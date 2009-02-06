Star Tracks: Friday, February 6, 2009
HEART STRINGS
Counting down the days before the Grammys, best new artist nominees the Jonas Brothers – from left, Kevin, Joe and Nick – lend their autographs for a good cause at the Grammy Awards MusiCares event Thursday at L.A.'s Staples Center. The trio will perform at Sunday's big show, airing live on CBS.
HI-FIVE
Greetings from Berlin! Kate Winslet salutes her fans as she arrives Friday at a Berlin Film Festival press event. Winslet hit the annual German film fest to promote her movie The Reader, which has garnered her a Best Actress Oscar nomination.
KEEPING TOGETHER
The couple that coordinates together, stays together! Lindsay Lohan (in vintage black Alaia) and Samantha Ronson (in a black leather jacket) hang tight Thursday at an opening bash for hairstylist Andy Lecompte's West Hollywood salon. The actress even filled in briefly for her deejay girlfriend behind the turntables – and played her own song, "Bossy," for the enthusiastic crowd.
BIRTHDAY GIRL
Make a wish! Ellen DeGeneres surprises Jennifer Aniston with a cake in honor of her 40th birthday (on Feb. 11) during a recent return to the L.A. set of Friends. In the segment airing Friday, the star remained coy about whether boyfriend John Mayer would be at her b-day celebration on Saturday.
'SPA' DAY
Jessica Alba kicks back and relaxes while enjoying a pedicure – and staying in touch – Thursday at Spa Belles nail salon in New York City.
THANK YOU, L.A.!
Orlando Bloom channels his inner rock star, enjoying the view from center stage while filming the comedy Sympathy for Delicious in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday.
SILVER BELLE
Turning the jetway into a runway, Victoria Beckham catwalks in a chic silver trench through Los Angeles International Airport, where she reportedly hopped a flight to London on Thursday.
WHAT A DOLL!
Dakota Fanning comes face-to-face with her mini-me, posing with a petite version of her character in the animated fantasy Coraline on Thursday at the film's Portland, Ore., premiere.
COLD COMFORT
Not afraid to suffer for fashion, Isla Fisher braves the frigid New York City weather Thursday, flaunting her draped J. Mendel dress outside the Late Show with David Letterman studio. The actress joined the talk-show host to chat about her new comedy, Confessions of a Shopaholic, which hits theaters Feb. 13.
WALK THIS WAY
A glowing Mariah Carey lets well-dressed hubby Nick Cannon take the lead Wednesday, after dining at Beverly Hills eatery Mr. Chow.
PUCKER UP!
Kiss! Kiss! René Zellweger gets some face time with a few festive friends during Harvard University's annual Hasty Pudding parade in Cambridge, Mass., on Thursday. The actress was honored as 2009's Woman of the Year for her contributions to the world of entertainment.
WEATHER GIRLS
Holing up under a bright yellow umbrella, Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling take cover from the rain Thursday, as they continue to film scenes for 90210 on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.
GAME FACE
She'll take a high score with that blowout! Lipstick Jungle star Lindsay Price squeezes in a little videogame time Wednesday, playing with her bedazzled Nintendo DS during a visit the Warren-Tricomi Salon in New York City.
GOOD SPORT
Though he's had a rough week, Michael Phelps keeps his spirits up while strolling Thursday outside the Meadowbrook Aquatic Center in his Baltimore, Md., hometown. The Olympic gold medalist apologized on Sunday after a controversial photo of him inhaling from a marijuana pipe was published in a British newspaper.
GETTING 'PAMPER'ED
Salma Hayek finds herself in the company of pint-sized cuties Thursday, attending the launch of the Pampers One Pack = One Vaccine campaign in New York City. Hayek is the international spokesperson for the UNICEF campaign, which aims to eliminate tetanus in developing countries.