulu, Hawaii.
You Better Work
RuPaul looks chic in all-black at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday in L.A.
Show Off Those Moves
Jamie Foxx dances onstage at The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday in L.A.
You're the Mank
Gary Oldman is spotted filming David Fincher’s new Netflix movie, Mank in L.A. on Wednesday. Oldman plays Herman J. Mankiewicz in the film.
Can You Do the Can-Can?
Elisabeth Moss shows off her Playbill for Broadway’s Moulin Rouge on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Laverne Cox and Katie Lowes film an untitled project about notorious scammer Anna Delvey near Central Park in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
An Interview Story
Scarlett Johansson participates in a question and answer session for Marriage Story in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Big Smile
Mandy Moore chats at the NBCUniversal Keynote “If TV Was Invented Today: NBCUniversal Reimagines the Future of Entertainment” panel Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday
Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi and actress Thomasin McKenzie attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with JoJo Rabbit on Wednesday in L.A.
City Boy
Timothée Chalamet takes a walk in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Work It
Kristin Cavallari makes the sidewalk her runway on Wednesday while out in N.Y.C.
Had to Be You
You star Penn Badgley stops by SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Wednesday to talk about season 2 of his hit show.
The Fab Four
Also at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday, Like a Boss stars Salma Hayek, Jennifer Coolidge, Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish pose for a photo during a Town Hall hosted by Hoda Kotb.
Wave Runner
Joel Kinnaman gets in an early morning surf session in L.A. on Wednesday.
City Slicker
Luke Evans is all dressed up for a trip to Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Gym Goer
A casual Whitney Port heads to a workout class in L.A. on Wednesday.
Let's Talk About Sex
Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa attend the world premiere of Netflix’s Sex Education season 2 at The Genesis Cinema in London on Wednesday.
Mom on the Move
Mom-to-be Alex Morgan heads to the gym in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Dinner Dates
On Tuesday, Sophia Bush, Chef Kwame Onwuachi and Ludacris get together at the Spotify Supper during CES 2020 at Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant and Nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.
Once Upon a Time ...
Brad Pitt is spotted in the Tribeca neighborhood of N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Big Smiles
Vivica A. Fox, Taraji P. Henson and Tasha Smith share a laugh at the Fox 2020 Winter TCA All-Star Party on Tuesday in Pasadena, California.
He Wore Blue Velvet
Andrew Scott, a.k.a. Hot Priest, smiles during the Fleabag screening and Q&A at the Landmark Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Easy Being Green
Rachel Brosnahan rocks a neon dress at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Whatcha Gonna Do?
Martin Lawrence signs his autograph at the premiere of Bad Boys for Life in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday.
They Come in Peace
Underwater costars Jessica Henwick and Kristen Stewart throw up peace signs at the film’s premiere at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema on Tuesday in L.A.
Men in Black
Tom Ford and Joe Alwyn pose together at the Tom Ford Beauty Du Jour event in London on Tuesday.
Meals & Wheels
Dakota Johnson heads to her car after a lunch meeting in West Hollywood on Tuesday.