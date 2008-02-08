Star Tracks - Friday, February 7, 2008
NOTHING SHORT OF GLAM
Rihanna shows off her curves on the blue carpet at the InStyle and Grammy Salute to Fashion at Boulevard3 in Los Angeles Thursday. The singer is up for four Grammys at Sunday's show.
ROCKING OUT
Fergie is brought to her knees onstage while Slash of Guns N' Roses fame backs her up during a performance at the Peapod Foundation benefit concert for Entertainment Industry Foundation Thursday at Avalon in Hollywood.
BIRTHDAY SUIT
It's a nonstop celebration! One night after attending a Gucci party hosted by Madonna, a dapper Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore head out of their Manhattan apartment to keep the party going Thursday – this time to celebrate his 30th birthday.
MAKE A WISH
Wilmer Valderrama celebrates his birthday by blowing out 28 candles in front of friends including Ugly Betty's Ana Ortiz (not pictured) at a party hosted by Don Julio Tequila at Stanton Social in New York before heading to Marquee to carry on the celebration. As for his birthday wish, the actor tells PEOPLE, "I worked a lot last year and I'm hoping I can spend a lot more time with my family this year."
IN-FUSED
Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson get in on the pre-Grammy action by attending a Fuse TV party at celeb hotspot Goa in Los Angeles Thursday. The couple held court in the VIP patio area before heading inside, where Wentz, who cohosted the event with Samantha Ronson, took to the decks to play some music for the crowd, which included Paris Hilton, Elisha Cuthbert and Lance Bass.
HOT STEPPER
Also getting her music fill for the evening, Lindsay Lohan – with a new dark 'do – keeps things short and sexy as she arrives at The Wiltern in Los Angeles Thursday to catch James Blunt in concert.
WORKING MOM
Sheryl Crow, with 9-month-old son Wyatt in tow, arrives at New York's Fillmore at Irving Plaza, where the singer performed the second of her two shows in the city on Thursday.
NIGHT WALKERS
Perfectly bundled for an evening stroll, Jennifer Aniston keeps the pace with her Traveling co-star Aaron Eckhart while shooting a scene in Vancouver Wednesday night.
PINK BAG LADY
While heading into the Louis Vuitton store on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue Thursday, Eva Longoria Parker holds tight to her hot pink Birkin bag, a wedding gift from a friend. "[It's] the greatest thing in my closet right now," she told PEOPLE. "My stylist was like, 'Why are you wearing this everywhere?'"
IN THE ZONE
In Iraq to help refugees, goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Angelina Jolie makes time to share a meal with American troops at a dining facility in Baghdad's high-security Green Zone.
TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS
Temporarily out of rehab to conduct personal business, Eva Mendes keeps a low profile Thursday while out in Hollywood running errands.
MULTITASK FORCE
Arriving at Los Angeles International airport Wednesday in preparation for the Grammys, a bubbly Carrie Underwood – who's up for two awards at Sunday's show – manages her carry-on bag and a four-legged friend.
PUPPY 'PRACTICE'
Kate Walsh follows the rules and enjoys the company of a four-legged friend during Thursday's opening of the Pedigree Dogstore in New York's Times Square. The store will serve as an adoption and donation center, where people can bring home a new pet or support shelters across the country.
THE WHITE CAPER
After working up an appetite at the N.Y. Fashion Week tents, Victoria Beckham stops by Brasserie 44 at the Royalton hotel for tea. There, the svelte fashionista ate a healthy snack. “She had fruit,” says a source, “She was lovely!”
STYLE WATCHERS
Ali Larter and Liv Tyler keep their look pure and simple in basic, bright white for the Calvin Klein Fashion Show in New York on Thursday.