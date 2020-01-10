Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Are Bad Boys For Life, Plus Cate Blanchett, Maria Menounos & More

By People Staff
January 10, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 114

Bad Boys Forever 

Cindy Ord/Getty

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence speak during SiriusXM’s Town Hall for their film, Bad Boys For Life in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

2 of 114

Connect the Polka Dots 

Amy Sussman/Getty

The cast of FX’s Mrs. America, Uzo Aduba, Stacey Sher, Margo Martindale, Cate Blanchett, Tracey Ullman and Dahvi Waller, speak during the 2020 Winter TCA Tour in Pasadena, California on Thursday. 

3 of 114

Totally Batty 

Splash News Online

Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro dress up as Batgirl and Batman at former Batman Burt Ward’s Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday in Hollywood. 

4 of 114

Urban Cowboy 

Splash News Online

Brad Pitt looked boho-chic after checking out of the Greenwich Hotel in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

 

5 of 114

Red Hot 

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Uzo Aduba rocked a red dress at FX Networks’ Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 on Thursday in Pasadena, California. 

6 of 114

Bundle Up 

Splash News Online

Julianne Moore braves the cold while out for a walk in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

7 of 114

And the Award for Best Friends Goes To...

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Drew Barrymore presents Adam Sandler with an award for best actor at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

8 of 114

Brad Buddies 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper share a laugh The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

9 of 114

We Heart Tiffany 

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Tiffany Haddish brings the laughs while interviewing on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

10 of 114

Brothers at a Benefit 

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Chris Hemsworth and his brother Liam arrive for Chris’ Make It Rain fund-raising concert on Thursday in Byron Bay, Australia to help raise funds for the volunteer firefighters working to control the bush fires in Australia.

11 of 114

Take a Swing 

Sam Greenwood/Getty

Don Cheadle plays a shot prior to the Sony Open at the Waialae Country Club on Wednesday in Honolulu, Hawaii.

12 of 114

You Better Work 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

RuPaul looks chic in all-black at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday in L.A. 

13 of 114

Show Off Those Moves

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Jamie Foxx dances onstage at The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday in L.A. 

14 of 114

You're the Mank

SplashNews.com

Gary Oldman is spotted filming David Fincher’s new Netflix movie, Mank in L.A. on Wednesday. Oldman plays Herman J. Mankiewicz in the film. 

15 of 114

Can You Do the Can-Can? 

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Elisabeth Moss shows off her Playbill for Broadway’s Moulin Rouge on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

16 of 114

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Laverne Cox and Katie Lowes film an untitled project about notorious scammer Anna Delvey near Central Park in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

 

17 of 114

Stewart Cook/ABC via Getty
18 of 114

An Interview Story 

Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix/Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson participates in a question and answer session for Marriage Story in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

19 of 114

Big Smile 

Damairs Carter/MediaPunch

Mandy Moore chats at the NBCUniversal Keynote “If TV Was Invented Today: NBCUniversal Reimagines the Future of Entertainment” panel Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday

20 of 114

Amanda Edwards/Getty

Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi and actress Thomasin McKenzie attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with JoJo Rabbit on Wednesday in L.A. 

21 of 114

City Boy 

James Devaney/GC Images

Timothée Chalamet takes a walk in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

22 of 114

Work It

GC Images

Kristin Cavallari makes the sidewalk her runway on Wednesday while out in N.Y.C.

23 of 114

Had to Be You

Cindy Ord/Getty

You star Penn Badgley stops by SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Wednesday to talk about season 2 of his hit show.

24 of 114

The Fab Four

Cindy Ord/Getty

Also at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday, Like a Boss stars Salma Hayek, Jennifer Coolidge, Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish pose for a photo during a Town Hall hosted by Hoda Kotb.

25 of 114

Wave Runner

The Image Direct

Joel Kinnaman gets in an early morning surf session in L.A. on Wednesday. 

26 of 114

City Slicker

Splash News Online

Luke Evans is all dressed up for a trip to Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

27 of 114

Gym Goer

Splash News Online

A casual Whitney Port heads to a workout class in L.A. on Wednesday.

28 of 114

Let's Talk About Sex

Dave Benett/WireImage

Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa attend the world premiere of Netflix’s Sex Education season 2 at The Genesis Cinema in London on Wednesday.

29 of 114

Mom on the Move

The Image Direct

Mom-to-be Alex Morgan heads to the gym in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

30 of 114

Dinner Dates

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

On Tuesday, Sophia Bush, Chef Kwame Onwuachi and Ludacris get together at the Spotify Supper during CES 2020 at Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant and Nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

31 of 114

Once Upon a Time ... 

Gotham/GC Images

Brad Pitt is spotted in the Tribeca neighborhood of N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

32 of 114

Big Smiles

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Vivica A. Fox, Taraji P. Henson and Tasha Smith share a laugh at the Fox 2020 Winter TCA All-Star Party on Tuesday in Pasadena, California. 

33 of 114

He Wore Blue Velvet

Blair Raughley/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Andrew Scott, a.k.a. Hot Priest, smiles during the Fleabag screening and Q&A at the Landmark Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

34 of 114

Easy Being Green

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rachel Brosnahan rocks a neon dress at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

35 of 114

Whatcha Gonna Do?

Sebastian Reuter/Getty

Martin Lawrence signs his autograph at the premiere of Bad Boys for Life in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday. 

36 of 114

They Come in Peace

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Underwater costars Jessica Henwick and Kristen Stewart throw up peace signs at the film’s premiere at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema on Tuesday in L.A. 

37 of 114

Men in Black

David M. Benett/Getty

Tom Ford and Joe Alwyn pose together at the Tom Ford Beauty Du Jour event in London on Tuesday. 

38 of 114

Meals & Wheels

SplashNews.com

Dakota Johnson heads to her car after a lunch meeting in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

39 of 114