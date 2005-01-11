Star Tracks - Friday, Jan. 14, 2005
POP SOLDIER
In her video-star uniform – gold hoops and fur – Jennifer Lopez films her next clip, "Hold You Down" with rapper Fat Joe, on Sunday in New York City. Fans may see more of Lopez soon: She is reportedly flirting with the idea of hitting the road for the first time in support of her new album Rebirth.
GOLDEN GLOW
Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria (sporting a new haircut, with bangs) makes it a leisurely afternoon in Los Angeles with lunch at the Ivy and shopping at hip boutique Kitson last week. Longoria was ramping up for Sunday's Golden Globe festivities, where her hit show won for best TV comedy.
BIG IN JAPAN
Brad Pitt signs autographs at the Tokyo premiere of Ocean's Twelve on Thursday. The actor, who's remained mum on his split from Jennifer Aniston since announcing it to PEOPLE, will return to the United States on Friday.
BACK TO CALI
After a quick jaunt to New York City this week, Britney Spears (in her favorite accessory of the moment, a velvet blazer) and a newly braided Kevin Federline land home in Los Angeles on Thursday.
GONE SOUTH
It beats a conference room: Cameron Diaz takes a meeting under the palm trees on the set of MTV's eco-preservation show Trippin' in Cayos Cochinos, Honduras, on Wednesday.
COFFEE CONNECTION
The Olsens, on break from New York University, step out separately – Ashley (left) in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Mary-Kate in Brentwood on Thursday – but share their taste for a java jolt. The teen moguls are due to return to the East Coast this week.
COURTSIDE COMICS
Chris Rock and Ashton Kutcher (and an unidentified spectator) share laughs at the Los Angeles Lakers-Cleveland Cavaliers game at L.A.'s Staples Center on Thursday. The Lakers beat the Cavaliers, 98-94.
ON PAUSE
Native New Yorker Alicia Keys escapes the Big Apple's stormy weather in sunny Barbados on Thursday. The Grammy nominee (who has eight nods, including album of the year for The Diary of Alicia Keys), will head to L.A. next month for music's big night.
HER OWN BEAT
Renée Zellweger tunes up as she runs errands in West Hollywood on Thursday. The Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason star will walk the red carpet at Sunday's Golden Globes, where she's nominated for best actress in a movie comedy.
MOM KNOWS BEST
No pacifier? No problem. Liv Tyler uses her pinkie to soothe her 1-month-old son Milo William during a New York City stroll on Wednesday.
HOT SHOT
Will Smith goes fore it during the Sony Open Pro-Am golf tournament at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu on Wednesday. Proceeds from the event went to Friends of Hawaii Charities, which supports programs for needy youth and women in the Aloha State.
CLOSET TREKKIE?
Ben Affleck leaves a West Hollywood production office Wednesday armed with DVDs (including the documentary about Star Trek fans, Trekkies). But that wasn't the end of his adventure: He shared a hug with a traffic officer after reportedly talking his way out of getting a parking ticket from her.