Star Tracks - Friday, February 7, 2008

Wilmer Valderrama celebrates his birthday by blowing out 28 candles in front of friends including Ugly Betty's Ana Ortiz (not pictured) at a party hosted by Don Julio Tequila at Stanton Social in New York before heading to Marquee to carry on the celebration. As for his birthday wish, the actor tells PEOPLE, "I worked a lot last year and I'm hoping I can spend a lot more time with my family this year."